The Best Prime Day Tech Deals on Amazon

This year, Amazon Prime Day runs from October 13 to 14, and the sales have already started, both on Amazon and other retailers. If you're browsing on your own, take care, because sales will come and go quickly over these two days — particularly Amazon's blink-and-you'll-miss-it Lightning Deals. If you're looking to make the most of this shopping holiday, we have some tips to help you get the very best sales.
If you don't want to pick through the sales yourself, we've found the best of the bunch. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV or are looking to expand your smart home, these are the best deals you'll find on Amazon.
We will be updating this article with new deals as the information becomes available.
Televisions
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV Edition for $119 (save $60) from Amazon
- Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition for $209 (save $120) from Amazon
- Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $249 (save $100) from Amazon
- Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $298 (save $140) from Amazon
- SOLD OUT: TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV for $279 (save $200) from Amazon
- SOLD OUT: Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision TV Fire TV Edition for $299 (save $150) from Amazon
- Samsung Q60T Series 50-inch Class QLED Smart TV | 4K, UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR for $497 (save $152) from Amazon
- Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $574 (save $225) from Amazon
- Sony XBR-65X900F 65" Class LED 4K Ultra High Definition HDR Smart Android TV for $1,098 (save $400) from Amazon
- LG OLED77GXPUA Alexa Built-In GX Series 77" Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV for $4,296 (save: $700) from Amazon
Streaming Media Players
- Roku Express for $21 (save $9) from Amazon
- Roku Premiere for $27 (save $12) from Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 (save $12) from Amazon
- Fire TV Recast DVR (500GB) for $129 (save $100) from Amazon
- SOLD OUT: Fire TV Stick 4K for $29 (save $20) from Amazon
- Fire TV Cube for $79 (save $40) from Amazon
Headphones
-
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset for $88 (save $111) from Amazon
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $114 (save $44) from Amazon
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149 (save $49) from Amazon
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $174 (save $75) from Amazon
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $177 (save $121) from Amazon
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless for $297 (save $102) from Amazon - ENDS 10/14 6PM EDT
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $179 (save $170) from Amazon - ONLY on 10/14 6:25 PM - 12:25 AM
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $199 (save $50) from Amazon
- SOLD OUT: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $199 (save $100) from Amazon
- SOLD OUT: Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones for $199 (save $150) from Amazon
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $127 (save $52) from Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) for $169 (save $30) from Amazon
- SOLD OUT: Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $199 (save $50) from Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $299 (save $50) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, 41mm) for $369 (save $30) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (42mm) for $219 (save $40) from Amazon
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 (Unlocked) for $600 (save $198) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G (Unlocked) for $899 (save $300) from Amazon
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked) for $1,199 (save $250) from Amazon
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (Unlocked) for $749 (save $250) from Amazon
-
Motorola Razr 5G (Unlocked) for $1,199 (save $200) from Amazon
-
Motorola Edge (Unlocked) for $499 (save $200) from Amazon - starting at 6PM EDT on 10/14
-
Motorola moto g stylus for $239 (save $60) from Amazon - starting at 6PM EDT on 10/14
Mobile Accessories
- Anker PowerWave 7.5 Wireless Charger for $17 (save $12) from Amazon - ONLY until 12:30 PM EDT on 10/15
- AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank for $18 (save $11) from Amazon - ENDS 10/19
- AUKEY 10000mAh Wireless Charging Portable Charger with Foldable Stand & Quick Charge for $27 using discount code NQJS24TS (save $12) from Amazon - ENDS 10/19
- AUKEY Travel Adapter for $20 using discount code URF4PCKB (save $6) from Amazon - ENDS 10/19
- AUKEY 10000mAh 18W PD Slim Power Bank for $14 (save $5) from Amazon
- AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Portable Charger for $27 (save $12) from Amazon - ONLY until 1:50 AM EDT on 10/15
- Phonesoap 3 for $64 (save $16) from Amazon
- Anker 100W 4-Port USB Charging Station (two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports) for $67 (save $32) from Amazon - ONLY until 12:30 PM EDT on 10/15
Laptops & Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 11.6" for $247 (save $40) from Amazon
- Samsung Chromebook 11.6" for $310 (save $189) from Amazon
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6" FHD laptop for $399 (save $100) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3" for $942 (save $57) from Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Latest Model) for $899 (save $100) from Amazon
- ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 14” Laptop for $1,199 (save $100) from Amazon
- Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop for $1,249 (save $250) from Amazon
Tablets & Ereaders
- Certified Refurbished Kindle for $49 (save $30) from Amazon
-
Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB) for $79 (save $70) from Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite for $79 (save $50) from Amazon
- Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Latest Model) for $299 (save $30) from Amazon
- Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $349 (save $49) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $749 (save $100) from Amazon
- New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $849 (save $50) from Amazon
- New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) for $949 (save $50) from Amazon
Speakers & Smart Screens
- Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker for $9 (save $15) from Amazon
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $18 (save $31) from Amazon
-
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $23 (save $50) from Amazon
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $44 (save $45) from Amazon
- Echo Show 8 HD smart display for $64 (save $65) from Amazon
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) two-pack for $170 (save $30) with coupon code ECHO2PK from Amazon
- Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame for $114 (save $65) from Amazon
- The Bose SoundLink Revolve for $119 (save $80) from Amazon
- TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Fire TV for $119 (save 80) from Amazon
- JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers for $399 (save $79) from Amazon
Robot Vacuums
-
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $169 (save $130) from Amazon
-
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $199 (save $120) from Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $179 (save $100) from Amazon
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum for $334 (save $265) from Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop for $449 (save $150) from Amazon
- iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599 (save $200) from Amazon
Smart Home Security
- Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera for $25 (save $10) from Amazon
- Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $99 (save $60) from Amazon
- Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot for $119 (save $129) from Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 (save $80) from Amazon
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bridge with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $154 (save $110) from Amazon
-
Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera (3-pack) for $149 (save $100) from Amazon
- Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite for $199 (save $100) from Amazon
- Arlo Video Doorbell for $129 (save $20) from Amazon
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack for $299 (save $50) from Amazon
- Lutron Wireless Deluxe Dimmer Bridge Caseta Smart Start Kit for $119 (save $44) from Amazon
WiFi systems and Networking
- eero mesh Wifi system 3-pack for $174 (save $75) from Amazon
- eero mesh WiFi router for $69 (save $30) from Amazon
- eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender for eero WiFi systems for $104 (save 45) from Amazon
- NETGEAR Orbi Voice Smart Speaker & WiFi Mesh Extender with Amazon Alexa Built-in for $99 (save $80) from Amazon
- TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router for $51 (save $28) from Amazon
For Kids and Parents
- SOLD OUT: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition for $34 (save $35) from Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for $79 (save $60) from Amazon
- Aila Sit & Play Virtual Early Preschool Learning System for Toddlers for $139 (save $60) from Amazon
Kitchen
-
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker for $47 (save $32) from Amazon
-
SOLD OUT: Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (3-Quart) for $49 (save $69) from Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6-Quart) for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker for $95 (save $54) from Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer (8-Quart) for $119 (save $59) from Amazon
-
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi) for $139 (save $60) from Amazon
- Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 (8-Quart) for $149 (save $120) from Amazon
Amazon Services
- Audible annual membership for $100 (save $50) from Amazon
- Amazon Kids+ 3-month subscription for $0.99 (save $29) from Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for $0.99 (save $31) from Amazon
Updated on 10/14/2020 at 5:15PM EDT
