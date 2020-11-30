The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Holiday sales season is in full swing. Though Black Friday has only just ended — though , the Cyber Monday sales have already begun, so there's no need to slow down your holiday shopping spree. Cyber Monday sales tend to move a bit more quickly than Black Friday sales, so you'll want to stick to your computer and keep an eye out for flash sales if you want to snag the very best deals.
But before you rush to buy, we recommend taking a minute to compare prices with a price tracker so you know you're getting a good discount. Sure, plenty of Cyber Monday sales are great bargains, but others are only okay, and it's not worth overspending on mediocre deals.
Don't have time to sort through all of this year's Cyber Monday deals? That's okay, because we've done the browsing for you: these are the best Cyber sales you can find right now. We will be updating this post as new deals become available, so keep watching for new sales.
Smartphone and accessories sales
- OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $799 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30
- OnePlus 8 starts at $599 (save $100) from OnePlus until 11/30
- Moto G Power for $179 (save $70) from Amazon
- Moto Edge 5G 256GB for $349 (save $350) from Best Buy
- Moto E 32GB for $79 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Essentials Bundle starting at $749 (save up to $300) from Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle starting at $599 (save up to $400) from Microsoft
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB for $249 (save $100) from Walmart
- Apple iPhone 12 models for up to $900 off from Walmart
- Google Pixel 4 64GB for $524 (save $274) from Amazon
- Sony Xperia 1 for $599 (save $350) from Amazon
- TCL 10 Pro for $314 (save $135 when you apply the coupon) from Amazon
- TCL 10L for $174 (save $75) from Amazon
- Mujjo cases (featured in our iPhone 12 cases story) 25% off with coupon #25off Mujjo through 12/1
Laptop sales
-
Acer Chromebook 715 for $299 (save $250) from Walmart
-
HP 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Chromebook for $379 (save $250) from Best Buy
-
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15 Gaming Laptop for $419 (save $230) from Best Buy
- HP Pavilion x360 Laptop 14-dh2097nr for $489 (save $210) from HP
- HP Laptop 17t-by300 for $559 (save $190) from HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop for $599 (save $200) from Walmart
- HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook for $660 (save $990) from HP
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $799 (save $229) from Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13" Laptop for $799 (save $1,539) from Lenovo
- HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop 13t touch for $799 (save $350) from HP
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 starting at $799 (save up to $500) from Microsoft
- LG Gram Laptop 15.6" for $946 (save $353) from Amazon
- LG Ultra PC 17" Laptop for $1,199 (save $300) from Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop for $999 (save $300) from Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar for $1,149 (save $150) from Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14” laptop for $1,199 (save $1,709) from Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion Y740 15” Gaming Laptop for $1,199 (save $520) from Lenovo
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 starting at $1,299 (save up to $300) from Microsoft
Tablet and ereader sales
- Kindle for $59 (save $30) from Amazon
-
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for $79 (save $60) from Amazon
-
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $79 (save $70) from Amazon
-
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus for $149 (save $80) from Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover starts at $599.99 (save up to $280) from Microsoft
- Apple iPad mini (latest model) for $384 (save $50) from Costco
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (8th Gen, Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $398 (save $200) from Walmart
- Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $429 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Early 2020, 256GB, Wi-Fi) for $999 (save $100) from B&H Photo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $519 (save $130) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $254 (save $100) from Samsung
Headphone sales
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $149 (save $100) from Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case for $149 (save $50) from Costco
- Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones for $159 (save $90) from Target
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro for $169 (save $130) from Best Buy
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $174 (save $175) from Target
- Sony WFSP800N True Wireless Sports Earbuds for $148 (save $51) from Amazon
- Bose Frames Rondo for $149 (save $50) from Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $199 (save $100) from Amazon
- Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $299 (save $80) from Best Buy
Smartwatch sales
- Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69 (save $30) from Walmart
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Kohl's and Amazon
-
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Bundle for $95 (save $50) from Costco — expires 11/30
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $198 (save $50) from Walmart
- Withings Steel HR for $125 (save $53) from Withings
- Polar Ignite fitness watch for up to 40% off from Polar with coupon CYBERMONDAY20
- Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches starting at $169 (save $125) from Fossil with an extra 40% off your purchase with code SNOWGOOD through 11/29
- Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch for $170 (save $70) from Costco
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Titanium (45MM) for $299 (save $300) from Samsung
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) for $289 (save $19) from Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $379 (save $19) from Amazon
TV sales
- Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199 (save $80) from Walmart
- TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $229 (save $120) from Best Buy
- VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M6x-Series for $298 (save $51) from Walmart
