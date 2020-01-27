Tile Trackers on Sale Today for Under $15

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

I'm always misplacing things. So I put Tile Bluetooth trackers in my wallet and glasses case, on my keychain, the TV remote, and AirPod Pro case — really on any valuable item I lose on a regular basis. Tile trackers use Bluetooth to communicate their location via your phone's Tile App (free for iOS and Android) and have a range of up to 400 feet. You can follow the sound of your Tile and see when you're getting closer as more rings light up in the app. Best of all, though, the Tile community can help you find your device when it's out of Bluetooth range. The Tile community data sharing is all done in the background and anonymously, so you don't have to worry about your privacy being compromised.

All of those Tiles add up, so I was excited to see the big sale today on Tile Trackers. Single trackers start at $14.99 and in multi-packs, they can cost as little at $9.99!

There are a variety of Tile trackers, so choosing one depends on your needs. The Tile Mate is the entry-level tracker with a user-replaceable battery. It has a 200-foot range and is water-resistant. Usually, the Tile Mate costs $25.00, but you can find it on sale today for $14.99 for one or $39.99 for four on Amazon The Tile Pro is the step-up model from the Tile Mate. It also has a user-replaceable battery and is water-resistant, but it's also more ruggedly constructed and has a 400-foot range and a louder ring. The Tile Pro is usually $34.99 for one but is on sale today for $27.99 for one Tile Pro or $34.99 for two on Amazon.

There are also two waterproof models, the Tile Sticker and Tile Slim. The Tile Sticker is the smallest Tile. It has a 150-foot range and is quieter than the other models. You'll need to replace it once the battery dies after about three years. The Tile Sticker usually costs $39.99 for two Stickers, but it is on sale for $23.99 for two Stickers or $39.99 for four Stickers on Amazon. The Tile Slim is perfect for your wallet, slipping easily inside a credit card slot. It has a 200-foot range and a ringer that's similar to the Tile Mate. Battery life is expected to be three years after which you'll need to replace the Slim. The Tile Slim is usually $29.99 but is currently on sale for $23.99 on Amazon.

Studies show that we waste 2.5 days per year looking for lost items, like keys, the remote control, wallets, glasses, and other items. Get that time back with a tracking device!

[Image credit: Tile]