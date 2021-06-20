The Best Prime Day Tech Deals on Amazon

This year, Amazon Prime Day runs from June 21 to 22, and the sales have already started. If you're browsing on your own, take care, because sales will come and go quickly over these two days — particularly Amazon's blink-and-you'll-miss-it Lightning Deals. And be sure to load up one of my favorite tools for spotting product ratings that have been inflated by fake reviews.
If you don't want to pick through the sales yourself, we made a list of our favorite deals. All are great products that are priced at surprising discounts. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV or are looking to expand your smart home, these are the best deals you'll find on Amazon.
We will be updating this article with new deals as the information becomes available.
Televisions
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition model 50LF621U21 for $309.99 (save $120)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition model 55LF621U21 for $359.99 (save $120)
- Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition model 55DF710NA21 for $349.99 (save $80)
Streaming Media Players
- Apple TV 4K (2021 Model) with 32GB storage for $169.99 (save $10)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $39.99 (save $10)
- Roku Express 4K+ with Voice Remote (2021 model) for $29.99 (save $10)
- Roku Ultra 4K streaming device with Voice Remote with Headphone Jack (2020 model) for $69 (save $30)
- Facebook Portal TV smart video calling device with Alexa for $99 (save $50)
Headphones
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds with active noise cancellation for $79.99 (save $40)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 (save $59.01)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 (save $49.01)
- Apple AirPods for $119 (save $40)
- Jabra Elite 75t for $99.99 (save $50) – DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Jabra Elite Active 75t with wireless charging case for $119.99 (save $90) – DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Jabra Elite 85t for $169.99 (save $50) – DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (red aluminum case only, 40mm) for $279 (save $120)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular (40mm) for $429 (save $70)
- Amazon Halo Band fitness and sleep tracker for $69.99 (save $30)
- Amazon Echo Frames audio glasses for $174.99 (save $75)
Smartphones
- TCL 10L - 6.53-inch display, 48MP quad rear camera, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage for $156.99 (save $93)
- TCL 10 Pro - 6.47-inch AMOLED display, 64MP quad rear camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, quick charge for $279 with TCLPRIME code (save $120)
- Nokia 8.3 5G - 6.81-inch display, 64MP quad rear camera with Zeiss optics, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual SIM for $468.99 (save $230)
Laptops and Monitors
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 14-inch laptop with Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage for $539.99 (save $60)
- BenQ 35-inch EX3501R curved gaming monitor (3440x1440 resolution) 100Hz refresh and FreeSync for $549 (save $200) – STARTS ON 6/21
- BenQ 32-inch EX3203R curved gaming monitor (2560x1440 resolution) 144Hz refresh and FreeSync 2 for $399 (save $200) – STARTS ON 6/21
Tablets & Ereaders
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus with 32GB SSD, keyboard, and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for $264.99 (save $49.98)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch WiFi only 32GB (8th Gen 2020 model) for $299 (save $30)
Speakers & Smart Screens
- Buy 2 Amazon Echo Dots (4th Gen) for $49.98 with code PDDOT2PK (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) for $44.99 (save $35)
- Panasonic SoundSlayer Dolby Atmos soundbar (model SC-HTB01PP) for $199.99 (save $100)
- Facebook Portal 10-inch smart display with Alexa for $99 (save $80)
Robot Vacuums
- Roborock S6 Pure robotic vac and mop for $359.99 (save $240)
- Roborock S6 MaxV robotic vac and mop that identifies obstacles for $549.99 (save $200)
- Roborock S5 Max robotic vac and mop for $379.99 (save $170) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Roborock S6 robotic vac and mop with adaptive routing for $379.99 (save $270) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum for $159.99 (save $70)
- Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $349.99 (save $150)
Smart Home
- Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 (save $10)
- Panasonic HomeHawk WINDOW (KX-HNC500W) for $104.99 (save $45) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Panasonic Long-Range Baby Monitor (KX-HN4101W) for $104.99 (save $45) - DEAL STARTS ON 621
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug for $7.50 (save $7.50)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch built-in WiFi, no hub required (single pole, needs neutral wire) for $34.99 (save $10)
WiFi systems and Networking
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System (3 pack for 5,500 sq ft coverage) for $149.99 (save $40)
- TP-Link Decom X90 Mesh WiFi 6 System (2 pack for 6,000 sq ft coverage) for $449.99 (save $50)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX5400 WiFi 6 router (2,500 sq ft coverage) for $219.99 (save $80)
- Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (router plus one satellite for 5,000 sq ft coverage) for $349.99 (save $100)
- Netgear WiFi Mesh Range Extender model EX6400 (up to 2,100 sq ft coverage) for $91.90 (save $48.09)
- Netgear WiFi Range Extender model EX2800 (up to 1,200 sq ft coverage) for $26.29 (save $13.70)
Beauty
- Panasonic nanoe Hair Dryer (model EH-NA67-W) for $104.99 (save $40) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Panasonic Styling Iron (EH-HS99-K) for $69.99 (save $30) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer (ER-GK80-S) for $69.99 (save $30) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Panasonic ARC5 electric shaver (ES-LV97-K) for $149.99 (save $100) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer (ER-GB42-K) for $29.99 (save $20) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Panasonic Professional Beard Trimmer (ER-GB96-K) for $69.99 (save $30) - STARTS ON 6/21
Kitchen
- Anova Culinary Rous Video Precision Cooker Pro for $199 (save $200)
- Panasonic NN-CD87KS HomeChef 4-in-1 Oven with Inverter Microwave, Air Fryer and Broiler for $429.99 (save $100) - DEAL STARTS ON 6/21
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $59.99 (save $60)
- Ninja BL610 72-ounce 1,000 watt blender, crushes ice for $69.99 (save $30)
- Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL for $149.99 (save $100)
- Magic Bullet Small Blender, 250 watts, 11-piece set for $25 (save $14.88)
- Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL for $299.95 (save $100)
[Image credit: Amazon gift card on keyboard via BigStockPhoto]