The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Even though it isn't quite Black Friday, many Black Friday sales are already available, so you can start your holiday shopping early. Amazon has some great limited-time sales happening all week (be sure to use a price tracker to make sure they're good deals), and you'll want to jump on those deals before they're gone. And when Black Friday itself rolls around, you can expect many bargains to sell out quickly.
However, most early sales will stick around for a week or two, so you have some time to think about whether you really need what's on offer. We've sorted through this year's Black Friday sales to bring you the best of the bunch — and if you aren't ready to make snap decisions, many of these will last through the end of the month.
These are the best Black Friday sales you can find right now. We will be updating this post as new deals become available.
Smartphone sales
- OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $799 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30
- OnePlus 8 starts at $599 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30
- Moto G Power for $179 (save $70) from Amazon
- Moto Edge 5G 256GB for $349 (save $350) from Best Buy
- Moto E 32GB for $79 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Essentials Bundle starting at $749 (save up to $300) from Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle starting at $599 (save up to $400) from Microsoft
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB for $199 (save $349) from Walmart
- Apple iPhone 12 models for up to $450 off from Walmart
- Google Pixel 4 64GB for $541 (save $257) from Amazon
- Sony Xperia 1 for $599 (save $350) from Best Buy
Laptop sales
- Asus TUF FX505DT-WB72 Gaming Laptop for $599 (save $200) from Microsoft starting on 11/25
- HP Laptop 17t-by300 for $639 (save $150) from HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13” laptop for $729 (save $270) from Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Laptop for $749 (save $1,140) from Lenovo
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $799 (save $229) from Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13" Laptop for $799 (save $1,539) from Lenovo
- HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop 13t touch for $999 (save $150) from HP
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 starting at $999 (save up to $300) from Microsoft starts on 11/22
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 13.3" 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop for $1,099 (save $200) from Best Buy
- LG Ultra PC 17" Laptop for $1,199 (save $300) from Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14” laptop for $1,199 (save $1,709) from Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion Y740 15” Gaming Laptop for $1,199 (save $520) from Lenovo
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 starting at $1,299 (save up to $300) from Microsoft starting on 11/23
Tablet & ereader sales
- Kindle for $59 (save $30) from Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover starts at $599.99 (save up to $280) from Microsoft
- Apple 11" iPad Pro (2nd Generation, 128GB, Wi-Fi) for $749 (save $50) from Amazon
- Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Early 2020, 256GB, Wi-Fi) for $999 (save $100) from B&H Photo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $519 (save $130) from Amazon
Headphone sales
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $149 (save $100) from Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case for $149 (save $50) from Costco
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro for $179 (save $120) from Best Buy
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199 (save $50) from Walmart and Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $279 (save $70) from Kohl's
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (save $50) from Walmart
Smartwatch sales
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) for $259 (save $49) from Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $329 (save $69) from Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Kohl's and Amazon
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $198 (save $50) from Walmart
- Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches starting at $179 (save $125) from Fossil with an extra 40% off your purchase with code SNOWGOOD through 11/29
- Garmin 010-01746-00 Forerunner 935 for $298 (save $200) from Amazon
- Galaxy Watch3 Titanium (45MM) for $299 (save $300) from Samsung
TV & home theater sales
- Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199 (save $80) from Walmart
- VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M6x-Series for $298 (save $51) from Walmart
- Samsung 50" Class Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $499 (save $150) from Samsung
- LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $349 (save $50) from Best Buy
- LG 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $699 (save $200) from Best Buy
- Sony 65" Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799 (save $200) from Best Buy
- Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $897 (save $102) from Best Buy
- Samsung 65" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2,299 (save $1,300) from Samsung
- Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $597 (save $102) from Best Buy
- Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $997 (save $202) from Best Buy
- Sony 75" Class XBR X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999 (save $400) from Best Buy
- Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Audio for $129 (save $130) from Best Buy
Streaming media player sales
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $17 (save $12) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $27 (save $12) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29 (save $20) from Amazon
- Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 (save $8) from Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29 (save $20) from Roku
- Roku Streambar for $99 (save $30) from Roku
Smart home sales
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $29 (save $20) from Walmart
- Ecovacs Deebot 711S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $169 (save $380) from Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum for $299 (save $75) from Kohl's
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 for $199 (save $199) from Walmart
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum for $499 (save $100) from Amazon
- Neato D4 Robot Vacuum for $329.99 (save $100) from Neato
- Neato D6 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $499 (save $200) from Neato
- Neato D7 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $599.99 (save $200) from Neato
- Instinct Smart Light Switch for $69 (save $30) from iDevices, save more with bundles of multiple switches
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $199 (save $50) from Ecobee
- Ecobee Home Security Bundle for $199 (save $80) from Ecobee
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 (save $80) from Amazon
- Ring Stick Up Cam for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Arlo Pro 3 2-camera kit for $299 (save $200) from Arlo
- Arlo Video Doorbell (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $99 (save $50) from Arlo
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $199 (save $50) from Arlo
Kitchen sales
- Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99 (save $20) from Best Buy
- Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29 (save $30) from Best Buy
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3qt 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $99 (save $20) from Amazon
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $279 (save $50) from Kohl's
- AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $100 (save $20) from Kohl's
Other Black Friday sales
- Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD for $249 (save $120) from B&H Photo
- Cobra SC 200D dash cam for $159 (save $40) from Cobra
[Image credit: Black Friday shopping concept via BigStockPhoto]