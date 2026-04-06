Flighty App Predicts When Airport's Delays Will End

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If you've ever been stuck at the airport wondering when delays will end, Flighty, my go-to app for flight-tracking, can now tell you. It can also alert you to problems at your airport before your airline does. The new feature, called Airport Intelligence, monitors live conditions at over 14,000 airports, translating raw aviation data into plain-English summaries.

The update taps into the same real-time data feeds that pilots and air traffic controllers rely on, such as weather observations, terminal forecasts, and notices of closed runways or equipment outages. Flighty then translates all of that aviation jargon into plain-English summaries, so you can actually understand what is going on at your airport without needing a pilot's license.

I use Flighty every time I travel, and it is one of my favorite apps on my phone. Airport Intelligence is a solid addition, especially for understanding what is happening at an airport I have never been to or checking on conditions at one I know well before heading out.

The big feature here is the delay forecast. You get a timeline showing when delays should start piling up and, more importantly, when they should stop. If you have ever sat at a gate wondering whether things are getting better or worse, this is exactly the kind of information that will help ease that travel anxiety. The forecasts are paired with AI-generated summaries, so you'll get a quick read on the situation without having to dig through the data.

In addition, the update adds new airport warnings for issues such as hail, low visibility, de-icing, and lightning. You can mark airports as favorites and get notifications when major disruptions hit, even before your flight is affected. There are also new arrival and departure boards with hourly performance trends, so you can see when delays tend to build throughout the day.

Airport Intelligence is also integrated directly into your flight's detail page, showing airport status and personalized alerts specific to your trip. That is a nice touch because it means you do not have to go looking for the information separately.

Flighty is also now finally available on the web for free at flighty.com/airports, so anyone can check an airport's live status without downloading the app or paying for a subscription. You can search for any airport and see current delays, on-time percentages, cancellation rates, and weather warnings on the web, which is pretty neat.

One of the biggest pain points for US travelers is still the landside experience – security line wait times and terminal congestion. Airport Intelligence is focused entirely on flight operations, which it does well, but I would love to see Flighty tackle that other half of the airport experience down the road. Knowing how far the app has come, I expect it to get to that down the line.

The Flighty app is available on iOS and Android. Airport Intelligence is included with Flighty Pro, which costs $59.99 per year billed annually or $299 for lifetime access. The free web version at Flighty.com is available to everyone.

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[Image credit: Flighty]