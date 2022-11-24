The Best Black Friday Deals on Electronics

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Ready to shop the Black Friday sales? To get you started, I spent hours researching to bring you the best deals on products we've tested and recommend and are highly rated by other reviewers.

Most of these sales have already started, and many last through Cyber Monday. But that doesn’t mean you have time to delay, because the best sales will vanish quickly.

Televisions

65-inch LG G2 Series 65G2PUA – Price: $2196.99 (save $803.00) on Amazon

Sitting at the top of LG’s OLED lineup, the G2 line has “nearly-infinite contrast ratio” (rtings.com), “an excellent, bright picture” (Tom’s Guide), and “outstanding color accuracy” (Digital Trends). It’s at its lowest price of all time.

65-inch Samsung The Frame (2022 model) – Price: $1,597.99 (save $400.00) on Amazon

We fell in love with The Frame (2022) and gave it a Techlicious Top Pick of CES 2022 award. While not on deep discount, it's at its lowest price to date. The 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 75-, and 85-inch models are also on sale through the same link.

65-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED – Price: $1,597.99 (save $700) on Amazon

In our testing, we found the QN90B to be the all-around best 4K TV, making it an excellent choice for gaming, streaming, and even use as a PC monitor.

65-inch Sony Bravia A95K series – Price: $2,998.00 (save $1,002.00) on Amazon

Reviewers love this gorgeous OLED TV. TechRadar cites its “supreme color depth,” Digital Trends says it's “the best overall picture quality I’ve seen on a consumer TV,” and rtings.com gives it a 9 out 10. It’s currently at its lowest price of all time.

55-inch Sony Bravia X90K series – Price $898.00 (save $401.99) on Amazon

This upper mid-range 4K UDH LED TV receives high marks for viewing movies and playing games from rtings.com. It’s currently at its lowest price of all time.

65-inch TCL 6-Series (R656) – Price: $599.99 (save $400.00) on Best Buy

We chose the TCL 6-Series as the best TV under $1,000 when it first started shipping last year, and it’s still a fantastic TV, especially at this price.

Streaming media players

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – Price: $34.99 (save $20.00) on Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is my favorite Fire TV stick because it has WiFi 6 for better streaming, a fast processor for smoother apps, a voice remote, and picture-in-picture to stay on top of live TV.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K – Price: $24.99 (save $25.00) on Amazon

If you're in the market for a stick-based Roku streaming media player, you can't beat this price on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It comes with a voice remote and support for 4K with HDR.

Speakers and soundbars

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 model) – Price: $29.99 (save $30) on Amazon

I always take note when the Kids edition of Amazon’s products goes on sale. The Echo Dot speakers are a fun entry-level product that delivers stories, plays music, and answers questions at a kid's level. This Kids edition of this year’s Echo Dot comes in adorable owl and dragon speaker grilles. And, as always, it comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which you can access through the Amazon Kids+ app for iOS and Android products. That means the kids will have access to videos, eBooks, and all of the Kids+ content for a full year. Plus, the Echo Dot Kids serves as a WiFi extender if you have an eero WiFi system. The regular Echo Dot (5th Gen) is also on sale ($24.99, save $25.00) with a free Philips Hue Smart bulb.

LG S95QR Soundbar – Price: $1,296.99 (save $504.00) on Amazon

We gave the LG S95QR soundbar a Techlicious Top Picks of CES 2022 award for its unique up-firing center speaker that, for dialog, is “like switching on a light in a dark room.”

Roku Streambar – Price: $79.99 (save $50) on Best Buy

The affordable Streambar is the perfect complement to a TV in a secondary setting, like a bedroom or office. It elevates the audio quality and provides 4K streaming via the Roku platform in one small unit.

Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1-channel Soundbar – Price: $597.99 (save $302.00) on Amazon

The Samsung HW-S800B defines the ultra-slim soundbar category with its impossibly slender design and immersive sound. We gave it our Techlicious Editor’s Pick award when we reviewed it earlier this year.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation, 2022) – Price: $199.99 (save $49.01) on Amazon

The new AirPods Pro, which launched in September, are on sale! They come with more eartips for a better fit, better audio quality, and FindMy for the case, in addition to the buds.

Bose Frames Tempo – Price: $124.50 (save $124.50) on Amazon

In our testing of open-ear headphones, the Bose Frames line of audio sunglasses continues to be the product to beat. At $124.50, they are the lowest price on record.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – Price: $249.00 (save $50.00) on Amazon

After testing these earbuds, I found that they have the best noise-canceling listening experience for a true-wireless earbud. The sound is immersive, detailed, and backed by solid base.

