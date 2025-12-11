Grab These Aqara Smart Home Deals Before It’s Too Late

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Holiday shopping always seems to split people into two groups: those who wrap everything in November, and the rest of us who suddenly realize Christmas is around the corner. If you’re still looking for a gift that feels useful, modern, and genuinely helpful long after the holidays, smart home devices are an easy win. They make everyday routines simpler, add peace of mind, and tend to be the kinds of upgrades people love but rarely buy for themselves.

Aqara has become a go-to name in the smart home space for exactly that reason. The company focuses on devices that solve real problems rather than adding complexity. Locks that make coming and going easier, cameras that double as hubs, and sensors that help keep track of what’s happening around your home are all part of their ecosystem. Whether someone is new to smart home tech or already has a few devices in place, Aqara builds products that fit naturally into daily routines.

From December 9 through December 22, Aqara is rolling out a collection of last-minute deals with some of the steepest discounts of the season. If you’re shopping for a parent, a new homeowner, a tech-curious friend, or even upgrading your own setup before guests arrive, these limited-time prices make it a good moment to jump in.

Aqara Smart Lock U100 – Now $119.99 (Was $189.99)

Aqara’s Smart Lock U100 works by replacing a traditional deadbolt with a motorized locking mechanism that can be unlocked using a fingerprint, Apple Home Key, a personal PIN code, an NFC card, the apps, voice assistants (Siri, Alexa), or a physical backup key. Once installed, the lock senses when an authorized user approaches and verifies their fingerprint or credential before retracting the deadbolt. The system stores access logs securely and allows temporary or scheduled access without handing out spare keys.

Beyond core operation, the U100 connects with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and even Home Assistant via an Aqara hub, making it easy to fold into a wider smart-home setup. The lock features durable hardware, auto-lock, long battery life, secure local processing for sensitive info like fingerprints, and an interior thumb-turn for manual locking when needed.

With Aqara’s last-minute deal, the Smart Lock U100 drops to $119.99, one of the lowest prices of the year.

Aqara Smart Lock U300 – Now $149.49 (Was $229.99)

Like the U100, the Smart Lock U300 automates the access point control but is designed for non-deadbolt door types, including levers and knobs for side entries, interior doors, and garage-access doors. The lock works by recognizing fingerprints, Apple home key, NFC tags, PIN codes, or app-based credentials. When an approved user is authenticated, the motor inside the lock rotates the mechanism to unlock the door. It’s a flexible solution for households that need smarter access across more than just the front door.

The Aqara U300 has a sleek exterior and places its battery compartment inside the home for easier maintenance. It supports major smart-home platforms and provides real-time activity tracking, letting users check who entered and when. Its design also makes it a great option for renters or multi-room setups where digital access control can simplify daily routines.

The U300 is currently $149.49, a 35 percent discount, through December 22.

Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro (Wi-Fi) – Now $119.99 (Was $179.99)

The Camera Hub G5 Pro is built as an outdoor security solution that combines high-resolution video monitoring with the ability to act as a smart-home hub. Once mounted outside your home or near an entry point, the camera records in crisp 2.6K resolution with a wide field of view, using an ultra-low-aperture lens to capture more detail in varying lighting conditions. On-device AI detects faces, vehicles, packages, or pets and helps trigger alerts or recording events.

For night-time coverage, the G5 Pro features full-color night vision (even without activating the built-in spotlight) to deliver clearer, more natural footage than standard infrared cameras. Because it is designed for outdoor use, the unit includes IP65 weather-resistant construction that can withstand year-round conditions.

As a hub, the G5 Pro also connects and coordinates not only other Aqara devices but also Matter-enabled devices from other brands. It supports Zigbee and Thread, enabling automations with sensors, locks, switches, and other accessories. The device can operate as a local controller, keeping automations responsive even without an internet connection.

Video storage can be handled locally through encrypted onboard memory or streamed to supported home servers via RTSP. The emphasis on local processing and security makes the G5 Pro a solid fit for households that want outdoor monitoring without relying entirely on cloud storage.

For Aqara’s last-minute deals, the G5 Pro is now $119.99, reflecting a 33 percent discount.

Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 – Now $94.99 (Was $129.99)

The Doorbell Camera Hub G410 works by capturing 2K video when someone approaches your door and sending alerts to your phone. When the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, the device streams or records video so you can see who is visiting. Because it includes built-in local facial recognition, the G410 can identify familiar faces without relying on cloud processing, improving privacy and response times. This video doorbell can be powered by a pack of AA batteries or be hardwired, making it ideal for both homeowners and renters.

As with Aqara’s other hubs, the G410 also acts as a smart-home controller. That means it can trigger actions like turning on porch lights, sending alerts to other devices, or connecting with sensors around the home.

It integrates with Apple Home (including HomeKit Secure Video), Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and even Home Assistant (via RTSP).

Holiday pricing brings the G410 down to $94.99, a 27 percent discount.

Aqara Camera Protect Kit Y100 – Now $89.99 (Was $139.99)

The Camera Protect Kit Y100 functions as an indoor monitoring system that automatically records activity and sends alerts when suspicious activity is detected. For example, when the contact sensor picks up a window opening, or when the motion sensor detects unexpected human activity. The camera streams live video to your phone, stores footage securely on the cloud or a local microSD card, and provides wide-angle coverage of any room thanks to its pan/tilt motor. Because the camera also functions as a hub, it can coordinate connected sensors and automations, like turning on a lamp when motion is detected after dark.

Designed for simplicity, the Y100 is ideal for households that want a quick, portable monitoring solution. It supports major smart-home ecosystems, easy app setup, and secure data handling. The small footprint makes it suitable for apartments, nurseries, pet areas, and home offices.

The Camera Protect Kit Y100 is available for $89.99, a 36 percent discount.

Aqara Door & Window Sensor Bundle (3 pcs) – Now $33.99 (Was $49.99)

Aqara’s Door & Window Sensors work by monitoring whether something is open or closed. Each sensor consists of two small components: one attaches to the door or window, the other to the frame. When the two parts separate, the sensor detects the change and sends an alert to the Aqara app or triggers an automation. This makes it useful for security notifications, energy conservation, or simple convenience routines like turning on a hallway light at night.

Because the sensors run on long-lasting lithium batteries and connect wirelessly to an Aqara hub, they’re easy to install and manage. Many users rely on them for travel peace of mind or subtle upgrades to daily habits.

The Door & Window Sensor three-pack bundle is now $33.99, reflecting a 32 percent discount.

Aqara Hub M3 – Now $99.99 (Was $129.99)

The Hub M3 works as the home’s central controller, allowing all Aqara devices, and Matter-enabled products from other brands, to communicate reliably. It links sensors, locks, cameras, and switches, enabling automations that run locally even if the internet drops out. When a sensor triggers an event, the M3 is the device that processes that signal and tells the rest of the system what to do.

Because the M3 serves as a Matter Controller, it helps unify mixed-brand smart-home setups while keeping responses fast and private. It’s designed for users who want a stable, long-term hub that keeps their system flexible and future-proof.

The Hub M3 is now $99.99, a 23 percent discount.

Useful, last-minute tech gifts that stick around all year

If you’re still shopping and need something practical, reliable, and genuinely thoughtful, Aqara’s last-minute deals bring big discounts on devices that upgrade security, improve convenience, and help simplify home routines.

Whether it’s a smart lock for a busy family, a camera hub for new homeowners, or sensors for someone easing into smart-home tech, each product offers a meaningful gift that lasts long after the wrapping paper is gone.