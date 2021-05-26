The Best Memorial Day Tech Sales

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s time for serious summer sales. In addition to appliances, grills, and patio furniture, there are great tech deals on offer, including Apple products, which rarely go on sale.
We’ve done the legwork for you and gathered up more than 60 awesome tech deals you’ll find this weekend. Before you start shopping, though, make sure you load up a price history tracker, a price comparison tool, and a coupon finder to ensure you're saving the most money on all of your purchases.
Laptop and Tablet Sales
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB (2020 model) for $299 (save $30) on Amazon
- HP 15.6-inch Envy x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $709 (save $100) on Best Buy
- Microsoft 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 touchscreen laptop (10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GM RAM, 128GB SSD) with type cover for $789 (save $240) on Amazon
- Microsoft 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,649 (save $449) on Amazon
- Samsung 11.6-inch CB4 Chromebook for $186 (save $42) on Walmart
- Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $449 (save $100) on Best Buy
Headphone Sales
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $99 (save $30) on Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds for $35 (save $25) on Amazon
- Apple Air Pods with charging case (latest model) for $129 (save $30) on Walmart
- Apple Air Pods Pro with charging case (latest model) for $197 (save $52) on Amazon
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 True Wireless earbuds for $37 (save $13) on Amazon
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (latest model with W1 chip) for $135 (save $64) on Amazon
- Powerbeats Wireless earbuds (with H1 chip) for $111 (save $38) on Amazon
Smart Home Sales
- Eureka Groove 4-Way Control Robotic Vac model NER309 for $129 (save $70) from Walmart
- AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden with gourmet herb seed kit for $99 (save $49) on Amazon
- Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch (works with Alexa and Google Home without hub) for $15 (save $5) on Amazon
- Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) on Home Depot
- TP-Link Deco X90 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $449 (save $50) on Amazon
Fitness Tracker & Smart Watch Sales
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS only for $350 (save $49) on Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Celluar for $449 (save $50) on Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS, heart rate running watch for $249 (save $50) on Best Buy
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 with GPS, heart rate, and Pulse Ox smart watch for $267 (save 82) on Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm with GPS for $199 (save $50) on Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm with GPS for $329 (save $70) on Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm with GPS and LTE for $379 (save $70) on Amazon
TV Sales
- TCL 43-inch 4 Series 43S421 4K UHD TV for $228 (save $170) on Walmart
- TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD TV for $799 (save $100) on Amazon
- LG 77-inch CX Series 4K UHD OLED TV for $3,099 (save $1,950) on Amazon
- LG 65-inch BX Series 4K UHD OLED TV for $1,696 (save $300) on Amazon
- LG 75-inch NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV for $2,997 (save $2,000) on Amazon
- LG 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K UHD TV for $1,197 (save $300) on Amazon
- Sony 75-inch X900H 4K TV (2020 model) for $1,798 (save $200) on Amazon
- Sony 55-inch Bravia 800H Series for $698 (save $300) on Walmart
Home Theater Sales
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote for $39 (save $10) on Amazon
- Anker Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 Limited Edition portable projector $619 (save $80) on Amazon
- JBL 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6-1/2" Wireless Subwoofer for $249 (save $50) on Best Buy
- Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar with Wireless subwoofer and 2 satellite speakers for $480 (save $118) on Amazon
- Roku Premiere 4K UHD streaming player for $34 (save $5) on Walmart
- Roku Ultra 4K UHD HDR streaming player with Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack (2020 model) for $69 (save $30) on Target
- Roku Streambar with built-in 4K UHD streaming player and voice remote (2020 model) for $99 (save $30) on Target
- Sony HT-GT700 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar with Bluetooth for $498 (save $101) on Amazon
Vacuum Sales
- BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $199 (save $30) on Walmart
- BISSELL Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum for $249 (save $50) on Walmart
- Dirt Devil Razor Pet Bagless Upright (model UD70355B) for $69 (save $50) on Walmart
- Hoover Power Scrub Elite Carpet Cleaner w/ HeatForce (model FH50250) for $140 (save $49) on Walmart
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 (model 6110) robot mop for $399 (save $100) on Walmart
- LG CordZero A9 wet/dry cordless stick vac for $599 (save $200) on Best Buy
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Emty XL roboti vac (model RV1001AE) for $449 (save $150) on Best Buy
Kitchen Appliance Sales
- Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 cooker for $69 (save $30) on Walmart
- Hamilton Beach 11 quart Digital Air Fryer with Rotisserie and Rotating Basket for $99 (save $15) on Home Depot
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker (take single-serve K-Cups) for $79 (save $30) on Amazon
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker (model OP300) for $169 (save $60) on Walmart
- Mr. Coffee Tea Cafe 2-in-1 Iced Tea Maker with 2.5 quart Glass Pitcher for $45 (save $10) on Walmart
- Blendtec Classic 570 90-ounce 3-speed blender for $199 (save $79) on Home Depot
Large Appliance Sales
- LG 27-inch Black Steel WashTower Laundry Center with 4.5 cu ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu ft Electric Dryer for $1,798 (save $701) on Home Depot
- LG 4.5-cu ft. Front Load Washer with TurboWash 360 Steam for $748 (save $250) on Home Depot
- LG 5.0 cu ft smart Top Load Washer for $698 (save $200) on Home Depot
- LG 26 cu ft 3-door French Door smart refrigerator with InstaView in stainless steel for $2,298 (save $751) on Home Depot
- Samsung 28 cu ft. 4-door French Door refrigerator in stainless steel for $2,698 (save $300) on Home Depot
- Samsung 4.5 cu ft. Front Load Washer with Steam for $698 (save $300) on Home Depot
- Samsung 7.5 cu ft Front Load Electric Dryer with Steam for $698 (save $300) on Home Depot
[Image credit: Sale in red, white and blue via BigStockPhoto]