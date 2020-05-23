The Best Memorial Day Tech Sales

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s time for serious summer sales. This is usually a good time to find deals on appliances, mattresses, grills and patio furniture, but there are also some great tech deals on offer.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater, need a new laptop, or you’ve been thinking about a new smartwatch, now is the time to buy. We’ve gathered up the best tech sales you’ll find over Memorial Day weekend.

Laptop and Tablet Sales

Apple iPad WiFi 32GB (latest model) for $249 (save $80) from Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type cover for $699 (save $260) from Best Buy

Dell 13-inch XPS touchscreen laptop for $699 (save $319) from Dell

HP 13-inch Spectre x360 convertible laptop for $1149 (save $150) from HP

Lenovo 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop for $1297 (save $1062) from Lenovo

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop for $2199 (save $200) from B&H Photo Video

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $749 (save 250) from Walmart

Samsung Notebook 7 for $699 (save $300) from Walmart

Smartphone Sales

Headphone Sales

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earbuds for $89 (save $110) from Best Buy

JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $149 (save $50) from Amazon

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $199 (save $150) from Best Buy

Apple AirPods (latest model) for $139 (save $20) from Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $234 (save $15) from Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless for $149 (save $100) from Walmart

Smart Screen Sales

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $69 (save $20) from Amazon

Google Nest Hub Smart Display for $89 (save $40) from Walmart

Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99 (save $30) from Amazon

Smart Home Sales

Google Nest Mini for $39 (save $10) from Home Depot

Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $44 (save $15) from Amazon

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat with 2 room sensors for $174 (save $75) from Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Home Depot

Google Nest Cam Outdoor (2-pack) for $238 (save $60) from Home Depot

Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight for $199 (save $50) from Home Depot

Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 (save ($100) from B&H Photo Video

Arlo 720P HD Security Camera System (3 cameras) for $199 (save 50) from Walmart

Fitness Tracker & Smart Watch Sales

Fitbit Charge 3 for $99 (save $30) from Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) for $149 (save $50) from Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) for $179 (save $20), (42mm, GPS) for $209 (save $20) from Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) for $299 (save $100) from Target

TV Sales

Sony 49-inch X800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $599 (save $150) from B&H Photo Video

LG 55-inch OLED B9 Series 4K UHD TV for $1296 (save $702) from Amazon

Sony 55-inch OLED A8G 4K UHD TV for $1499 (save $300) from Best Buy

Vizio 65-inch LED P-Series Quantum 4K UHD TV for $899 (save $200) from Best Buy

TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD TV for $1199 (save $100) from Best Buy

Samsung 55-inch Smart QLED Q60R series for $630 (save $270) from Walmart

Samsung 55-inch Smart TV with HDR NU6900 series for $378 (save $222) from Walmart

Home Theater Sales

Roku Smart Sound Bar with Built-In Streaming Player for $149 (save $30) from Home Depot

Polk Audio 2.1 Channel Soundbar for $199 (save $100) from Amazon

Logitech Harmony Elite for $269 (save $80) from Best Buy

Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $199 (save $50) from Walmart

Home Office & Networking Sales

Netgear WiFi Mesh Range Extender for $124 (save $55) from Amazon

Brother MFCL2750DW All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer for $258 (save $171) from Walmart

Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 Nest WiFi Points for $299 (save $50) from Home Depot

Eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (3-pack) for $399 (save $100) from Best Buy

Camera Sales

GoPro Hero7 Action Camera for $229 (save $100) from Amazon

GoPro Hero8 Action Camera Bundle for $290 (save $100) from Costco

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens Kit for $898 (save $600) from B&H Photo Video

Canon EOS M50 with 15-45mm Lens and Accessory Kit for $499 (save $150) from B&H Photo Video

Vacuum Sales

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum for $159 (save $120) from Amazon

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum for $299 (save $50) from Best Buy

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum (refurbished) for $199 (save $80) from Walmart

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless handheld and stick vacuum for $249 (save $80) from Home Depot

Kitchen Appliance Sales

Instant Pot Duo 6-quart pressure cooker for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender for $89 (save $50) from Walmart

Instant Pot Duo80 8-quart pressure cooker for $99 (save $50) from Walmart

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $179 (save $70) from Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer for $279 (save $100) from Walmart

Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven for $279 (save $70) from Amazon

Large Appliance Sales

LG Smart Front Load Washing Machine for $648 (save $251) from Home Depot

LG Smart Front Load Electric Dryer for $648 (save $251) from Home Depot

Samsung Connected Front Load Washing Machine for $697 (save $401) from Home Depot

Samsung Connected Front Load Electric Dryer with SteamSanitize+ for $697 (save $401) from Home Depot

LG Side-by-Side InstaView Smart Refrigerator for $2099 (save $735) from Best Buy

[Image credit: Sale in red, white and blue via BigStockPhoto]