Amazon Fire TV Gets Smarter with Alexa+ AI Upgrade

I spend plenty of time talking to my Alexa-enabled Echo Show to control smart home devices or get news updates, but I don’t usually talk to my TV. After seeing a demo of Alexa+ in action on Amazon’s new TVs and streaming stick, I’m convinced that’s about to change. The upgraded AI can deliver personalized recommendations, show highlight clips from games I missed, and replay favorite movie moments; all I have to do is ask.

Here’s a situation that plays out often in my house: my boyfriend and I finish a three-season series and have no idea what to watch next. We scroll through one app after another, then dig out a handwritten list of shows friends have suggested. With Alexa+, I can simply say, “I just finished Slow Horses and loved it. What should we watch next?” Alexa searches across my streaming services, including Prime Video, Netflix, and Max, and suggests options based on both my viewing history and the ongoing conversation. I can narrow results by asking for something funny, shorter than an hour, or limited to one season, without repeating the wake word.

Sports fans will appreciate Alexa+ too. If you miss a dramatic ninth-inning comeback while driving home, Alexa can instantly fill you in. During the on-stage demo, an Amazon Fire TV was asked about a team, and within seconds, it displayed the live score, player stats, and key highlights right on the screen. No switching apps, no channel surfing, no remote required.

Movie lovers aren’t left out either. Alexa+ can jump directly to a specific scene without you needing to remember which service it’s on or scrub through the timeline. In a demo, a presenter asked for a particular clip from Ready Player One, and within seconds the movie appeared on screen at the exact scene requested. This is great for those times you want to share a laugh-out-loud moment with a friend, can’t quite remember how a scene unfolded, or just want to relive the emotional payoff without rewatching the entire film.

Amazon’s new lineup includes the Fire TV Stick 4K Select ($39.99), Omni QLED Series TVs (50" to 75", starting at $479.99), the 4-Series (43" to 55", starting at $329.99), and the 2-Series (32" and 40", starting at $159.99). Alexa+ will be available across all new devices when they launch in October and is free for Prime members and $20 per month for others.

If you’re not looking to buy a new TV, the $40 Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the easiest way to try Alexa+. It runs on Amazon’s new Vega OS, which replaces Android and delivers faster performance along with access to popular streaming services and cloud gaming platforms. The device is available to pre-order now and ships on October 15.

[Image credit:Techlicious]