- Samsung 50" Class Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $499 (save $150) from Samsung
- LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $349 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV for $359 (save $40) from Target, further reduced to $279 (save $120) on 11/29
- LG 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $699 (save $200) from Best Buy
- Sony 65" Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799 (save $200) from Best Buy
- Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $897 (save $102) from Best Buy
- Samsung 65" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2,299 (save $1,300) from Samsung
- Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $597 (save $102) from Best Buy
- Samsung 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $997 (save $202) from Best Buy
- Sony 75" Class XBR X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999 (save $400) from Best Buy
Speaker and soundbar sales
- Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Audio for $129 (save $130) from Best Buy
- Yamaha MusicCast VINYL 500 WiFi turntable for $599 (save $100) from Amazon
-
Polk Audio Signa S2 for $139 (save $60) from Best Buy
-
Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $399 (save $200) from Amazon
-
Sonos One SL for $129 (save $50) from Sonos
-
Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker for $299 (save $100) from Best Buy
Streaming media player sales
- Chromecast for $18 (save $11) from Google
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $17 (save $12) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $27 (save $12) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29 (save $20) from Amazon
- Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 (save $8) from Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29 (save $20) from Roku
- Roku Streambar for $99 (save $30) from Roku
Smart speaker & screen sales
-
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $24 (save $25) from Walmart
-
Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $28 (save $21) from Amazon
-
Echo Show 5 for $44 (save $45) from Amazon
- Echo Show 8 for $64 (save $65) from Amazon
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $18 (save $31) from Walmart
- Google Nest Hub for $49 (save $40) from Google through 12/2
- Google Home Max for $149 (save $150) from Google through 12/2
- Google Nest Hub Max for $179 (save $50) from Google through 12/2
Smart vacuum sales
- Ecovacs Deebot 711S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $169 (save $380) from Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $179 (save $95) from Best Buy
- iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum for $185 (save $184) from Kohl's
- iRobot Roomba i3 for $299 (save $100) from iRobot
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 for $199 (save $199) from Walmart
- Neato D4 Robot Vacuum for $349 (save $80) from Neato
- Samsung POWERbot robot vacuum for $349 (save $250) on Amazon
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum for $499 (save $100) from Amazon
Smart home security sales
- Blink Mini security camera for $24 (save $10) from Amazon
- Ring Stick Up Cam for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell for $69 (save $30) from Ring
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 (save $80) from Amazon
- Ring Peephole Cam for $69 (save $60) from Ring
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139 (save $60) from Ring
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $159 (save $70) from Ring
- Nest Cam Indoor for $99 (save $30) from Google through 12/2
- Nest Hello Doorbell for $179 (save $50) from Google through 12/2
- SimpliSafe Essentials bundle for $129 (save $116) from SimpliSafe
- SimpliSafe Foundation bundle for $114 (save $103) from SimpliSafe
- SimpliSafe Hearth bundle for $187 (save $168) from SimpliSafe
- Ecobee Home Security Bundle for $199 (save $80) from Ecobee
- Arlo Pro 3 2-camera kit for $299 (save $200) from Arlo
- Arlo Video Doorbell (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $99 (save $50) from Arlo
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $199 (save $50) from Arlo
Smart home sales
- Instinct Smart Light Switch for $69 (save $30) from iDevices, save more with bundles of multiple switches
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance 3-pack E26 for $99 (save $35) from Philips
- Philips Hue Bridge with two Smart White Bulbs for $59 (save $30) from Philips
- Nest Wifi router for $139 (save $30) from Google through 12/2
- Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Google through 12/2
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $174 (save $75) from Amazon
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control (Techlicious Editor's Choice) for $199 (save $50) from Ecobee
Kitchen sales
- Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29 (save $30) from Best Buy
- Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $49 (save $50) from Walmart
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, 6 Quart 11-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $79 (save $50) from Walmart
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3qt 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $79 (save $40) from Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8Qt for $89 (save $50) from Amazon
- Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99 (save $20) from Best Buy
- AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99 (save $20) from Kohl's
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $219 (save $110) from Kohl's
Other Cyber Monday sales
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $17 (save $7) from Tile
- Kiwi Co STEAM kits for kids 30% off with Promo code MERRY on KiwiCo
- LastPass password manager 40% off LastPass Premium for new users on LastPass through 11/30
- PhoneSoap 3 for $63 (save $15) from Amazon
- Withings Body+ smart scale for $64 (save $34) on Amazon
- Garmin DriveSmart 55 GPS Navigator for $149 (save $80) from Amazon
- Cobra SC 200D dash cam for $159 (save $40) from Cobra
- Cobra SC 200D dash cam with rear-view accessory camera for $159 (save $40) on Amazon
- Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD for $279 (save $90) from B&H Photo
- Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool 800 Sq. Ft Air Purifier, Heater and Fan for $374 (save $125) from Best Buy
- Unistellar eVscope digital telescope for $2,858 (save $200) on Unistellar
[Image credit: Cyber Monday shopping concept via BigStockPhoto]