The Best Tech Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you're looking for great deals on tech products, the next two days of Amazon Prime Day – July 12 through July 13 – will be your best opportunity to bargain hunt until Black Friday. The sheer volume of products on sale can be overwhelming, some of the best deals are time-limited, and, of course, you need to do your due diligence to ensure that you're actually getting a good deal (check out our tips on how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day). So, to help get you started, I've pulled together a curated list of deals I've vetted to be great bargains.

Last updated on 7/13/2022 at 1:47PM ET.

Televisions

65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD TV – Price: $499.99 (save $330.00)

A great deal at under $500, this 65-inch TV receives high marks from professional reviewers and comes with Fire TV baked in. The 41-inch model is just $239.99 (save $170), the 50-inch is $279.99 (save $230), the 75-inch is $749.99 (save $350.00). All models are available through the 65-inch model link above.

77-inch LG B1 Series OLED 4K UHD TV – Price: $2,196.99 (save $1,303.00)

LG's gorgeous OLED B1 Series TVs consistently rank at the top for image quality. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it's not the best choice for gamers, but it's a great deal for everyone else. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,496.99 (save $803.00). Both are the lowest prices to date by hundreds of dollars.

65-inch Samsung The Frame (2022 model) – Price: $1,697.99 (save $300.00)

We fell in love with The Frame (2022) and gave it a Techlicious Top Pick of CES 2022 award. While not on deep discount, the product has just launched, and it's at its lowest price to date. The 50-, 55-, 75-, and 85-inch models are also on sale through the same link.

65-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED – Price: $1,597.99 (save $300)

In our testing, we found the QN90B to be the all-around best 4K TV, making it an excellent choice for gaming, streaming, and even using as a PC monitor.

Streaming media players

Chromecast with Google TV – Price: $39.99 (save $10)

I've been using the Chromecast with Google TV for months and find it to be the simplest to use of the streaming media players on the market. Catch it while it's one sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max – Price: $34.99 (save $20.00)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is my favorite Fire TV stick because it has WiFi 6 for better streaming, a fast processor for smoother apps, a voice remote, and picture-in-picture to stay on top of live TV.

Fire TV Stick Lite – Price: $11.99 (save $18.00)

If you need streaming apps for cheap and don't need 4K, this is a no-brainer at $11.99 (save $18.00)

Smartphones and tablets

Fire HD 10 tablet – Price: $74.99 (save $74.99)

With 3GB RAM and an octa-core processor, this 10.1-inch tablet can handle any day-to-day task you can throw at it. And you can get the keyboard case accessory to turn it into a secondary work machine.

Kindle Kids – Price: $49.99 (save $60.00)

This basic Kindle (10th gen) comes with a choice of 4 colorful covers, a 2-year protection against drops/breakage, and a year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The black-and-white screen is easier on the eyes than a regular tablet.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) – Price: $699.00 (save $200)

The current flagship model for Google, the Pixel 6 Pro is touted as one of the best phones you can buy by reviewers. It has an excellent camera and solid performance – it's a bargain for the price.

Moto G Power (64GB, 2022 model) – Price: $149.99 (save $50)

This basic entry-level Android phone has an impressive 3-day battery life and plenty of power for everyday tasks. The tradeoffs are no water resistance, no wireless charging, and no NFC (so no tap to pay). But for the price, it’s a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB) – Price: $839.99 (save $360.00)

Samsung folded the Note line of phones into the Galaxy line this year with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's received high praise from reviewers, and it's the lowest price to date.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet – Price: $159.99 (save $70.00)

This large 10.5-inch Android tablet is a perfect starter tablet for kids or an additional screen for you home.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 – Price: starting at $279, save $120 on all models

You rarely see Apple Watch at this big a discount. Price: 41mm GPS $279 (save $120), 41mm GPS + Cellular $379 (save $120), 45mm GPS $309 (save $120), 45mm GPS + Cellular $409 (save $120)

Garmin Venu 2 – Price: $269.99 (save $130)

Widely reviewed as a top smartwatch for fitness tracking, the Venu 2 tracks a multitude of metrics including blood oxygenation, heart rate, and a body battery score, which tells you whether to push yourself during your workout. You can receive high and low heart rate alerts, but it doesn't take an ECG. This is a significant price drop from its last lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm LTE – Price: $189.05 (save $110.94)

If you have a Samsung phone, the smartwatch to buy is the Galaxy Watch4 because of the tight integration between the devices. It has everything you need to track fitness and features advanced health tracking, including taking blood pressure and an ECG. And with LTE, you don't need your phone for calls, texts, and data. Professional reviewers love it, too. If you don't have a Samsung phone, know that some features, like the blood pressure readings and ECG, won't work. Finally, we're seeing the biggest price drop since the Galaxy Watch4 has been launched.

Withings ScanWatch – Price: $209.95 (save $90.00)

If you like the look of an analog watch but want a smartwatch, this is the smartwatch for you. It can take an ECG and tracks sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and much more.

