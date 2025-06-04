Tron Mower Shipping Starts in Europe, U.S. Launch Still Unclear

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

After a year of delays, Airseekers has begun shipping its Tron robotic lawn mower to early Kickstarter backers in France and Germany. The Tron, which was originally scheduled to launch in 2024, faced manufacturing challenges that required design and production adjustments. According to the company, those issues have now been resolved, leading to improvements in the product’s features and performance.

Designed for large residential properties, the Tron is capable of autonomously maintaining up to 2400㎡ (approximately 0.6 acres) of lawn. It uses a combination of Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) GPS and computer vision to maintain centimeter-level precision in mowing patterns without the need for boundary wires. The mower relies on a front-mounted camera array with AI-based obstacle avoidance, paired with ultrasonic sensors and millimeter-wave radar for multi-layered environmental awareness.

One interesting design feature is the Tron’s segmented front wheel. Rather than a traditional solid wheel, the Tron uses a wheel made from six independently flexing segments that deform slightly as the mower pivots. This flexible design is intended to reduce turf damage when turning, particularly in tight areas.

Based on feedback from beta testers, the final production model also incorporates several improvements over the early prototypes. Notably, the onboard lithium battery was upgraded from 12Ah to 15Ah and is now removable, making it easier to charge or swap when needed. Runtime is estimated at up to 180 minutes per charge, with automatic return-to-base charging support. The company also says the mulching flow chamber has been improved from earlier versions.

Additional features include customizable mowing schedules via app, multiple working zones, edge trimming mode, and automatic rain detection. The mower is rated IPX6 for water resistance and supports climbing slopes of up to 65% (approximately 31 degrees).

Starting this month, the company has made the Tron available for pre-order on the Airseekers website starting at $2,099.00. However, shipments will begin for website pre-orders after the company delivers to its Kickstarter backers. It's unclear if any units will be available in the U.S., where ongoing China trade tariffs are posing additional hurdles, according to a company statement.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]