The Best Prime Day Tech Deals on Amazon

This year, Amazon Prime Day runs from October 13 to 14, and the sales have already started, both on Amazon and other retailers. If you're browsing on your own, take care, because sales will come and go quickly over these two days — particularly Amazon's blink-and-you'll-miss-it Lightning Deals. If you're looking to make the most of this shopping holiday, we have some tips to help you get the very best sales.

If you don't want to pick through the sales yourself, we've found the best of the bunch. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV or are looking to expand your smart home, these are the best deals you'll find on Amazon.

We will be updating this article with new deals as the information becomes available.

Televisions

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV Edition for $119 (save $60) from Amazon

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition for $209 (save $120) from Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $249 (save $100) from Amazon

Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $298 (save $140) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV for $279 (save $200) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision TV Fire TV Edition for $299 (save $150) from Amazon

Samsung Q60T Series 50-inch Class QLED Smart TV | 4K, UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR for $497 (save $152) from Amazon

Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $574 (save $225) from Amazon

Sony XBR-65X900F 65" Class LED 4K Ultra High Definition HDR Smart Android TV for $1,098 (save $400) from Amazon

LG OLED77GXPUA Alexa Built-In GX Series 77" Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV for $4,296 (save: $700) from Amazon

Streaming Media Players

Roku Express for $21 (save $9) from Amazon

Roku Premiere for $27 (save $12) from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 (save $12) from Amazon

Fire TV Recast DVR (500GB) for $129 (save $100) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: Fire TV Stick 4K for $29 (save $20) from Amazon

Fire TV Cube for $79 (save $40) from Amazon

Headphones

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset for $88 (save $111) from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $114 (save $44) from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149 (save $49) from Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $174 (save $75) from Amazon

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $177 (save $121) from Amazon

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless for $297 (save $102) from Amazon - ENDS 10/14 6PM EDT

Sennheiser PXC 550 II Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $179 (save $170) from Amazon - ONLY on 10/14 6:25 PM - 12:25 AM

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $199 (save $50) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $199 (save $100) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones for $199 (save $150) from Amazon

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $127 (save $52) from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) for $169 (save $30) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $199 (save $50) from Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $299 (save $50) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, 41mm) for $369 (save $30) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (42mm) for $219 (save $40) from Amazon

Smartphones

Google Pixel 4 (Unlocked) for $600 (save $198) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G (Unlocked) for $899 (save $300) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked) for $1,199 (save $250) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (Unlocked) for $749 (save $250) from Amazon

Motorola Razr 5G (Unlocked) for $1,199 (save $200) from Amazon

Motorola Edge (Unlocked) for $499 (save $200) from Amazon - starting at 6PM EDT on 10/14

Motorola moto g stylus for $239 (save $60) from Amazon - starting at 6PM EDT on 10/14

Mobile Accessories

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Wireless Charger for $17 (save $12) from Amazon - ONLY until 12:30 PM EDT on 10/15

AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank for $18 (save $11) from Amazon - ENDS 10/19

AUKEY 10000mAh Wireless Charging Portable Charger with Foldable Stand & Quick Charge for $27 using discount code NQJS24TS (save $12) from Amazon - ENDS 10/19

AUKEY Travel Adapter for $20 using discount code URF4PCKB (save $6) from Amazon - ENDS 10/19

AUKEY 10000mAh 18W PD Slim Power Bank for $14 (save $5) from Amazon

AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Portable Charger for $27 (save $12) from Amazon - ONLY until 1:50 AM EDT on 10/15

Phonesoap 3 for $64 (save $16) from Amazon

Anker 100W 4-Port USB Charging Station (two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports) for $67 (save $32) from Amazon - ONLY until 12:30 PM EDT on 10/15

Laptops & Chromebooks

HP Chromebook 11.6" for $247 (save $40) from Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 11.6" for $310 (save $189) from Amazon

Acer Aspire 1 15.6" FHD laptop for $399 (save $100) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3" for $942 (save $57) from Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Latest Model) for $899 (save $100) from Amazon

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 14” Laptop for $1,199 (save $100) from Amazon

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop for $1,249 (save $250) from Amazon

Tablets & Ereaders

Certified Refurbished Kindle for $49 (save $30) from Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB) for $79 (save $70) from Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite for $79 (save $50) from Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Latest Model) for $299 (save $30) from Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $349 (save $49) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $749 (save $100) from Amazon

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $849 (save $50) from Amazon

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) for $949 (save $50) from Amazon

Speakers & Smart Screens

Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker for $9 (save $15) from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $18 (save $31) from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $23 (save $50) from Amazon

Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $44 (save $45) from Amazon

Echo Show 8 HD smart display for $64 (save $65) from Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) two-pack for $170 (save $30) with coupon code ECHO2PK from Amazon

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame for $114 (save $65) from Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve for $119 (save $80) from Amazon

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Fire TV for $119 (save 80) from Amazon

JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers for $399 (save $79) from Amazon

Robot Vacuums

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $169 (save $130) from Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $199 (save $120) from Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $179 (save $100) from Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum for $334 (save $265) from Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop for $449 (save $150) from Amazon

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599 (save $200) from Amazon

Smart Home Security

Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera for $25 (save $10) from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $99 (save $60) from Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot for $119 (save $129) from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 (save $80) from Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bridge with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $154 (save $110) from Amazon

Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera (3-pack) for $149 (save $100) from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite for $199 (save $100) from Amazon

Arlo Video Doorbell for $129 (save $20) from Amazon

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack for $299 (save $50) from Amazon

Lutron Wireless Deluxe Dimmer Bridge Caseta Smart Start Kit for $119 (save $44) from Amazon

WiFi systems and Networking

eero mesh Wifi system 3-pack for $174 (save $75) from Amazon

eero mesh WiFi router for $69 (save $30) from Amazon

eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender for eero WiFi systems for $104 (save 45) from Amazon

NETGEAR Orbi Voice Smart Speaker & WiFi Mesh Extender with Amazon Alexa Built-in for $99 (save $80) from Amazon

TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router for $51 (save $28) from Amazon

For Kids and Parents

SOLD OUT: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition for $34 (save $35) from Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for $79 (save $60) from Amazon

Aila Sit & Play Virtual Early Preschool Learning System for Toddlers for $139 (save $60) from Amazon

Kitchen

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker for $47 (save $32) from Amazon

SOLD OUT: Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (3-Quart) for $49 (save $69) from Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6-Quart) for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker for $95 (save $54) from Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer (8-Quart) for $119 (save $59) from Amazon

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi) for $139 (save $60) from Amazon

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 (8-Quart) for $149 (save $120) from Amazon

Amazon Services

Audible annual membership for $100 (save $50) from Amazon

Amazon Kids+ 3-month subscription for $0.99 (save $29) from Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for $0.99 (save $31) from Amazon

Updated on 10/14/2020 at 5:15PM EDT