Headphones

Beats Solo3 – Price: $114.95 (save $85)

Beats on-ear Bluetooth headphones continue to receive good reviews and are a solid choice. The price is the lowest it's been since the last holiday shopping season.

Beats Studio Buds – Price: $99.95 (save $50)

Like the Solo3, the Studio Buds receive glowing reviews for sound quality and comfort. Plus, they're at an all-time low price.

Bose Frames Tempo – Price: $199.00 (save $50.00)

In our testing of open-ear headphones, the Bose Frames line of audio sunglasses continues to be the product to beat. At $199, they are at the lowest price on record.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones – Price: $269.00 (save ($110.00)

While these headphones have been on the market for a few years, they are still one of the best over-ear noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – Price: $59.95 (save $40.00)

If you're not a fan of the AirPod-like stems on your earbuds, the stem-free version of our favorite true wireless earbuds under $100 is on mega sale!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Price: $19.49 (save $6.50)

These inexpensive true wireless earbuds produce surprisingly good sound, including bass. And they’re rated IPX4 so that you can wear them to the gym. True to Skullcandy’s brand, they come in six colors, including green, blue, orange, and red, so you won’t lose them in the bottom of your gym bag.

Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Price: $59.99 (save $20.00)

We gave the Life P3 earbuds a Techlicious Editor’s Choice award for the best active noise canceling true wireless earbuds under $100.

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Price: $89.99 ($80.00)

These are my go-to earbuds when I’m hitting the gym. They have a variety of eartips and wings to ensure they stay in place and deliver full sound, including rich bass. Other professional reviewers are fans as well.

Smart home and networking

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) – Price: $19.99 (save $44.99)

If you want to add an Alexa device to another room in your home, you can't beat this deal. Plus, you get a Bluetooth-controlled smart Sengled lightbulb. Get the Kids version, Echo Dot Kids, which comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ for $24.99 (save $35.00).

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021) – Price: $34.99 (save $50.00)

The ultimate Alexa-based smart alarm clock is on sale for a deep discount.

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable (6-foot) – Price: $19.49 (save $10.50)

If you don’t already have a 6-foot cable for your iPhone or iPad, I recommend these by Anker. I’ve found they hold up well over time.

Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station – Price: $69.99 (save $30.00)

With three regular AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and a USB-C port capable of delivering 65 watts of power, this charging station can handle your home office power needs. Plus, if you have a MagSafe iPhone, you can charge and use your phone on the front magnetic plate. It’s a great choice for dorms.

Anker Nano II 65-watt charger – Price: $34.99 (save $10)

I use this tiny 65-watt charger in place of the huge power brick that came with my laptop. It not only saves space, but it’s also lighter in my bag.

Anker Power Strip with USB C, PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube – Price: $23.99 (save $6.00)

I just purchased this versatile power strip (or power cube) for my son’s dorm room. The outlets are placed on the side for easy access, and with a 30-watt USB-C, it can power his MacBook Air.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera – Price: $91.22 (save $38.77)

This tiny security camera can be mounted indoors or outdoors and wired or wire-free, providing all the flexibility you need for mounting. It has a loud siren and bright light to scare away intruders for outdoor use. And, like most security cameras today, it has two-way audio so that you can communicate with your pets for indoor use. The security camera consistently earns high marks by professional reviewers with the quibble that a subscription is required to record video and some other features.

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell – Price: $79.99 (save $70.00)

This video doorbell earns praise for its crisp video and ability to work easily with many other smart home devices, including Alexa and Google Home. The downside is that it requires a subscription for smart notifications and video recording storage. The wire-free version is also on sale: Price: $149.00 (save $50.00).

eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh WiFi – Price: $419.00 for a 3-pack (save $280.00)

I like the eero products because they are incredibly simple to set up and use. While on the expensive side, the new WiFi 6E standard will future-proof your WiFi for years to come, with high speeds and a 6Ghz channel (in addition to 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz).

eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system – Price: $194 (save $105.00)

For a more affordable alternative, you can go with a WiFi 6 system (no 6Ghz channel), which still provides 1 Gigabit speeds.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini – Price: $12.99 for 2 (save $4.00)

I love these tiny WiFi smart wall outlets. They only take up one outlet, and they work with Alex or Google Home; no hub is required. Now is the time to stock up.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni – Price: $1,049.00 (save $549.99)

This robotic floor cleaner will mop your floors and vacuum your carpets for up to two months with minimal maintenance on your part. That's because it empties its dustbin and washes and dries its mop head between uses. The mop head has two spinning pads for the best mopping of any robotic mopvac, and it has 5000Pa of suction, one of the highest in a robotic floor cleaner.

iRobot Roomba i7+ – Price: $499.99 (save $500.00)

Reviewers love this robotic vac with its ability to empty its dustbin into the doc, except for the price. With today's 50 percent discount (an all-time low price), the Roomba i7+ should be on your short list.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 – Price: $169.99 (save $50.00)

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 hits the sweet spot of not too expensive but full of features, like pre-roll, which captures video of your visitor before they press the doorbell. It receives high marks from reviewers and can be installed with your existing doorbell wiring or use a battery pack.

