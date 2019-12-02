Best Cyber Monday Deals on Smartphones, Smartwatches, Cameras and Headphones

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Cyber Monday (and the week that follows) is a great time to work through your holiday gift list (or your own gift list) as sales abound. And best of all, you can get a lot of your shopping done without even leaving the house, because every Cyber Monday sale is available online, so shopping just takes a few clicks. (Just remember to beware of package theft when you shop.)

But it can be tough to find a good deal, especially with so many stores advertising big sales this time of year. We recommend using price tracking tools so you know when a sale is really a sale, but there are still a lot of deals to sort through. To help you out, we’ve picked over the ads to find the best sales on smartphones, headphones, wearables and other must-have mobile accessories to make your holiday shopping easier. But if you’re shopping for smartphones, bear in mind that deals requiring you to trade in your old phone may only be available in store, even on Cyber Monday.

Some Black Friday deals have continued through Cyber Monday, but there are some new bargains to check out, too. Be sure to act fast, because Cyber Monday deals can come and go in the blink of an eye.

Best iPhone sales

Best Samsung smartphone sales

Best Google smartphone sales

Other Android smartphone sales

Moto G7 Power (32 GB, unlocked) for $180 (save $70) from Amazon

Moto One Action (128GB, unlocked) for $250 (save $100) from B&H Photo Video

LG G8 ThinQ (128GB, unlocked) for $400 (save $450) from Amazon

Best smartwatch and fitness tracker sales

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) for $300 (save $50) from Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) for $330 (save $50) from Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) for $355 (save $30) from Costco

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) for $385 (save $30) from Costco

Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $120 (save $80) from Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 2 for $150 (save $50) from Amazon

Fitbit Ionic Watch for $200 (save $50) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) for $230 (save $50) from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) for $250 (save $50) from Amazon

Garmin Vívoactive 3 for $130 (save $120) from Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Fitness Watch for $370 (save $130) from Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945 Fitness Watch for $500 (save $100) from Amazon

Misfit Command and Path Hybrid Smartwatches for $80 (save $70) from Misfit

Misfit Vapor 2 Smartwatch for $150 (save $100) from Misfit

Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch for $180 (save $100) from Misfit

Fossil Sport Smartwatch (41mm) for $150 (save $125) from Fossil

Best headphone sales

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds for $30 (save $30) from Skullcandy

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $40 (save $60) from Walmart

Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds for $60 (save $40) from Skullcandy

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $80 (save $120) from Amazon

Sony Wireless Noice Cancelling Headphones for $90 (save $110) from Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones for $90 (save $110) from Best Buy

Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $140 (save $20) from Best Buy

Jabra Elite Active 65t headphones for $140 (save $50) from Amazon

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $165 (save $35) from Walmart

Beats Solo3 for $130 (save $130) from Target

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $130 (save $170) from Amazon

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $200 (save $100) from Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones (refurbished) for $200 (save $150) from Bose

Sennheiser Momentum (M2) Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $200 (save $200) from Best Buy

Best smartphone accessory sales

Otterbox phone cases for 25% off with free shipping from Otterbox

Anker Wireless Charger stand for $18 (save $21) from Amazon

Anker PowerCore+ Mini 3350 mAh portable charger for $15 (save $5) from Amazon

Anker PowerCore Lite 20000 mAh portable charger for $32 (save $18) from Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Fast Charge Stand and Pad for $40 (save $60) from Amazon

Best Camera sales

Canon PowerShot SX420 with accessory kit fo $194 (save $190) from Walmart

Panasonic Lumix FZ80 for $300 (save $100) from Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX ZS100 for $400 (save $300) from Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom Digital Camera for $400 (save $200) on Amazon

Nikon D3500 Bundle with Bag for $400 (save $450) from Target

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit for $600 (save $300) from Amazon

GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $350 (save $150) from Best Buy

[Image credit: store with phones, cameras and more via BigStockPhoto]