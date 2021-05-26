The Best Memorial Day Tech Sales

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s time for serious summer sales. In addition to appliances, grills, and patio furniture, there are great tech deals on offer, including Apple products, which rarely go on sale.

We’ve done the legwork for you and gathered up more than 60 awesome tech deals you’ll find this weekend. Before you start shopping, though, make sure you load up a price history tracker, a price comparison tool, and a coupon finder to ensure you're saving the most money on all of your purchases.

Laptop and Tablet Sales

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB (2020 model) for $299 (save $30) on Amazon

HP 15.6-inch Envy x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $709 (save $100) on Best Buy

Microsoft 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 touchscreen laptop (10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GM RAM, 128GB SSD) with type cover for $789 (save $240) on Amazon

Microsoft 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,649 (save $449) on Amazon

Samsung 11.6-inch CB4 Chromebook for $186 (save $42) on Walmart

Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $449 (save $100) on Best Buy

Headphone Sales

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $99 (save $30) on Amazon

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds for $35 (save $25) on Amazon

Apple Air Pods with charging case (latest model) for $129 (save $30) on Walmart

Apple Air Pods Pro with charging case (latest model) for $197 (save $52) on Amazon

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 True Wireless earbuds for $37 (save $13) on Amazon

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (latest model with W1 chip) for $135 (save $64) on Amazon

Powerbeats Wireless earbuds (with H1 chip) for $111 (save $38) on Amazon

Smart Home Sales

Eureka Groove 4-Way Control Robotic Vac model NER309 for $129 (save $70) from Walmart

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden with gourmet herb seed kit for $99 (save $49) on Amazon

Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch (works with Alexa and Google Home without hub) for $15 (save $5) on Amazon

Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) on Home Depot

TP-Link Deco X90 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $449 (save $50) on Amazon



Fitness Tracker & Smart Watch Sales

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS only for $350 (save $49) on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Celluar for $449 (save $50) on Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS, heart rate running watch for $249 (save $50) on Best Buy

Garmin Vivoactive 4 with GPS, heart rate, and Pulse Ox smart watch for $267 (save 82) on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm with GPS for $199 (save $50) on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm with GPS for $329 (save $70) on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm with GPS and LTE for $379 (save $70) on Amazon



TV Sales

TCL 43-inch 4 Series 43S421 4K UHD TV for $228 (save $170) on Walmart

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD TV for $799 (save $100) on Amazon

LG 77-inch CX Series 4K UHD OLED TV for $3,099 (save $1,950) on Amazon

LG 65-inch BX Series 4K UHD OLED TV for $1,696 (save $300) on Amazon

LG 75-inch NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV for $2,997 (save $2,000) on Amazon

LG 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K UHD TV for $1,197 (save $300) on Amazon

Sony 75-inch X900H 4K TV (2020 model) for $1,798 (save $200) on Amazon

Sony 55-inch Bravia 800H Series for $698 (save $300) on Walmart



Home Theater Sales

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote for $39 (save $10) on Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 Limited Edition portable projector $619 (save $80) on Amazon

JBL 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6-1/2" Wireless Subwoofer for $249 (save $50) on Best Buy

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar with Wireless subwoofer and 2 satellite speakers for $480 (save $118) on Amazon

Roku Premiere 4K UHD streaming player for $34 (save $5) on Walmart

Roku Ultra 4K UHD HDR streaming player with Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack (2020 model) for $69 (save $30) on Target

Roku Streambar with built-in 4K UHD streaming player and voice remote (2020 model) for $99 (save $30) on Target

Sony HT-GT700 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar with Bluetooth for $498 (save $101) on Amazon

Vacuum Sales

BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $199 (save $30) on Walmart

BISSELL Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum for $249 (save $50) on Walmart

Dirt Devil Razor Pet Bagless Upright (model UD70355B) for $69 (save $50) on Walmart

Hoover Power Scrub Elite Carpet Cleaner w/ HeatForce (model FH50250) for $140 (save $49) on Walmart

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (model 6110) robot mop for $399 (save $100) on Walmart

LG CordZero A9 wet/dry cordless stick vac for $599 (save $200) on Best Buy

Shark IQ Robot Self-Emty XL roboti vac (model RV1001AE) for $449 (save $150) on Best Buy

Kitchen Appliance Sales

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 cooker for $69 (save $30) on Walmart

Hamilton Beach 11 quart Digital Air Fryer with Rotisserie and Rotating Basket for $99 (save $15) on Home Depot

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker (take single-serve K-Cups) for $79 (save $30) on Amazon

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker (model OP300) for $169 (save $60) on Walmart

Mr. Coffee Tea Cafe 2-in-1 Iced Tea Maker with 2.5 quart Glass Pitcher for $45 (save $10) on Walmart

Blendtec Classic 570 90-ounce 3-speed blender for $199 (save $79) on Home Depot

Large Appliance Sales

LG 27-inch Black Steel WashTower Laundry Center with 4.5 cu ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu ft Electric Dryer for $1,798 (save $701) on Home Depot

LG 4.5-cu ft. Front Load Washer with TurboWash 360 Steam for $748 (save $250) on Home Depot

LG 5.0 cu ft smart Top Load Washer for $698 (save $200) on Home Depot

LG 26 cu ft 3-door French Door smart refrigerator with InstaView in stainless steel for $2,298 (save $751) on Home Depot

Samsung 28 cu ft. 4-door French Door refrigerator in stainless steel for $2,698 (save $300) on Home Depot

Samsung 4.5 cu ft. Front Load Washer with Steam for $698 (save $300) on Home Depot

Samsung 7.5 cu ft Front Load Electric Dryer with Steam for $698 (save $300) on Home Depot

