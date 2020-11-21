The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Even though it isn't quite Black Friday, many Black Friday sales are already available, so you can start your holiday shopping early. Amazon has some great limited-time sales happening all week (be sure to use a price tracker to make sure they're good deals), and you'll want to jump on those deals before they're gone. And when Black Friday itself rolls around, you can expect many bargains to sell out quickly.

However, most early sales will stick around for a week or two, so you have some time to think about whether you really need what's on offer. We've sorted through this year's Black Friday sales to bring you the best of the bunch — and if you aren't ready to make snap decisions, many of these will last through the end of the month.

These are the best Black Friday sales you can find right now. We will be updating this post as new deals become available.

Smartphone sales

OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $799 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30

OnePlus 8 starts at $599 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30

Moto G Power for $179 (save $70) from Amazon

Moto Edge 5G 256GB for $349 (save $350) from Best Buy

Moto E 32GB for $79 (save $70) from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Essentials Bundle starting at $749 (save up to $300) from Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle starting at $599 (save up to $400) from Microsoft

Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB for $199 (save $349) from Walmart

Apple iPhone 12 models for up to $450 off from Walmart

Google Pixel 4 64GB for $541 (save $257) from Amazon

Sony Xperia 1 for $599 (save $350) from Best Buy

Laptop sales

Asus TUF FX505DT-WB72 Gaming Laptop for $599 (save $200) from Microsoft starting on 11/25

HP Laptop 17t-by300 for $639 (save $150) from HP

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13” laptop for $729 (save $270) from Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Laptop for $749 (save $1,140) from Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $799 (save $229) from Walmart

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13" Laptop for $799 (save $1,539) from Lenovo

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop 13t touch for $999 (save $150) from HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 starting at $999 (save up to $300) from Microsoft starts on 11/22

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 13.3" 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop for $1,099 (save $200) from Best Buy

LG Ultra PC 17" Laptop for $1,199 (save $300) from Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14” laptop for $1,199 (save $1,709) from Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y740 15” Gaming Laptop for $1,199 (save $520) from Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Book 3 starting at $1,299 (save up to $300) from Microsoft starting on 11/23

Tablet & ereader sales

Kindle for $59 (save $30) from Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover starts at $599.99 (save up to $280) from Microsoft

Apple 11" iPad Pro (2nd Generation, 128GB, Wi-Fi) for $749 (save $50) from Amazon

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Early 2020, 256GB, Wi-Fi) for $999 (save $100) from B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $519 (save $130) from Amazon

Headphone sales

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $149 (save $100) from Best Buy

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case for $149 (save $50) from Costco

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro for $179 (save $120) from Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro for $199 (save $50) from Walmart and Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $279 (save $70) from Kohl's

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (save $50) from Walmart

Smartwatch sales

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) for $259 (save $49) from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $329 (save $69) from Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Kohl's and Amazon

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $198 (save $50) from Walmart

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches starting at $179 (save $125) from Fossil with an extra 40% off your purchase with code SNOWGOOD through 11/29

Garmin 010-01746-00 Forerunner 935 for $298 (save $200) from Amazon

Galaxy Watch3 Titanium (45MM) for $299 (save $300) from Samsung

TV & home theater sales

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199 (save $80) from Walmart

VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M6x-Series for $298 (save $51) from Walmart

Samsung 50" Class Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $499 (save $150) from Samsung

LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $349 (save $50) from Best Buy

LG 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $699 (save $200) from Best Buy

Sony 65" Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799 (save $200) from Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $897 (save $102) from Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2,299 (save $1,300) from Samsung

Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $597 (save $102) from Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $997 (save $202) from Best Buy

Sony 75" Class XBR X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999 (save $400) from Best Buy

Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Audio for $129 (save $130) from Best Buy

Streaming media player sales

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $17 (save $12) from Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $27 (save $12) from Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29 (save $20) from Amazon

Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 (save $8) from Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29 (save $20) from Roku

Roku Streambar for $99 (save $30) from Roku

Smart home sales

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $29 (save $20) from Walmart

Ecovacs Deebot 711S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $169 (save $380) from Walmart

iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum for $299 (save $75) from Kohl's

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 for $199 (save $199) from Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum for $499 (save $100) from Amazon

Neato D4 Robot Vacuum for $329.99 (save $100) from Neato

Neato D6 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $499 (save $200) from Neato

Neato D7 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $599.99 (save $200) from Neato

Instinct Smart Light Switch for $69 (save $30) from iDevices, save more with bundles of multiple switches

Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $199 (save $50) from Ecobee

Ecobee Home Security Bundle for $199 (save $80) from Ecobee

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 (save $80) from Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 2-camera kit for $299 (save $200) from Arlo

Arlo Video Doorbell (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $99 (save $50) from Arlo

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $199 (save $50) from Arlo

Kitchen sales

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99 (save $20) from Best Buy

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29 (save $30) from Best Buy

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3qt 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $99 (save $20) from Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $279 (save $50) from Kohl's

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $100 (save $20) from Kohl's

Other Black Friday sales

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD for $249 (save $120) from B&H Photo

Cobra SC 200D dash cam for $159 (save $40) from Cobra

