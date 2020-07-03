Tech Made Simple

author photo

The Hottest Summer Tech Sales for the Fourth of July

by on July 03, 2020
in Shopping, News, Blog, Hot Deals :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The Fourth of July probably conjures images of backyard barbecues and colorful fireworks displays, but this summertime celebration is also a great time to pick up some of your favorite tech at a discount. This year's summer sales offer some great particularly great prices on televisions and laptops — so whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or your home office, now is the time to shop. 

But even though there are a lot of great deals out there, you should be careful and do a quick price comparison before you click that buy button. We recommend using a price tracking tool to help you see if today's sale price is really the best.

Ready to shop? These are the best tech deals we've found for the fourth.

TVs

  • Vizio 60" 4K UHD HDR SmartCast V-Series LED TV for $478 (save $50) from Walmart
  • Samsung 65" 7 Series 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $499 (save $50) from Best Buy
  • TCL 75" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $699 (save $600) from Amazon
  • TCL 65" 8 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku LED TV for $999 (save $1000) from Best Buy
  • TCL 75" 8 Series 4K UHD HDR Roku LED TV for $1799 (save $1200) from Best Buy

Feeling lucky? Samsung is giving away five outdoor 55-inch Terrace QLED 4K HDR TVs in its Big Screen & BBQ Giveaway running now through July 12, 2020.

Soundbars

  • Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofers for $179 (save $60) from Amazon
  • Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $252 (save $86) from Amazon

Laptops

  • HP Pavilion x360 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $529 (save $150) from HP
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (latest model) for $599 (save $360) from Best Buy
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Laptop for $599 (save $260) from Lenovo
  • HP 17t Touchscreen Laptop for $649 (save $180) from HP
  • Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14" Laptop for $739 (save $979) from Lenovo
  • Lenovo Yoga C640 13” Touchscreen Laptop for $849 (save $200) from Lenovo
  • Apple MacBook Air (latest model) for $899 (save $99) from Amazon

Tablets

  • Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $74 (save $25) from Amazon
  • Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition for $99 (save $40) from Amazon

Smart speakers and screens

  • Google Home Mini for $29 (save $20) from Home Depot
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 for $69 (save $20) from Amazon
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99 (save $30) from Amazon
  • Lenovo 8" Smart Display for $99 (save $100) from Home Depot
  • Apple HomePod for $200 (save $100) from Best Buy

Smart home

  • Honeywell 7-Day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat for $79 (save $30) from Home Depot
  • Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit for $129 (save $60) from Best Buy
  • Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (save $50) from Lowe's
  • Nest Hub and Nest Learning Thermostat bundle for $278 (save $60) from Home Depot

Smart Home Security

  • Ring Video Doorbell for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189 (save $60) from Amazon
  • Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 (save $50) from Amazon
  • Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera (2-Pack) for $199 (save $200) from Lowe's

Wearables

  • Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (save $30) from Amazon
  • Apple Watch Series 5 for $379 (save $20) from Amazon
  • Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99 (save $50) from Amazon

Headphones

  • Apple AirPods for $139 (save $20) from Amazon
  • Apple AirPods Pro for $234 (save $15) from Amazon
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $289 (save $60) from Amazon

Kitchen

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6-quart) for $79 (save $20) from Amazon
  • Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 (6.5-quart) for $199 (save $50) from Amazon

Vacuums

  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399 (save $100) from Home Depot
  • Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $159 (save $120) from Amazon
  • Neato Robotics D4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $329 (save $200) from Amazon
  • Neato Robotics D7 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $599 (save $229) from Amazon

Printers

  • HP Sprocket Photo Printer for $89 (save $40) from HP
  • HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw for $319 (save $130) from HP

[Image credit: Fourth of July Sale concept via BigStockPhoto]



