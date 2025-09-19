Air Purifier With Built-In Heater & AI Tracking for Year-Round Comfort

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When I first learned about the Dreame AirPursue PM20, what struck me was its versatility. Most air purifiers focus narrowly on filtration. The PM20 goes further, combining a hospital-grade air purifier with a space heater and a multi-directional fan. For me, that means not needing separate devices cluttering up the room. It’s a single unit that adapts to the season, whether it’s summer allergies or a chilly autumn evening.

Inside, the PM20 uses a four-layer filtration system that tackles 14 types of pollutants, including pollen, VOCs, dust, and smoke, and eliminates bacteria and viruses. One of those filters is a HEPA 13 – a hospital-grade filter, capable of capturing particles as small as 0.3 microns. There’s also a catalytic filter that breaks down formaldehyde, a common indoor pollutant, into harmless water and carbon dioxide.

What I especially appreciate is the filter’s lifespan. With a two-year replacement cycle, it outlasts most competitors. That’s a cost saver and less hassle compared to the typical yearly replacement schedule I’ve had with other purifiers.

What really sets the PM20 apart from other air purifiers is its AI-powered fan. Using radar-based sensors, the system detects where you are (up to about 16 feet away) and automatically directs airflow toward you. This will be especially handy on warm days – no more adjusting fan angles to stay cool. And the same tracking works in heater mode, so the warmth follows you as you move.

For larger spaces, the PM20’s Dualflow Modulation Technology is another unique feature. Instead of relying on a single directional stream, it projects both upward and forward airflow simultaneously, helping circulate clean air more evenly across up to 1,076 square feet. In practice, this should make it more effective at both purification and comfort than models that only blow air in one direction.

The PM20 heats up quickly – within three seconds to reach warm air – and runs quietly at 32 decibels on its lowest setting, making it bedroom-friendly. There’s an LCD display that shows real-time readouts from its seven sensors, including allergens, VOCs, and humidity, plus an app for remote control and scheduling. Voice control is built in, or you can use the app for adjusting modes like Auto, Comfort, or Pet Mode. Hidden wheels make it easy to move from one room to another.

The AirPursue PM20 is available now in the U.S. and Canada through Dreame’s official website and Amazon for $999.99.

[Image credit: Dreame]