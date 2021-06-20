The Best Prime Day Tech Deals on Amazon

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

This year, Amazon Prime Day runs from June 21 to 22, and the sales have already started. If you're browsing on your own, take care, because sales will come and go quickly over these two days — particularly Amazon's blink-and-you'll-miss-it Lightning Deals. And be sure to load up one of my favorite tools for spotting product ratings that have been inflated by fake reviews.

If you don't want to pick through the sales yourself, we made a list of our favorite deals. All are great products that are priced at surprising discounts. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV or are looking to expand your smart home, these are the best deals you'll find on Amazon.

We will be updating this article with new deals as the information becomes available.

Televisions

Streaming Media Players

Headphones

Wearables

Smartphones

TCL 10L - 6.53-inch display, 48MP quad rear camera, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage for $156.99 (save $93)

TCL 10 Pro - 6.47-inch AMOLED display, 64MP quad rear camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, quick charge for $279 with TCLPRIME code (save $120)

Nokia 8.3 5G - 6.81-inch display, 64MP quad rear camera with Zeiss optics, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual SIM for $468.99 (save $230)

Laptops and Monitors

Tablets & Ereaders

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus with 32GB SSD, keyboard, and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for $264.99 (save $49.98)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch WiFi only 32GB (8th Gen 2020 model) for $299 (save $30)

Speakers & Smart Screens

Robot Vacuums

Smart Home

WiFi systems and Networking

Beauty

Kitchen

