Amazon Prime Day Starts October 13, Some Deals Available Now

Get ready for two days of serious sales during Amazon Prime Day, taking place on October 13 - 14, 2020. This annual sales event is one of the best times to find tons of great tech deals at Amazon and other retailers, who will be offering their own bargains to compete. That makes Prime Day the perfect time to upgrade your smart home, pick out a new TV, or grab Amazon products at some of their best prices of the year. And while most of the deals won't be available until October 13, you can already shop Early Prime Day sales.

This year you can snag some early coupons for an extra Prime Day discount — but you'll have to spend some cash to get them. Essentially, these discounts require you to spend $10 now to save $10 later. If you spend $10 on select items, you'll receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. If you need (or just want) one of these products and you're planning on shopping on Prime Day, this is a great deal. Here's what you can do to score one of these credits:

Spend $10 on Amazon's small business store

Spend $10 in-store at Whole Foods or online for Whole Foods delivery or pickup

Spend $10 in-store at Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, or Amazon Pop Up

You can snag multiple credits from this offer. So if something tempts you at the small business store and you need some groceries from Whole Foods, you'll wind up with $20 in credit. Just be wary of overspending, which could negate the savings if you aren't careful.

There are a couple of caveats to getting these coupons. First, you need to be a Prime member to get these discounts — and to shop on Prime Day itself. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free trial to join in on the sales or sign up for a monthly membership for $12.99 just to get access to Prime Day. You can also only get these credits for a limited time, so grab them while you can. The small business credit is only available through October 12, but the other credits are available through the end of Prime Day on October 14.

Ready to start prepping for Prime Day? We have some tips to help you snag all the best Prime Day sales, as well as Amazon price trackers so you know if these sales are good sales. Happy shopping!

[Image credit: Amazon]