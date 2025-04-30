Tech Made Simple

75 Inches of 4K for $529? Hisense’s New U6H Fire TV Is a Big Deal

by Suzanne Kantra on April 30, 2025

If you’ve been holding out for a massive 4K TV that won’t blow your budget, this deal is worth your attention. The 75-inch Hisense U6H Series (2025 model) with Fire TV built-in is now just $529 – the lowest price yet, and $70 off its usual $599 price tag.

I’ve long been impressed by Hisense’s U6H line and find that its reputation among pro reviewers for strong overall picture quality at a bargain price is well deserved. You’re getting a full-featured 4K ULED TV with Quantum Dot color for richer, more vivid tones, and it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10/10. You’ll also find up to 220 local dimming zones and up to 600 nits of peak brightness, which means better contrast and more pop in HDR content than what you'd typically see at this price.

Hisense 75-inch U6H Series TV

Fire TV integration means you don’t need a separate streaming device – everything is built in, including access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and free services like Pluto TV and Freevee. And with the Alexa voice remote, you can search, launch apps, or control your smart home without touching a button.

While the U6H offers HDMI 2.1 (with eARC) and a 240 motion rate, the native refresh rate is still 60Hz, which limits performance for fast-paced competitive gaming. But for movies, TV shows, sports, and casual gaming? It’s hard to find better at this price.

On sale for $529 (usually $599), the 75-inch Hisense U6HF is easy to recommend to anyone who wants a big screen and solid performance without spending a fortune.

[Image credit: Hisense]

