The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Holiday sales season is in full swing. Though Black Friday has only just ended — though , the Cyber Monday sales have already begun, so there's no need to slow down your holiday shopping spree. Cyber Monday sales tend to move a bit more quickly than Black Friday sales, so you'll want to stick to your computer and keep an eye out for flash sales if you want to snag the very best deals.

But before you rush to buy, we recommend taking a minute to compare prices with a price tracker so you know you're getting a good discount. Sure, plenty of Cyber Monday sales are great bargains, but others are only okay, and it's not worth overspending on mediocre deals.

Don't have time to sort through all of this year's Cyber Monday deals? That's okay, because we've done the browsing for you: these are the best Cyber sales you can find right now. We will be updating this post as new deals become available, so keep watching for new sales.

Smartphone and accessories sales

OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $799 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30

OnePlus 8 starts at $599 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30

Moto G Power for $179 (save $70) from Amazon

Moto Edge 5G 256GB for $349 (save $350) from Best Buy

Moto E 32GB for $79 (save $70) from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Essentials Bundle starting at $749 (save up to $300) from Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle starting at $599 (save up to $400) from Microsoft

Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB for $249 (save $100) from Walmart

Apple iPhone 12 models for up to $900 off from Walmart

Google Pixel 4 64GB for $524 (save $274) from Amazon

Sony Xperia 1 for $599 (save $350) from Amazon

TCL 10 Pro for $314 (save $135 when you apply the coupon) from Amazon

TCL 10L for $174 (save $75) from Amazon

Mujjo cases (featured in our iPhone 12 cases story) 25% off with coupon #25off Mujjo through 12/1

Laptop sales

Tablet and ereader sales

Headphone sales

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $149 (save $100) from Best Buy

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case for $149 (save $50) from Costco

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones for $159 (save $90) from Target

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro for $169 (save $130) from Best Buy

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $174 (save $175) from Target

Sony WFSP800N True Wireless Sports Earbuds for $148 (save $51) from Amazon

Bose Frames Rondo for $149 (save $50) from Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $199 (save $100) from Amazon

Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $299 (save $80) from Best Buy

Smartwatch sales

Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69 (save $30) from Walmart

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Kohl's and Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Bundle for $95 (save $50) from Costco — expires 11/30

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $198 (save $50) from Walmart

Withings Steel HR for $125 (save $53) from Withings

Polar Ignite fitness watch for up to 40% off from Polar with coupon CYBERMONDAY20

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches starting at $169 (save $125) from Fossil with an extra 40% off your purchase with code SNOWGOOD through 11/29

Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch for $170 (save $70) from Costco

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Titanium (45MM) for $299 (save $300) from Samsung

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) for $289 (save $19) from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $379 (save $19) from Amazon

TV sales

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199 (save $80) from Walmart

TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $229 (save $120) from Best Buy

VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M6x-Series for $298 (save $51) from Walmart

Samsung 50" Class Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $499 (save $150) from Samsung

LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $349 (save $50) from Best Buy

Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV for $359 (save $40) from Target, further reduced to $279 (save $120) on 11/29

LG 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $699 (save $200) from Best Buy

Sony 65" Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799 (save $200) from Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $897 (save $102) from Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2,299 (save $1,300) from Samsung

Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $597 (save $102) from Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $997 (save $202) from Best Buy

Sony 75" Class XBR X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999 (save $400) from Best Buy

Speaker and soundbar sales

Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Audio for $129 (save $130) from Best Buy

Yamaha MusicCast VINYL 500 WiFi turntable for $599 (save $100) from Amazon

Polk Audio Signa S2 for $139 (save $60) from Best Buy

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $399 (save $200) from Amazon

Sonos One SL for $129 (save $50) from Sonos

Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker for $299 (save $100) from Best Buy

Streaming media player sales

Chromecast for $18 (save $11) from Google

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $17 (save $12) from Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $27 (save $12) from Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29 (save $20) from Amazon

Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 (save $8) from Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29 (save $20) from Roku

Roku Streambar for $99 (save $30) from Roku

Smart speaker & screen sales

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $24 (save $25) from Walmart

Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $28 (save $21) from Amazon

Echo Show 5 for $44 (save $45) from Amazon

Echo Show 8 for $64 (save $65) from Amazon

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $18 (save $31) from Walmart

Google Nest Hub for $49 (save $40) from Google through 12/2

Google Home Max for $149 (save $150) from Google through 12/2

Google Nest Hub Max for $179 (save $50) from Google through 12/2

Smart vacuum sales

Ecovacs Deebot 711S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $169 (save $380) from Walmart

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $179 (save $95) from Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum for $185 (save $184) from Kohl's

iRobot Roomba i3 for $299 (save $100) from iRobot

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 for $199 (save $199) from Walmart

Neato D4 Robot Vacuum for $349 (save $80) from Neato

Samsung POWERbot robot vacuum for $349 (save $250) on Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum for $499 (save $100) from Amazon

Smart home security sales

Blink Mini security camera for $24 (save $10) from Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell for $69 (save $30) from Ring

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 (save $80) from Amazon

Ring Peephole Cam for $69 (save $60) from Ring

Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139 (save $60) from Ring

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $159 (save $70) from Ring

Nest Cam Indoor for $99 (save $30) from Google through 12/2

Nest Hello Doorbell for $179 (save $50) from Google through 12/2

SimpliSafe Essentials bundle for $129 (save $116) from SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe Foundation bundle for $114 (save $103) from SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe Hearth bundle for $187 (save $168) from SimpliSafe

Ecobee Home Security Bundle for $199 (save $80) from Ecobee

Arlo Pro 3 2-camera kit for $299 (save $200) from Arlo

Arlo Video Doorbell (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $99 (save $50) from Arlo

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $199 (save $50) from Arlo

Smart home sales

Instinct Smart Light Switch for $69 (save $30) from iDevices, save more with bundles of multiple switches

Philips Hue White and color ambiance 3-pack E26 for $99 (save $35) from Philips

Philips Hue Bridge with two Smart White Bulbs for $59 (save $30) from Philips

Nest Wifi router for $139 (save $30) from Google through 12/2

Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Google through 12/2

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $174 (save $75) from Amazon

Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $199 (save $50) from Ecobee

Kitchen sales

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29 (save $30) from Best Buy

Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $49 (save $50) from Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, 6 Quart 11-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $79 (save $50) from Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3qt 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $79 (save $40) from Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8Qt for $89 (save $50) from Amazon

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99 (save $20) from Best Buy

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99 (save $20) from Kohl's

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $219 (save $110) from Kohl's

Other Cyber Monday sales

Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $17 (save $7) from Tile

Kiwi Co STEAM kits for kids 30% off with Promo code MERRY on KiwiCo

LastPass password manager 40% off LastPass Premium for new users on LastPass through 11/30

PhoneSoap 3 for $63 (save $15) from Amazon

Withings Body+ smart scale for $64 (save $34) on Amazon

Garmin DriveSmart 55 GPS Navigator for $149 (save $80) from Amazon

Cobra SC 200D dash cam for $159 (save $40) from Cobra

Cobra SC 200D dash cam with rear-view accessory camera for $159 (save $40) on Amazon

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD for $279 (save $90) from B&H Photo

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool 800 Sq. Ft Air Purifier, Heater and Fan for $374 (save $125) from Best Buy

Unistellar eVscope digital telescope for $2,858 (save $200) on Unistellar

[Image credit: Cyber Monday shopping concept via BigStockPhoto]