JBL Tune 230 NC – Price: $49.95 (save $50) on Amazon

Our favorite true wireless earbuds under $100 are on mega sale! The sound is exceptionally well-balanced, and they're comfortable to wear for extended listening sessions.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds – Price: $29.99 (save $70.00) on Lenovo

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds are a fantastic bargain at $29.99, considering their wealth of convenience features, which include noise-canceling, custom sound profiles, wireless charging, and multi-point pairing. Plus, they’re comfortable for extended wear and deliver enjoyable sound for casual listening.

Tablets and laptops

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet – Price: $74.99 (save $74.99) on Amazon

With 3GB RAM and an octa-core processor, this 10.1-inch tablet can handle any day-to-day task you can throw at it. And you can get the keyboard case accessory to turn it into a secondary work machine.

Apple iPad Mini 64GB tablet (2021 model) – Price: $399.99 (save $99.01) on Amazon

This 8.3-inch iPad packs in a fast A15 processor, support for Pencil 2, and USB-C charging. If you're in the market for a Mini, this is the time to buy.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 laptop – Price: $1,399.00 (save $2,130.00) on Lenovo

This 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (2021 model) is designed for the mobile power user with an 11th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There are a lot of ports – two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, HDMI 2.0b, and an audio jack – and the build quality is good. A pen comes in the box. It receives high marks from professional reviewers, including 4 stars from PC Mag and 5 stars from TechRadar.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Ultrabook – Price: $749.99 (save $400) on Best Buy

This slim and light laptop folds in half, transforming into a tablet with a beautiful 13.3-inch AMOLED display. It's equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 128GB Android tablet – Price: $199.99 (save $130.00) on Amazon

This large 10.5-inch Android tablet is a perfect starter tablet for kids or an additional screen for your home. The 128GB model is a bargain, but if you're looking to spend less, you can pick up the 32GB model for $139.99 (save $90.00).

Home Tech

Anker 757 PowerHouse Portable Power Station – Price: $979.99 (save $420) on Amazon (sale starts 11/25)

If you need a generator to power your personal electronics and small appliances when the power goes out, the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh portable power station should be on your shortlist. It has a super-fast recharge time, is well-built, and has an extra-long lifespan of 10 years.

Anker 511 30-watt GaN charger – Price: $15.99 (save $7.00) on Amazon (sale starts 11/25)

The tiny 1.12 × 1.12 × 1.39 Anker 511 charger (aka Nano 3) delivers 30 watts via its single USB-C port – plenty of power to charge your MacBook Air or fast-charge your phone. Its foldable prongs make it perfect for travel. And it comes in five colors – white, purple, light blue, mint green, and black. I always keep one of these chargers in my bag.

Anker 735 65-watt GaNPrime charger – Price: $38.99 (save $21.00) on Amazon (sale starts 11/25)

This year, Anker launched its line of GaNPrime multiport chargers, which have the ability to detect which product has the lowest charge and dynamically distribute power accordingly. The Anker 735 is a 65-watt charger in this line, with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. This is my go-to travel charger, covering my power needs for my phone, smartwatch, and laptop.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera – Price: $79.96 (save $50.03) on Amazon

This tiny security camera can be mounted indoors or outdoors and wired or wire-free, providing all the flexibility you need for mounting. It has a loud siren and bright light to scare away intruders for outdoor use. And, like most security cameras today, it has two-way audio so that you can communicate with your pets for indoor use. The security camera consistently earns high marks from professional reviewers, with the quibble that a subscription is required to record video and some other features.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni – Price: $999.99 (save $550.00) on Amazon

This robotic floor cleaner will mop your floors and vacuum your carpets for up to two months with minimal maintenance on your part. That's because it empties its dustbin and washes and dries its mop head between uses. The mop head has two spinning pads for the best mopping of any robotic mopvac, and it has 5000Pa of suction, one of the highest in a robotic floor cleaner.

Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch – Price: $26.99 (save $13.00) on Amazon

Set this switch to automatically turn on the light when motion is detected and turn it off after a preset time. You can also set the switch so the light won't turn on during the day and automatically turn on when it's dark. The switch works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings for voice and app control from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop – Price: $899.99 (save $200) on Amazon

iRobot’s just launched Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop takes a unique approach to combining the two functions by using fully retractable arms to lift the mop pad up out of the way when there’s carpeting. And it’s built on the j7+ robo vac (on sale for $599.99, save $200), which self-empties into its base and has received high ratings from professional reviewers and consumers alike.

[Image credit: Black Friday sale via BigStockPhoto]

