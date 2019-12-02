Best Cyber Monday Deals for Kids, New Parents and Gamers

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Cyber Monday (and the week that follows) is a great time to work through your holiday gift list (or your own gift list) as sales abound. And best of all, you can get a lot of your shopping done without even leaving the house, because every Cyber Monday sale is available online, so shopping just takes a few clicks.(Just remember to beware of package theft when you shop.)

But it can be tough to find a good deal, especially with so many stores advertising big sales this time of year. We recommend using price tracking tools so you know when a sale is really a sale, but there are still a lot of deals to sort through. To help you out, we’ve picked over the ads to find the best sales for new parents, kids, and gamers (young and old) to make your holiday shopping easier.

Some Black Friday deals have continued through Cyber Monday, but there are some new bargains to check out, too. Be sure to act fast, because Cyber Monday deals can come and go in the blink of an eye.

Best sales for kids

eKids Wired Over-the-Ear Volume Limited Kids’ Headphones (various designs) for $13 (save $7) from Best Buy

Fitbit Ace 2 for $50 (save $20) from Target

Puro Sound Labs BT2200 headphones for $55 (save $25) from Amazon

LEGO DC Super Heroes App-controlled Batmobile for $75 (save $25) from Amazon

Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled, Programmable Droid for $60 (save $40) from Amazon and Walmart

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (8-inch, 32GB) for $80 (save $50) from Amazon

Select LEGO sets for 20% off from Walmart

Buy two, get one free on toys, games and books from Target

STEM Learning Toys up to 35% off from Amazon

Best sales for gamers

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $25 (save $35) from Best Buy

Resident Evil 2 (Xbox One or PlayStation 4) for $30 (save $30) from Amazon

Borderlands 3 (Xbox One or PlayStation 4) for $30 (save $30) from Amazon

The Outer Worlds for $35 (save $25) from Amazon

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription for $45 (save $15) from Amazon, Walmart

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $50 (save $30) from Amazon

Logitech G903 SE Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $65 (save $85) from Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Starlink games for $300 (save $120) from Best Buy

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB for $150 (save $100) from GameStop

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset (32GB) for $150 (save $50) from Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite with $25 GameStop gift card for $200 (save $25) from GameStop

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB (with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition) for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy, Target

Xbox One S 1TB (with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) for $200 (save $100) from Walmart

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB for $300 (save $100) from Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $350 (save $150) from Walmart

Best sales for parents

Relay Screenless Phone/Walkie Talkie for $25 (save $25) from Amazon

Circle Home Plus Parental Controls for $90 (save $40) from Amazon

Arlo Smart Baby Monitor for $145 (save $55) from Amazon

Willow Breast Pump and accessories for 15% off with coupon code 15OFF from Willow

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser Machinefor $150 (save $50 with coupon) from Amazon

[Image credit: toy shopping online via BigStockPhoto]