Party Games Playable on Your TV are Coming to Netflix

As if Netflix hadn't glued you to your couch enough, it will soon offer another reason to take a seat. Last week, the company announced that it will soon launch casual "party" games you can play right on your TV, using your phone as the controller – no special hardware or downloads required. If you're thinking you've seen a Game tab on Netflix, you'd be right. However, until now, all of the games have only been playable on your phone, tablet, or computer. The exact date for Netflix TV games rolling out is still unknown, but the company stated that they will be available "this holiday season," which could be anytime. (Halloween counts as a holiday, right?)

Netflix TV games will launch with five titles (and more to come). Two already exist on other platforms: "LEGO Party!" was released last month on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, and "Tetris Time Warp" is available on those same platforms as part of "Tetris Forever." Two are reimagine classics: "Boggle Party" and "Pictionary: Game Night." And, the guessing game "Party Crashers" seems to be a new creation.

However, Netflix isn't the only game in town on TV streaming services. Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Roku, Samsung, and YouTube all offer games. Here's a look at what you can play on your TV now.

Amazon Prime Video and Luna Games

Inside Prime Video, you can already find interactive trivia specials like "On The Spot," where you answer questions using your TV remote or Fire TV app. In addition, Amazon’s Luna games are moving into more casual, social play. Its GameNight feature lets several people join in by scanning a QR code and using their phones to play. Or, you can use Luna Couch to play co-op games even if they don’t subscribe to Luna. You can share a code, and they can go to Luna Coach on their device to play.

Roku Games

Roku TVs, boxes, and sticks all include access to a Games section with simple titles like word puzzles and trivia. You control them with your regular remote or the Roku app.

YouTube Playables

YouTube has quietly added a feature called Playables, which offers quick, casual games, such as puzzles, arcade classics, and word games. You can launch them directly from the YouTube app or website. Google is gradually rolling out Playables and has stated that it's part of a larger plan for gaming.

Crunchyroll Bonus for Anime Fans

This one is just a bonus feature for time away from your TV. Subscribers to premium plans on anime streaming service Crunchyroll get access to mobile titles under its Game Vault feature. It provides ad-free, no in-app-purchase versions of select games for play phones or tablets.

[Image credit: Netflix, screenshots via Techlicious]