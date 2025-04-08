Google Adds Hotel Price Tracking – Here’s the Fine Print

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever used Google’s flight price tracker, you know how useful it can be. I use it all the time – just plug in your destination and dates, and Google sends you email alerts when prices drop. It’s saved me hundreds over the years. So I was genuinely excited to see that Google is now extending that functionality to hotels.

The new hotel price tracking feature works similarly: once you enter your destination, dates, and any filters (like hotel chain, amenities, or guest rating), you can toggle on “Track hotel prices.” Google will then monitor the listings in your results and alert you by email if prices drop significantly. And if you're on mobile, it's just a tap beneath the search filters.

It sounds great – and in theory, it is. But in practice, hotel pricing is messier than flights.

Budget booking sites can create what looks like a major price drop by offering barebones rates with extra fees hidden in the fine print or no refunds. That can trick the system into flagging a “deal” when what you’re really seeing is a restricted rate from a lesser-known booking partner. It's not always clear if you’re getting genuine savings or just stripped-down terms.

Still, there’s a lot to like about the broader experience. Google Travel gives you a solid foundation for decision-making, with charts showing nightly price trends across star ratings (2-star, 3-star, 4-star, and up), as well as a “price history” for individual hotels. That kind of context is helpful, especially if you're debating whether to book now or wait.

You can also toggle on “Show taxes and fees” to get a more accurate total cost, and limit your results to listings that include free cancellation – a safeguard when prices fluctuate or travel plans shift. Filters go deep: you can narrow results by hotel type (spa, resort, hostel), amenities (EV charging, pet-friendly, fitness center), or stick to brands you trust like Hilton, Marriott, or Hyatt.

As you browse, Google also keeps track of the hotels you’ve looked at in a sidebar, so you can easily compare without retracing your steps. And unlike some travel sites, Google doesn’t bury paid promotions – it clearly labels sponsored links and prioritizes relevance in search results.

Bottom line: Google’s hotel price tracker is a welcome addition, and I’ll definitely be using it. But if you see a sudden drop, take a closer look before you book. Sometimes, the best-looking deals come with strings attached.

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]