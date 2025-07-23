Android Chrome Update Breaks 1Password Autofill – How to Fix It

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you use 1Password on an Android phone to fill in passwords while browsing with the Chrome (or Brave) web browser, there’s an important change coming that could break Autofill works – unless you update a setting in your browser.

According to an email my co-worker received from 1Password, a new setting in Chrome (version 135 or later) and Brave (version 1.79.119 or later) changes how password managers can interact with the browser. To keep using 1Password’s Autofill seamlessly, you’ll need to adjust a setting before August 5, 2025.

The fix is simple. Open the 1Password app on your Android phone, go to Settings > Autofill, and tap either “Autofill on Chrome” or “Autofill on Brave”, depending on your browser. Then choose “Autofill using another service” and follow the prompt to restart your browser.

If you skip these steps, 1Password’s Autofill won’t work properly in Chrome or Brave after August 5. You’ll still be able to copy and paste passwords manually, but that defeats the point of using Autofill in the first place.

This is one of those under-the-radar browser changes that most people won’t catch until their login flow breaks – and you're left scrambling to troubleshoot. If my colleague hadn't seen or opened that email, this would have been a major inconvenience. So, if you rely on 1Password, like we do at Techlicious, I recommend updating the setting now so you’re not caught off guard.

