Best Cyber Monday Deals for Kids, New Parents and Gamers

Cyber Monday (and the week that follows) is a great time to work through your holiday gift list (or your own gift list) as sales abound. And best of all, you can get a lot of your shopping done without even leaving the house, because every Cyber Monday sale is available online, so shopping just takes a few clicks.(Just remember to beware of package theft when you shop.)
But it can be tough to find a good deal, especially with so many stores advertising big sales this time of year. We recommend using price tracking tools so you know when a sale is really a sale, but there are still a lot of deals to sort through. To help you out, we’ve picked over the ads to find the best sales for new parents, kids, and gamers (young and old) to make your holiday shopping easier.
Some Black Friday deals have continued through Cyber Monday, but there are some new bargains to check out, too. Be sure to act fast, because Cyber Monday deals can come and go in the blink of an eye.
Best sales for kids
- eKids Wired Over-the-Ear Volume Limited Kids’ Headphones (various designs) for $13 (save $7) from Best Buy
- Fitbit Ace 2 for $50 (save $20) from Target
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 headphones for $55 (save $25) from Amazon
- LEGO DC Super Heroes App-controlled Batmobile for $75 (save $25) from Amazon
- Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled, Programmable Droid for $60 (save $40) from Amazon and Walmart
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (8-inch, 32GB) for $80 (save $50) from Amazon
- Select LEGO sets for 20% off from Walmart
- Buy two, get one free on toys, games and books from Target
- STEM Learning Toys up to 35% off from Amazon
Best sales for gamers
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for $25 (save $35) from Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 (Xbox One or PlayStation 4) for $30 (save $30) from Amazon
- Borderlands 3 (Xbox One or PlayStation 4) for $30 (save $30) from Amazon
- The Outer Worlds for $35 (save $25) from Amazon
- PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription for $45 (save $15) from Amazon, Walmart
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $50 (save $30) from Amazon
- Logitech G903 SE Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $65 (save $85) from Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Starlink games for $300 (save $120) from Best Buy
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB for $150 (save $100) from GameStop
- Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset (32GB) for $150 (save $50) from Walmart
- Nintendo Switch Lite with $25 GameStop gift card for $200 (save $25) from GameStop
- Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB (with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition) for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy, Target
- Xbox One S 1TB (with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) for $200 (save $100) from Walmart
- Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB for $300 (save $100) from Walmart
- Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $350 (save $150) from Walmart
Best sales for parents
- Relay Screenless Phone/Walkie Talkie for $25 (save $25) from Amazon
- Circle Home Plus Parental Controls for $90 (save $40) from Amazon
- Arlo Smart Baby Monitor for $145 (save $55) from Amazon
- Willow Breast Pump and accessories for 15% off with coupon code 15OFF from Willow
- Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser Machinefor $150 (save $50 with coupon) from Amazon
[Image credit: toy shopping online via BigStockPhoto]