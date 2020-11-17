Amazon's Epic Daily Deals Offer Big Sales Leading up to Black Friday

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, but if you're looking to get an early start on this year's holiday sales, many have already started. If you're ready to start shopping, Amazon is running a series of Epic Daily Deals that will last through Black Friday. We've seen sales up to 50% off on brands like Lenovo, Fisher-Price, iRobot, Anker, and more, so these are sales worth checking out.

Like most of Amazon's best bargains, Epic Daily Deals are only available for a limited time. Each set of sales runs for just 24 hours (or until they sell out), with new deals starting at 3 AM EST every day. And though you only have a limited time to get these deals, you shouldn't have trouble shopping over your morning coffee, because they don't seem to sell out quite as quickly as Amazon's blink-and-you'll-miss-it Lightning Deals.

When you open Amazon's Early Black Friday page, the Epic Daily Deals are shown at the top of the list. Though you can select a category and scroll down to see whatever type of early deal you're interested in, these Epic Daily Deals are typically the best of the bunch. When you find a deal you like, it's best to act fast. Each deal has a timer below it, telling you how long the deal will be available — but you probably don't want to wait too long, in case the deal you want does sell out.

So far the deals we've seen have been pretty good, but whenever you're shopping at Amazon it's smart to check the product price history. Our favorite price tracking tool for Amazon is CamelCamelCamel, which lets you search for any item and shows you a chart of its price history on Amazon, so you can see if this is a new price low or just an average sale. Other shopping tools can help you automatically apply coupons and compare prices across sites.

Whatever you buy, remember to be wary of package theft, which tends to trend up during the holiday season. When you order, be sure to take measures to keep your package safe — like adding delivery instructions to keep packages off your porch or arranging delivery somewhere your package won't be left alone — so no one else is walking away with your holiday gifts.

[Screenshots via Techlicious]