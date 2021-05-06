Best Password Manager Deals for World Password Day

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Today is World Password Day, a day created to remind us to proactively protect yourself online with strong passwords. One of the best ways to maintain good password practices is to use a password manager, which creates and stores random, unique passwords for every site you log in to, leaving you a single master password to remember. And with more than 600 million passwords leaked in data breaches, we strongly recommend password managers to everyone.

Now, in celebration of World Password Day, some of our favorite password managers are on sale. Check out these deals on highly-rated solutions that will keep you and your family protected.

1Password is offering 25% off the first year of its 1Password Families package, usually $4.99 a month when you pay annually, which provides password management for up to five family members on an unlimited number of devices. It's the password manager used by Techlicious founder, Josh Kirschner, and he highly recommends it.

Bitwarden offers perhaps the best World Password Day deal: nothing. Zippo. Zero. Bitwarden, which specializes in business and enterprise security, offers a consumer Basic Free Account for password management, which allows you to save an unlimited number of passwords across an unlimited number of devices "for free, forever." Bitwarden insists its Basic Free Account isn't a crippled service. "There are no missing features from the free version," the company told us. But if you want EXTRA features such as built-in authentication, the ability to store file attachments, vault health reports, emergency access, and priority support, the company will sell you an individual plan at just $10/year.

While not a World Password Day deal, Dashlane just launched a new Essentials plan: $2.99/month annually or $3.99/month for password storage for an unlimited number of accounts across two devices, which includes the company's one-click Password Changer. We picked the full version of Dashlane as the Best Password Manager and it's what Techlicious founder, Suzanne Kantra, uses for her family.

LastPass is offering 25% off its LastPass Premium, LastPass Families and LastPass Enterprise packages for new and currently free users through the end of today. Plus, LastPass will donate $1 from every purchase to Coder Dojo to support cybersecurity education. Get the LastPass World Password deal.

VPN supplier NordVPN recently added a password manager called NordPass to its list of services. The Premium version is now discounted – 60% for a one-year subscription ($23.88 or $1.99 per month) or 70% for a two-year subscription ($35.76 or $1.40 per month) – until June 1.

[Image credit: Password changes via BigStockPhoto]