5 Doorbuster Black Friday Sales You Shouldn't Miss

If you’ve been wanting to treat your loved one to a splurge-worthy gift, Black Friday is the time to do it. Since this is no ordinary holiday shopping season, doorbuster pricing is now taking place online, and we found five amazing deals on big ticket items from our favorite brands.

Save $200 on iRobot Roomba i3+

If you’ve had your eye on a robotic vacuum, this is the time to buy it. iRobot’s Roomba i3+ smart vacuum maps and navigates your home using floor tracking sensors and cleans hardwood floors as well as carpets. If cleaning up after you isn’t enough, it cleans up after itself too. When the Roomba i3+ is done vacuuming, it navigates back to the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal base station to recharge and automatically empties itself. The AllergenLock bags in the base station trap up to 99 percent of pollen and mold and hold about two month’s worth of debris, so you can forget about vacuuming for months at a time.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is on sale for Black Friday starting now for $399, down from $599, through December 5th.

Price: Available now on iRobot for $399. Check price on Amazon.

Save $220 on Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Smart Tower Air Purifier

Since we’ll likely be spending more time at home this holiday season, here’s a great gift idea to keep things more comfortable. The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Smart Tower Air Purifier (HP04) is a space heater, room fan and air purifier all in one beautiful device. Using Dyson’s bladeless technology, it heats and cools a room of up to 1,200 square feet to your desired temperature, while the HEPA Air Purifier removes dust, allergens, and other airborne particles for room up to 2,800 square feet.

Right now, this cool device is on sale for a hot Black Friday price of $449, down from the standard $669.

Price: Available now on Dyson for $449. Check price on Best Buy.

Save up to $800 on Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV answers the question, “what should we put over the fireplace?” If you can’t decide between a TV or a painting, get The Frame Smart TV. It’s a beautiful QLED TV that mounts flush against the wall, so it looks like a framed piece of art when not in use. You can customize the bezel to match your décor with a choice of a black, white, walnut, or beige wood bezel.

If you buy it on Thanksgiving Day, you get a free Frame bezel, saving between $100-200 depending on the size.

All Samsung Lifestyle TV’s (The Frame, The Serif, The Terrace, The Sero and The Premiere) are available with a 100-day, risk-free trial. You can return it for a full refund if you don’t like it.

The Frame comes in sizes ranging from 32-inches to 75-inches and is discounted for Black Friday through November 30 by up to $800 depending on the size you buy.

Price: Available now on Samsung from $479. Check price on Amazon.

Save $1,800 on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5

One of Lenovo's best laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5, will be on sale for more than 50 percent off – $1,299, down from its list price of $3,099 – beginning at 9AM ET on November 30. This is an amazing deal on a featherweight (2.4 pounds) 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a UHD touchscreen display, 512 GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 19-plus hour battery. And with its 360-degree hinge, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 easily transforms from workhorse to entertainment device.

Price: Available now on Lenovo for $1,704.45 (check price on Amazon) and starting at 9AM ET on 11/30 for $1,299.

Save $500 LG WashTower washer/dryer pair

Washing machines and dryers may not seem like a sexy holiday gift, but for those in the market for a pair, this sale pricing can’t be beat – $1,899, which is $500 off. LG Electronics’ WashTower Laundry Center is a single-unit wash tower design, perfect for apartment or small home living. There is a 27-inch front load 4.5-cubic foot washer on the bottom and 7.4-cubic foot Dryer on top separated by a control panel to operate both. There's even a wash cycle to remove up to 95 percent of common household allergens.The WashTower combo comes in Black Steel or White and the dryer is available in either gas or electric.

Price: Available on LG from $1,899. Check price on Home Depot and Best Buy.

[Image credit: iRobot, Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Dyson]