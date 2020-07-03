The Hottest Summer Tech Sales for the Fourth of July

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The Fourth of July probably conjures images of backyard barbecues and colorful fireworks displays, but this summertime celebration is also a great time to pick up some of your favorite tech at a discount. This year's summer sales offer some great particularly great prices on televisions and laptops — so whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or your home office, now is the time to shop.

But even though there are a lot of great deals out there, you should be careful and do a quick price comparison before you click that buy button. We recommend using a price tracking tool to help you see if today's sale price is really the best.

Ready to shop? These are the best tech deals we've found for the fourth.

TVs

Vizio 60" 4K UHD HDR SmartCast V-Series LED TV for $478 (save $50) from Walmart

Samsung 65" 7 Series 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $499 (save $50) from Best Buy

TCL 75" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $699 (save $600) from Amazon

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku LED TV for $999 (save $1000) from Best Buy

TCL 75" 8 Series 4K UHD HDR Roku LED TV for $1799 (save $1200) from Best Buy

Feeling lucky? Samsung is giving away five outdoor 55-inch Terrace QLED 4K HDR TVs in its Big Screen & BBQ Giveaway running now through July 12, 2020.

Soundbars

Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofers for $179 (save $60) from Amazon

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $252 (save $86) from Amazon

Laptops

HP Pavilion x360 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $529 (save $150) from HP

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (latest model) for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Laptop for $599 (save $260) from Lenovo

HP 17t Touchscreen Laptop for $649 (save $180) from HP

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14" Laptop for $739 (save $979) from Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga C640 13” Touchscreen Laptop for $849 (save $200) from Lenovo

Apple MacBook Air (latest model) for $899 (save $99) from Amazon

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $74 (save $25) from Amazon

Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition for $99 (save $40) from Amazon

Smart speakers and screens

Google Home Mini for $29 (save $20) from Home Depot

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $69 (save $20) from Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99 (save $30) from Amazon

Lenovo 8" Smart Display for $99 (save $100) from Home Depot

Apple HomePod for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy

Smart home

Honeywell 7-Day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat for $79 (save $30) from Home Depot

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit for $129 (save $60) from Best Buy

Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Lowe's

Nest Hub and Nest Learning Thermostat bundle for $278 (save $60) from Home Depot

Smart Home Security

Ring Video Doorbell for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189 (save $60) from Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 (save $50) from Amazon

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera (2-Pack) for $199 (save $200) from Lowe's

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (save $30) from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 for $379 (save $20) from Amazon

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Amazon

Headphones

Apple AirPods for $139 (save $20) from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro for $234 (save $15) from Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $289 (save $60) from Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6-quart) for $79 (save $20) from Amazon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 (6.5-quart) for $199 (save $50) from Amazon

Vacuums

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399 (save $100) from Home Depot

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $159 (save $120) from Amazon

Neato Robotics D4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $329 (save $200) from Amazon

Neato Robotics D7 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $599 (save $229) from Amazon

Printers

HP Sprocket Photo Printer for $89 (save $40) from HP

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw for $319 (save $130) from HP

[Image credit: Fourth of July Sale concept via BigStockPhoto]