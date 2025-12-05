Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to $329 – Its Lowest Price Yet

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

It’s unusual to see Apple discount a product this new, and it’s even rarer to see it drop this far. The Apple Watch Series 11 just launched in the fall, yet its price has dropped again from $340 on Black Friday to a new all-time low of $329 for the 42mm, aluminum version (usually $399 – 18% off). For anyone who’s been eyeing a new Apple Watch, this is one of those “don’t wait” moments.

Apple didn’t overhaul everything this year, but the improvements it did make matter in real-world use. The biggest change is the jump to 5G on the cellular version (with a $70 price drop from $499 to $429), which feels long overdue. If you like leaving your phone behind on runs or just want stronger off-phone connectivity, the upgrade is immediately noticeable.

Apple also toughened the glass on the aluminum models. The new Ion-X cover glass is twice as scratch-resistant as the Series 10, thanks to a ceramic coating bonded at the atomic level. If you’ve ever brushed your watch against a wall or countertop (my last Watch had visible scratches), this is a meaningful improvement.

Battery life also gets a modest but welcome bump over the Watch 10 – 24 hours vs. 18 hours. Quick charging gets an update as well. Now, in addition to 15 minutes for roughly 8 hours of use, 5 minutes will score you 8 hours of sleep tracking.

Feature-wise, there's the new hypertension notifications and sleep score. However, these both come through watchOS 26, which means you'll also get them if you own an Apple Watch 9 or 10.

Bottom line: If you’re coming from a Series 10, the differences aren’t huge. But coming from a Series 9 or earlier, the Series 11 is worth the upgrade. It's faster and tougher, with a better battery, and now 5G. Given how unusual this price drop is for Apple this early in the product cycle, this is the right time to buy

Get the deal on Amazon: $329 (usually $399) – 18% off

[Image credit: Apple ]