50 Back to School Tech Deals

Whether your kids are going to class in person or attending virtually via their laptop, having the right tech will make it easier to head back to school this year. Fortunately, back to school sales offer some good discounts, offering some great deals on everything you need to get kids back to the classroom, no matter your child's age or needs. These day laptops are a must for learning — particularly as kids get older — but right now you can pick up high quality, budget-friendly laptops for little as $370, and Chromebooks for as little a $250.

And there's nothing to say you can't do a little shopping for you home office, too. Deals on headphones — including noise-cancelling models to help you tune out the rest of the household while you work — make this a great time to upgrade your videoconferencing setup.

If you're ready to do some back to school shopping, these are the best sales we've seen this year.

Windows Laptops

Dell Inspiron 14 3493 14" Laptop for $369 (save $230) from Staples

HP 15-dw2063st 15" Laptop for $399 (save $80) from Staples

Dell Inspiron 7000 13" Touchscreen Laptop for $764 (save $85) from Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop for $899 (save $1250) from Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $939 (save $310) from Lenovo

LG Gram 14" Laptop for $946 (save $253) from Amazon

MacBook Air (2020 model) for $949 (save $50) from Amazon

Dell XPS 15" Laptop for $1910 (save $298) from Dell

Chromebooks

Dell Chromebook 3100 for $249 (save $100) from Dell

HP Chromebook 14 for $259 (save $77) from Adorama

Google Pixel Slate for $529 (save $270) from Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $529 (save $100) from Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Chromebook for $629 (save $70) from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $799 (save $200) from Samsung

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 for $59 (save $30) from Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $79 (save $30) from Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) for $224 (save $125) from Samsung

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy

Smartphones and Cellular Service

Free iPhone 11 Pro with trade-in and a new Unlimited line from Verizon

Android phones for up to $700 off with trade-in and new service activation from Verizon

Up to $25/month off two Unlimited lines for college students from Verizon

Up 50% off iPhone 11 with new unlimited plan from AT&T

Up to $200 off iPhones with new service activation from Xfinity Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro for $549 (save $150) from OnePlus

Apple iPhone SE (2020) for AT&T Prepaid network for $249 in store (save $150) or $349 (save $50) online from Walmart

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $129 (save $120) from Amazon

Headphones

Jabra Elite 65t for $20 with the purchase of select Chromebooks priced $299+ from Best Buy

Apple AirPods for free with the purchase of select Mac and iPad models from Apple

Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199 (save $50) from Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro for $219 (save $30) from Verizon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $229 (save $120) from Target

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $279 (save $80) from Amazon

Software and Services

Office 365 for free from Microsoft

Adobe Creative Cloud for $19/month (save $33/month) from Adobe

Support.com TechSolutions tech support subscription for $75 (save $75) from Support.com

Monitors

HP P241v 24" LED Business Monitor for $109 (save $30) from Staples

BenQ 27" IPS Monitor for $179 (save $118) from Amazon

Printers

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer for $44 (save $35) from Target

Canon Pixma TR4520 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $69 (save $10) from Best Buy

Brother HL-L3210CW Wireless Digital Color Laser Printer for $199 (save $100) from Adorama

Accessories

Anker USB C Power Strip Surge Protector for $49.99 (save $20) from Amazon

Hushh Portable Sound Machine for $24.00 (save $5.95) from Amazon

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $49.00 (save $30) from Walmart

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse for $14.99 (save $15) from Amazon

Anker Powerline II 6-foot LIghtning cable for $10.99 (save $2) from Amazon

AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger Dual Port (USB-C PD 3.0 and USB-A) for $35.99 (save $11) or $27.99 for Amazon Prime members (save $19) from Amazon

Networking

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $199 (save $50) from Amazon

Google Nest WiFi router 2-pack (2nd Gen) for $239 (save $60) from Amazon

