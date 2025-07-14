Belkin Is Ending Support for Most Wemo Smart Home Devices

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you have Wemo smart plugs, light switches, or dimmers in your home, it’s time to start thinking about replacements. Belkin is ending its Wemo cloud services and support for most of its Wemo smart home products on January 31, 2026, and will stop selling them entirely by the end of this year. But the bigger concern is what happens before then.

Without Wemo cloud services, you'll lose features like remote access, schedules, and rules. In other words, even if your Wemo smart plug still turns on manually, it may stop working as a smart device. There are a couple of exceptions. If you have Wemo products that support Apple HomeKit and have already set them up, they will continue to function through HomeKit. However, you may not be able to reconnect them after the January 31, 2026 deadline, when the Wemo cloud services shut down. And if your Wemo device supports Thread over Matter, it will continue to work. Belkin has a complete list of the products that are affected by the Wemo services shutdown, and the four that aren't.

I recommend replacing any affected Wemo products well before that January 2026 deadline. That gives you time to plan a smoother transition – and avoid waking up to find your smart home routines broken overnight.

Belkin’s move isn’t entirely surprising. The company has pulled back from smart home hardware in recent years, and its attempt to reinvent Wemo with Matter-compatible products quietly stalled out. In its official statement, Belkin says it will now focus on different parts of their business.

For many people, this is a frustrating reminder that smart home gear still relies heavily on cloud services – and those services aren’t guaranteed forever. If you’re shopping for replacements, I suggest looking for products that support local control (like those from Lutron, TP-Link Kasa, or Philips Hue) or at least commit to long-term cloud infrastructure.

Belkin says affected Wemo devices will continue to work on the local network after cloud support ends, but without app control, remote access, or setup tools, their usefulness will be limited. If you're invested in the Wemo ecosystem, now’s the time to start exploring alternatives that will last.

Read next: Why You Should Turn Off This Gemini Setting on Your Android Phone

[Image credit: Belkin]