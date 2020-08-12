50 Back to School Tech Deals

Whether your kids are going to class in person or attending virtually via their laptop, having the right tech will make it easier to head back to school this year. Fortunately, back to school sales offer some good discounts, offering some great deals on everything you need to get kids back to the classroom, no matter your child's age or needs. These day laptops are a must for learning — particularly as kids get older — but right now you can pick up high quality, budget-friendly laptops for little as $370, and Chromebooks for as little a $250.
And there's nothing to say you can't do a little shopping for you home office, too. Deals on headphones — including noise-cancelling models to help you tune out the rest of the household while you work — make this a great time to upgrade your videoconferencing setup.
If you're ready to do some back to school shopping, these are the best sales we've seen this year.
Windows Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 3493 14" Laptop for $369 (save $230) from Staples
- HP 15-dw2063st 15" Laptop for $399 (save $80) from Staples
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13" Touchscreen Laptop for $764 (save $85) from Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop for $899 (save $1250) from Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $939 (save $310) from Lenovo
- LG Gram 14" Laptop for $946 (save $253) from Amazon
- MacBook Air (2020 model) for $949 (save $50) from Amazon
- Dell XPS 15" Laptop for $1910 (save $298) from Dell
Chromebooks
- Dell Chromebook 3100 for $249 (save $100) from Dell
- HP Chromebook 14 for $259 (save $77) from Adorama
- Google Pixel Slate for $529 (save $270) from Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $529 (save $100) from Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Chromebook for $629 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $799 (save $200) from Samsung
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $59 (save $30) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $79 (save $30) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) for $224 (save $125) from Samsung
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy
Smartphones and Cellular Service
- Free iPhone 11 Pro with trade-in and a new Unlimited line from Verizon
- Android phones for up to $700 off with trade-in and new service activation from Verizon
- Up to $25/month off two Unlimited lines for college students from Verizon
- Up 50% off iPhone 11 with new unlimited plan from AT&T
- Up to $200 off iPhones with new service activation from Xfinity Mobile
- OnePlus 7 Pro for $549 (save $150) from OnePlus
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) for AT&T Prepaid network for $249 in store (save $150) or $349 (save $50) online from Walmart
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $129 (save $120) from Amazon
Headphones
- Jabra Elite 65t for $20 with the purchase of select Chromebooks priced $299+ from Best Buy
- Apple AirPods for free with the purchase of select Mac and iPad models from Apple
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Apple AirPods Pro for $219 (save $30) from Verizon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $229 (save $120) from Target
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $279 (save $80) from Amazon
Software and Services
- Office 365 for free from Microsoft
- Adobe Creative Cloud for $19/month (save $33/month) from Adobe
- Support.com TechSolutions tech support subscription for $75 (save $75) from Support.com
Monitors
- HP P241v 24" LED Business Monitor for $109 (save $30) from Staples
- BenQ 27" IPS Monitor for $179 (save $118) from Amazon
Printers
- Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer for $44 (save $35) from Target
- Canon Pixma TR4520 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $69 (save $10) from Best Buy
- Brother HL-L3210CW Wireless Digital Color Laser Printer for $199 (save $100) from Adorama
Accessories
- Anker USB C Power Strip Surge Protector for $49.99 (save $20) from Amazon
- Hushh Portable Sound Machine for $24.00 (save $5.95) from Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $49.00 (save $30) from Walmart
- Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse for $14.99 (save $15) from Amazon
- Anker Powerline II 6-foot LIghtning cable for $10.99 (save $2) from Amazon
- AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger Dual Port (USB-C PD 3.0 and USB-A) for $35.99 (save $11) or $27.99 for Amazon Prime members (save $19) from Amazon
Networking
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $199 (save $50) from Amazon
- Google Nest WiFi router 2-pack (2nd Gen) for $239 (save $60) from Amazon
[Image credit: taking online class via BigStockPhoto]
