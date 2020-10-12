The Best Deals at Best Buy, Walmart and More During Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day goes will beyond Amazon itself. Though Amazon is kicking off this shopping holiday — this year from October 13 - 14 — other retailers have their own sales to match and they've already started. Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more are holding their own sales that are as good as Amazon's — and sometimes even better.
If it's time to upgrade your tech, we've collected the very best deals on the web during Prime Day week. We will be updating this story as new deals become available.
Televisions
- JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV for $98 (save $30) from Walmart
- Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199 (save $80) from Walmart
- JVC 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $248 (save $151) from Walmart
- Samsung 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR for $328 (save $100) from Walmart
- SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR for $377 (save $222) from Walmart
- Element 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR for $499 (save $300) from Walmart
- Sony 65" Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999 (save $600) from Best Buy
- TCL 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $2,199 (save $800) from Best Buy
- Samsung 65" Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,799 (save $700) from Best Buy
Streaming Media Players
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 (save $12) from Walmart
- Roku Ultra LT for $69 (save $10) from Walmart
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $21 (save $8) from Walmart
Home Theater
- Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers for $199 (save $40) from Target
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" Laptop for $429 (save $70) from Walmart
- Acer TravelMate X3 NX.VHJAA.004 Laptop for $599 (save $400) from Microsoft
- ASUS Vivobook Flip TP412FA-XB56T 2-in-1 PC for $599 (save $150) from Microsoft
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-55 Laptop for $599 (save $400) from Microsoft
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" (Intel Core i3) for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy
- Acer Spin 5 NX.GR7AA.015 2-in-1 PC for $699 (save $350) from Microsoft
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" starting at $749 (save up to $300) from Microsoft
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 NP940X5N-X01US Laptop for $899 (save $350) from Microsoft
- Acer TravelMate P6 NX.VKLAA.001 Laptop for $899 (save $600) from Microsoft
- Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N-56M2 2-in-1 PC for $899 (save $100) from Microsoft
- Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00CGUS Gaming Laptop for $899 (save $250) from Microsoft
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" (Intel Core i5) for $999 (save $200) from Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,079 (save $420) from Target
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID for $1,199 (save $100) from Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" for $199 (save $30) from Walmart
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (Refurbished) for $339 (save $85) from Target
- Acer Chromebook 715 for $419 (save $130) from Walmart
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition 8" for $100 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Office Bundle for $549 (save $100) from Microsoft
Smartphones
- Apple iPhone XR (Prepaid) for $399 (save $350) from Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (Unlocked) for $799 (save $200) from Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (unlocked) for $799 (save $200) from Microsoft
Headphones
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earphones for $69 (save $30) from Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds for $89 (save $30) from Jabra EMBARGO UNTIL 10/12 9AM ET
- JBL LIVE 650BTNC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $129 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $179 (save $70) from Jabra
- Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $178 (save $50) from Best Buy
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $199 (save $100) from Walmart or Target
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (save $50) from Walmart
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) for $169 (save $30) from Walmart
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $79 (save $70) from Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth Smart Watch (GPS, 42 mm) for $169 (save $160) from Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth Smart Watch (GPS, 46mm) for $189 (save $160) from Walmart
Smart Home
- WeMo Mini WiFi Smart Plug for $17 (Save $12) from Best Buy
- Google Home Smart Speaker for $25 (save $75) from Walmart
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini (2-Pack) for $29 (save $10) from Best Buy
- Google Nest Hub for $89 (save $60) from Walmart
- Google Nest thermostat E with temperature sensor for $129 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit for $149 (save $40) from Best Buy
- Google Home Max for $299 (save $100) from Walmart
Smart Home Security
- Ring Pro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Refurbished) for $99 (save $80) from Best Buy
- SimpliSafe Entryway Kit: Video Doorbell Pro + Door Alarm for $159 (save $140) from Best Buy
- Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System for $299 (save $200) from Best Buy
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) for $349 (save $40) from Best Buy
- Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System for $499 (save $300) from Best Buy
Kitchen
- CRUX Touchscreen Air Convection Fryer (2.6-Quart) for $29 (save $70) from Best Buy
- Farberware Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer (2.3-Quart) for $49 (save $50) from Walmart
- Ninja Air Fryer (4-Quart) for $69 (save $30) from Walmart
- Insignia Digital Multi Cooker (8-Quart) for $59 (save $60) from Best Buy
- Instant Pot Lux Blue 6-in-1 (6-Quart) for $59 (save $20) from Walmart
- NutriBullet PRO Blender with Nutrient Extractor Blades for $76 (save $53) from Walmart
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (6-Quart) for $79 (save $20) from Target
- Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor for $94 (save $75) from Walmart
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $129 (save $40) from Best Buy
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer (4-Quart) for $199 (save $30) from Target
- KitchenAid KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer for $299 (save $200) from Best Buy
Vacuums
- Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (save $100) from Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $244 (save $85) from Walmart
- Ecovacs Deebot 665 Multi-Surface Wi-Fi and App Controlled Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $199 (save $100) from Target
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 for $199 (save $100) from Walmart
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum for $299 (save $80) from Target
Routers
- NETGEAR 4-Stream AX1800 Wifi 6 Router for $89 (save $60) from Walmart
- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $139 (save $60) from Walmart
- TP Link Deco AC1200 Mesh WiFi Router (3-pack) for $149 (save $30) from Walmart
[Image credit: online shopping concept via BigStockPhoto]