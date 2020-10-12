The Best Deals at Best Buy, Walmart and More During Prime Day

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Amazon Prime Day goes will beyond Amazon itself. Though Amazon is kicking off this shopping holiday — this year from October 13 - 14 — other retailers have their own sales to match and they've already started. Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more are holding their own sales that are as good as Amazon's — and sometimes even better.

If it's time to upgrade your tech, we've collected the very best deals on the web during Prime Day week. We will be updating this story as new deals become available.

Televisions

JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV for $98 (save $30) from Walmart

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199 (save $80) from Walmart

JVC 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $248 (save $151) from Walmart

Samsung 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR for $328 (save $100) from Walmart

SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR for $377 (save $222) from Walmart

Element 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR for $499 (save $300) from Walmart

Sony 65" Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999 (save $600) from Best Buy

TCL 75" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $2,199 (save $800) from Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,799 (save $700) from Best Buy

Streaming Media Players

Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 (save $12) from Walmart

Roku Ultra LT for $69 (save $10) from Walmart

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $21 (save $8) from Walmart

Home Theater

Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers for $199 (save $40) from Target

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" Laptop for $429 (save $70) from Walmart

Acer TravelMate X3 NX.VHJAA.004 Laptop for $599 (save $400) from Microsoft

ASUS Vivobook Flip TP412FA-XB56T 2-in-1 PC for $599 (save $150) from Microsoft

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55 Laptop for $599 (save $400) from Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" (Intel Core i3) for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy

Acer Spin 5 NX.GR7AA.015 2-in-1 PC for $699 (save $350) from Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" starting at $749 (save up to $300) from Microsoft

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 NP940X5N-X01US Laptop for $899 (save $350) from Microsoft

Acer TravelMate P6 NX.VKLAA.001 Laptop for $899 (save $600) from Microsoft

Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N-56M2 2-in-1 PC for $899 (save $100) from Microsoft

Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00CGUS Gaming Laptop for $899 (save $250) from Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" (Intel Core i5) for $999 (save $200) from Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,079 (save $420) from Target

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID for $1,199 (save $100) from Best Buy

Chromebooks

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" for $199 (save $30) from Walmart

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (Refurbished) for $339 (save $85) from Target

Acer Chromebook 715 for $419 (save $130) from Walmart

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition 8" for $100 (save $50) from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Office Bundle for $549 (save $100) from Microsoft

Smartphones

Apple iPhone XR (Prepaid) for $399 (save $350) from Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (Unlocked) for $799 (save $200) from Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy S20 (unlocked) for $799 (save $200) from Microsoft

Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earphones for $69 (save $30) from Best Buy

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds for $89 (save $30) from Jabra EMBARGO UNTIL 10/12 9AM ET

JBL LIVE 650BTNC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $129 (save $70) from Best Buy

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $179 (save $70) from Jabra

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $178 (save $50) from Best Buy

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $199 (save $100) from Walmart or Target

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (save $50) from Walmart

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) for $169 (save $30) from Walmart

Fitbit Charge 3 for $79 (save $70) from Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth Smart Watch (GPS, 42 mm) for $169 (save $160) from Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth Smart Watch (GPS, 46mm) for $189 (save $160) from Walmart

Smart Home

WeMo Mini WiFi Smart Plug for $17 (Save $12) from Best Buy

Google Home Smart Speaker for $25 (save $75) from Walmart

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini (2-Pack) for $29 (save $10) from Best Buy

Google Nest Hub for $89 (save $60) from Walmart

Google Nest thermostat E with temperature sensor for $129 (save $70) from Best Buy

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit for $149 (save $40) from Best Buy

Google Home Max for $299 (save $100) from Walmart

Smart Home Security

Ring Pro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Refurbished) for $99 (save $80) from Best Buy

SimpliSafe Entryway Kit: Video Doorbell Pro + Door Alarm for $159 (save $140) from Best Buy

Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System for $299 (save $200) from Best Buy

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) for $349 (save $40) from Best Buy

Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System for $499 (save $300) from Best Buy

Kitchen

CRUX Touchscreen Air Convection Fryer (2.6-Quart) for $29 (save $70) from Best Buy

Farberware Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer (2.3-Quart) for $49 (save $50) from Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer (4-Quart) for $69 (save $30) from Walmart

Insignia Digital Multi Cooker (8-Quart) for $59 (save $60) from Best Buy

Instant Pot Lux Blue 6-in-1 (6-Quart) for $59 (save $20) from Walmart

NutriBullet PRO Blender with Nutrient Extractor Blades for $76 (save $53) from Walmart

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (6-Quart) for $79 (save $20) from Target

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor for $94 (save $75) from Walmart

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $129 (save $40) from Best Buy

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer (4-Quart) for $199 (save $30) from Target

KitchenAid KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer for $299 (save $200) from Best Buy

Vacuums

Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (save $100) from Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $244 (save $85) from Walmart

Ecovacs Deebot 665 Multi-Surface Wi-Fi and App Controlled Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $199 (save $100) from Target

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 for $199 (save $100) from Walmart

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum for $299 (save $80) from Target

Routers

NETGEAR 4-Stream AX1800 Wifi 6 Router for $89 (save $60) from Walmart

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $139 (save $60) from Walmart

TP Link Deco AC1200 Mesh WiFi Router (3-pack) for $149 (save $30) from Walmart

[Image credit: online shopping concept via BigStockPhoto]