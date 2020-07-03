The Hottest Summer Tech Sales for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July probably conjures images of backyard barbecues and colorful fireworks displays, but this summertime celebration is also a great time to pick up some of your favorite tech at a discount. This year's summer sales offer some great particularly great prices on televisions and laptops — so whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or your home office, now is the time to shop.
But even though there are a lot of great deals out there, you should be careful and do a quick price comparison before you click that buy button. We recommend using a price tracking tool to help you see if today's sale price is really the best.
Ready to shop? These are the best tech deals we've found for the fourth.
TVs
- Vizio 60" 4K UHD HDR SmartCast V-Series LED TV for $478 (save $50) from Walmart
- Samsung 65" 7 Series 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $499 (save $50) from Best Buy
- TCL 75" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $699 (save $600) from Amazon
- TCL 65" 8 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku LED TV for $999 (save $1000) from Best Buy
- TCL 75" 8 Series 4K UHD HDR Roku LED TV for $1799 (save $1200) from Best Buy
Feeling lucky? Samsung is giving away five outdoor 55-inch Terrace QLED 4K HDR TVs in its Big Screen & BBQ Giveaway running now through July 12, 2020.
Soundbars
- Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofers for $179 (save $60) from Amazon
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $252 (save $86) from Amazon
Laptops
- HP Pavilion x360 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $529 (save $150) from HP
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (latest model) for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Laptop for $599 (save $260) from Lenovo
- HP 17t Touchscreen Laptop for $649 (save $180) from HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14" Laptop for $739 (save $979) from Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13” Touchscreen Laptop for $849 (save $200) from Lenovo
- Apple MacBook Air (latest model) for $899 (save $99) from Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $74 (save $25) from Amazon
- Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition for $99 (save $40) from Amazon
Smart speakers and screens
- Google Home Mini for $29 (save $20) from Home Depot
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $69 (save $20) from Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99 (save $30) from Amazon
- Lenovo 8" Smart Display for $99 (save $100) from Home Depot
- Apple HomePod for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy
Smart home
- Honeywell 7-Day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat for $79 (save $30) from Home Depot
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit for $129 (save $60) from Best Buy
- Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Lowe's
- Nest Hub and Nest Learning Thermostat bundle for $278 (save $60) from Home Depot
Smart Home Security
- Ring Video Doorbell for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189 (save $60) from Amazon
- Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 (save $50) from Amazon
- Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera (2-Pack) for $199 (save $200) from Lowe's
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (save $30) from Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 for $379 (save $20) from Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Amazon
Headphones
- Apple AirPods for $139 (save $20) from Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $234 (save $15) from Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $289 (save $60) from Amazon
Kitchen
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6-quart) for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
- Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 (6.5-quart) for $199 (save $50) from Amazon
Vacuums
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399 (save $100) from Home Depot
- Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $159 (save $120) from Amazon
- Neato Robotics D4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $329 (save $200) from Amazon
- Neato Robotics D7 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $599 (save $229) from Amazon
Printers
- HP Sprocket Photo Printer for $89 (save $40) from HP
- HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw for $319 (save $130) from HP
[Image credit: Fourth of July Sale concept via BigStockPhoto]