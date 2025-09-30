DoorDash Adds Reservations and Rewards for Dining Out

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

In my house, deciding what to do for dinner can involve juggling multiple apps. We’ll check Resy or OpenTable for a reservation, and if nothing we want is available, we usually turn to Seamless or Uber Eats for delivery. DoorDash aims to streamline the process by offering everything in one place, through a new section of its app called Going Out. It combines restaurant reservations, in-store rewards, and exclusive offers for DassPass subscribers.

With the new Reservations feature, diners can book directly through DoorDash, earning credits toward future orders. At launch, reservations will be available in New York and Miami through a partnership with SevenRooms, and the feature will expand to more cities later this year. DashPass members get access to perks like exclusive tables, extra rewards, and even discounted Lyft rides for the trip to and from dinner.

The In-Store Rewards program provides an additional incentive to use the app when dining out. Customers can discover exclusive offers from participating restaurants and earn rewards for repeat visits. DoorDash says people using Going Out offers save an average of $9 per order. For now, rewards are available at thousands of restaurants in select U.S. and Australian markets, with a trial period open to all users before it becomes a DashPass benefit.

For restaurants, DoorDash is pitching these features as tools to fill tables and strengthen customer relationships. Competing platforms like Resy and OpenTable have already proven the demand for digital reservations, and loyalty programs are not a new concept in hospitality. But by linking these experiences with DoorDash’s massive customer base and delivery ecosystem, the company is betting it can draw people out of their homes as effectively as it delivers food to their doors.

For the rest of us, this move makes sense. Consolidating delivery, takeout, and reservations into one app eliminates the need to bounce between services — something my family does almost every week. Whether DoorDash can convince people to switch from established reservation platforms remains to be seen, but the potential convenience factor is undeniable.

[Image credit: DoorDash]