Clearance Deal: Lenovo ThinkBook 13s & 14s Now Up to 43% Off

Lenovo is having a huge clearance sale on their full-featured, ultralight ThinkBook 13s and 14s series of laptops. Now starting at under $500 (up to 43% off), these laptops are a steal for anyone looking for a portable, powerful laptop for student, home or business use. In fact, after researching all the options out there, I bought two ThinkBook 14s laptops for my kids - one in college and the other in high school - for the holidays. I paid a lot more - I wish I had gotten a deal this good.

Here's why I choose the ThinkBooks for my kids (and why I would want one for myself, too). You get solid processing power, with an 8th gen Core i5 process (optional Core i7), up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD (up to 512GB) and a Full HD IPS display. And it's packaged into a slim all-aluminum case with a spill-resistant backlit keyboard that weighs just under 3lbs for the 13-inch model and just over 3lbs for the 14-inch. You even get Windows 10 Pro included. Lenovo also offers a variety of take-in and at-home warranty options.

In short, the ThinkBook 13s and 14s are the perfect mid-range laptops, that Lenovo is clearing out at low-end prices. Use eCoupon: THINKBOOK to get the deal. Here are the models and pricing they have available as of February 4, 2020:

ThinkBook 13s - Mineral Gray

$487.00 - Save $362.00 (42.6% off)

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8265U (1.60GHz, up to 3.90GHz with Turbo Boost, 6MB Cache)

13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

8GB DDR4 2400MHz

256GB SSD PCIe

ThinkBook 13s - Mineral Gray

$581.00 - Save $368.00 (38.8% off)

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 8565U (1.80GHz, up to 4.60GHz with Turbo Boost, 8MB Cache)

13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

8GB DDR4 2400MHz

256GB SSD PCIe

ThinkBook 13s - Mineral Gray

$721.00 - Save $378.00 (34.4% off)

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 8565U (1.80GHz, up to 4.60GHz with Turbo Boost, 8MB Cache)

13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

16GB DDR4 2400MHz

512GB SSD PCIe

ThinkBook 14s - Mineral Gray

$506.00 - Save $363.00 (41.8% off)

8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 8265U (1.60GHz, up to 3.90GHz with Turbo Boost, 6MB Cache)

14.0” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 250 nits

8GB DDR4 2400MHz

256GB SSD PCIe

ThinkBook 14s - Mineral Gray

$599.00 - Save $370.00 (38.2% off)