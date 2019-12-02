Best Cyber Monday Deals on Smartphones, Smartwatches, Cameras and Headphones

Cyber Monday (and the week that follows) is a great time to work through your holiday gift list (or your own gift list) as sales abound. And best of all, you can get a lot of your shopping done without even leaving the house, because every Cyber Monday sale is available online, so shopping just takes a few clicks. (Just remember to beware of package theft when you shop.)
But it can be tough to find a good deal, especially with so many stores advertising big sales this time of year. We recommend using price tracking tools so you know when a sale is really a sale, but there are still a lot of deals to sort through. To help you out, we’ve picked over the ads to find the best sales on smartphones, headphones, wearables and other must-have mobile accessories to make your holiday shopping easier. But if you’re shopping for smartphones, bear in mind that deals requiring you to trade in your old phone may only be available in store, even on Cyber Monday.
Some Black Friday deals have continued through Cyber Monday, but there are some new bargains to check out, too. Be sure to act fast, because Cyber Monday deals can come and go in the blink of an eye.
Best iPhone sales
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (with activation and trade-in) up to $500 off from Best Buy
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (with activation and trade-in) for retail price with up to a $300 gift card from Walmart
- iPhone XS (with activation and trade-in) for retail price with up to a $450 gift card from Walmart
Best Samsung smartphone sales
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, unlocked) for $400 (save $200) from Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB, unlocked) for $500 (save $200) from Microsoft
- Galaxy S10 (128GB, unlocked) with Galaxy Buds for $700 (save $330) from Amazon
- Galaxy S10+ (128GB, unlocked) with Galaxy Buds for $800 (save $330) from Amazon
- Galaxy Note 10 (256GB, unlocked) with Galaxy Buds for $750 (save $330) from Amazon
- Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB, unlocked) with Galaxy Buds for $900 (save $330) from Amazon
- Galaxy S10E (128GB, unlocked) for $450 with activation (save $300) from Best Buy
- Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 9 (with activation and trade-in) for retail price with up to a $300 gift card from Walmart
- Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10+ (with activation and trade-in) for retail price with up to a $450 gift card from Walmart
Best Google smartphone sales
- Pixel 4 (64GB, unlocked) for $600 (save $200) from Amazon, B&H Photo
- Pixel 4XL (64GB, unlocked) for $700 (save $200) from Amazon, B&H Photo
- Pixel 3a (64GB, unlocked) for $300 (save $100) from Best Buy
- Pixel 3a XL (64GB, unlocked) for $330 (save $140) from Best Buy
- Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL (with activation) for retail price with up to a $400 gift card from Best Buy
Other Android smartphone sales
- Moto G7 Power (32 GB, unlocked) for $180 (save $70) from Amazon
- Moto One Action (128GB, unlocked) for $250 (save $100) from B&H Photo Video
- LG G8 ThinQ (128GB, unlocked) for $400 (save $450) from Amazon
Best smartwatch and fitness tracker sales
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) for $300 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) for $330 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) for $355 (save $30) from Costco
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) for $385 (save $30) from Costco
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $120 (save $80) from Best Buy
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $150 (save $50) from Amazon
- Fitbit Ionic Watch for $200 (save $50) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) for $230 (save $50) from Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) for $250 (save $50) from Amazon
- Garmin Vívoactive 3 for $130 (save $120) from Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 935 Fitness Watch for $370 (save $130) from Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 945 Fitness Watch for $500 (save $100) from Amazon
- Misfit Command and Path Hybrid Smartwatches for $80 (save $70) from Misfit
- Misfit Vapor 2 Smartwatch for $150 (save $100) from Misfit
- Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch for $180 (save $100) from Misfit
- Fossil Sport Smartwatch (41mm) for $150 (save $125) from Fossil
Best headphone sales
- Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds for $30 (save $30) from Skullcandy
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $40 (save $60) from Walmart
- Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds for $60 (save $40) from Skullcandy
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $80 (save $120) from Amazon
- Sony Wireless Noice Cancelling Headphones for $90 (save $110) from Best Buy
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones for $90 (save $110) from Best Buy
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $140 (save $20) from Best Buy
- Jabra Elite Active 65t headphones for $140 (save $50) from Amazon
- Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $165 (save $35) from Walmart
- Beats Solo3 for $130 (save $130) from Target
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $130 (save $170) from Amazon
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $200 (save $100) from Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones (refurbished) for $200 (save $150) from Bose
- Sennheiser Momentum (M2) Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $200 (save $200) from Best Buy
Best smartphone accessory sales
- Otterbox phone cases for 25% off with free shipping from Otterbox
- Anker Wireless Charger stand for $18 (save $21) from Amazon
- Anker PowerCore+ Mini 3350 mAh portable charger for $15 (save $5) from Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20000 mAh portable charger for $32 (save $18) from Amazon
- Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Fast Charge Stand and Pad for $40 (save $60) from Amazon
Best Camera sales
- Canon PowerShot SX420 with accessory kit fo $194 (save $190) from Walmart
- Panasonic Lumix FZ80 for $300 (save $100) from Amazon
- Panasonic LUMIX ZS100 for $400 (save $300) from Amazon
- Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom Digital Camera for $400 (save $200) on Amazon
- Nikon D3500 Bundle with Bag for $400 (save $450) from Target
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit for $600 (save $300) from Amazon
- GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $350 (save $150) from Best Buy
