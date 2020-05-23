The Best Memorial Day Tech Sales

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s time for serious summer sales. This is usually a good time to find deals on appliances, mattresses, grills and patio furniture, but there are also some great tech deals on offer.
If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater, need a new laptop, or you’ve been thinking about a new smartwatch, now is the time to buy. We’ve gathered up the best tech sales you’ll find over Memorial Day weekend.
Laptop and Tablet Sales
- Apple iPad WiFi 32GB (latest model) for $249 (save $80) from Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type cover for $699 (save $260) from Best Buy
- Dell 13-inch XPS touchscreen laptop for $699 (save $319) from Dell
- HP 13-inch Spectre x360 convertible laptop for $1149 (save $150) from HP
- Lenovo 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop for $1297 (save $1062) from Lenovo
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop for $2199 (save $200) from B&H Photo Video
- Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $749 (save 250) from Walmart
- Samsung Notebook 7 for $699 (save $300) from Walmart
Smartphone Sales
- Motorola Moto G7 Play 32GB (unlocked) for $129 (save $70) from B&H Photo Video
- Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB (unlocked) for $179 (save $70) from B&H Photo Video
- Motorola Moto Z3 64GB (unlocked) for $179 (save $320) from B&H Photo Video
- Google Pixel 3a (unlocked) for $279 (save $129) from B&H Photo Video
Headphone Sales
- Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earbuds for $89 (save $110) from Best Buy
- JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $149 (save $50) from Amazon
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $199 (save $150) from Best Buy
- Apple AirPods (latest model) for $139 (save $20) from Walmart
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $234 (save $15) from Amazon
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless for $149 (save $100) from Walmart
Smart Screen Sales
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $69 (save $20) from Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display for $89 (save $40) from Walmart
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99 (save $30) from Amazon
Smart Home Sales
- Google Nest Mini for $39 (save $10) from Home Depot
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $44 (save $15) from Amazon
- Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat with 2 room sensors for $174 (save $75) from Amazon
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Home Depot
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor (2-pack) for $238 (save $60) from Home Depot
- Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight for $199 (save $50) from Home Depot
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 (save ($100) from B&H Photo Video
- Arlo 720P HD Security Camera System (3 cameras) for $199 (save 50) from Walmart
Fitness Tracker & Smart Watch Sales
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $99 (save $30) from Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) for $149 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) for $179 (save $20), (42mm, GPS) for $209 (save $20) from Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) for $299 (save $100) from Target
TV Sales
- Sony 49-inch X800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $599 (save $150) from B&H Photo Video
- LG 55-inch OLED B9 Series 4K UHD TV for $1296 (save $702) from Amazon
- Sony 55-inch OLED A8G 4K UHD TV for $1499 (save $300) from Best Buy
- Vizio 65-inch LED P-Series Quantum 4K UHD TV for $899 (save $200) from Best Buy
- TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD TV for $1199 (save $100) from Best Buy
- Samsung 55-inch Smart QLED Q60R series for $630 (save $270) from Walmart
- Samsung 55-inch Smart TV with HDR NU6900 series for $378 (save $222) from Walmart
Home Theater Sales
- Roku Smart Sound Bar with Built-In Streaming Player for $149 (save $30) from Home Depot
- Polk Audio 2.1 Channel Soundbar for $199 (save $100) from Amazon
- Logitech Harmony Elite for $269 (save $80) from Best Buy
- Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $199 (save $50) from Walmart
Home Office & Networking Sales
- Netgear WiFi Mesh Range Extender for $124 (save $55) from Amazon
- Brother MFCL2750DW All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer for $258 (save $171) from Walmart
- Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 Nest WiFi Points for $299 (save $50) from Home Depot
- Eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (3-pack) for $399 (save $100) from Best Buy
Camera Sales
- GoPro Hero7 Action Camera for $229 (save $100) from Amazon
- GoPro Hero8 Action Camera Bundle for $290 (save $100) from Costco
- Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens Kit for $898 (save $600) from B&H Photo Video
- Canon EOS M50 with 15-45mm Lens and Accessory Kit for $499 (save $150) from B&H Photo Video
Vacuum Sales
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum for $159 (save $120) from Amazon
- iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum for $299 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum (refurbished) for $199 (save $80) from Walmart
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless handheld and stick vacuum for $249 (save $80) from Home Depot
Kitchen Appliance Sales
- Instant Pot Duo 6-quart pressure cooker for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender for $89 (save $50) from Walmart
- Instant Pot Duo80 8-quart pressure cooker for $99 (save $50) from Walmart
- Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $179 (save $70) from Amazon
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer for $279 (save $100) from Walmart
- Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven for $279 (save $70) from Amazon
Large Appliance Sales
- LG Smart Front Load Washing Machine for $648 (save $251) from Home Depot
- LG Smart Front Load Electric Dryer for $648 (save $251) from Home Depot
- Samsung Connected Front Load Washing Machine for $697 (save $401) from Home Depot
- Samsung Connected Front Load Electric Dryer with SteamSanitize+ for $697 (save $401) from Home Depot
- LG Side-by-Side InstaView Smart Refrigerator for $2099 (save $735) from Best Buy
