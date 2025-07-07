The Best Hisense TVs to Grab During Prime Day

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been waiting for a good excuse to upgrade your TV, Hisense has several real steals for Amazon Prime Day – especially on its top-performing 65″ U8QG, which is a whopping 55% off, and the massive 100″ U75QG, which slices nearly half off its regular price. Whether you want a living room centerpiece with high-end Mini-LED brightness, a more affordable QLED for gaming, or a matte display that doubles as wall art, there’s something here. But know this: while all these models promise top-tier specs, there are meaningful differences in brightness, contrast, and processing power. Here’s how each one stacks up – and what you’ll pay for each screen size.

Hisense CanvasTV

The CanvasTV stands out for anyone who wants their TV to disappear into their décor. It’s Hisense’s answer to Samsung’s The Frame – a 4K QLED display designed to double as digital art when you’re not watching your favorite shows. The glare-reducing matte screen, 1.1-inch depth, built-in electronics, and slim bezel make it ideal for bright rooms and gallery walls. Just remember: you’re paying for design here, not top-of-the-line performance. If you care more about picture punch than aesthetics, look at the U8QG below.

Deals:

55″ CanvasTV — $696.99 (was $999.99, 30% off)

66" CanvasTV — $899.99 (was $1,299.99, 31% off)

85″ CanvasTV — $1,999.99 (was $3,999.99, 50% off)

Key features:

Display: 4K QLED with matte, anti-glare screen

Gaming Ready: VVR up to 144Hz Game Mode Pro

Audio: 2.0.2 surround sound

Hisense U8QG Series

If you want the best picture Hisense offers before stepping up to flagship pricing, the U8QG is the sweet spot. This is the TV that reviewers love for its class-leading Mini-LED backlight, impressive peak brightness, deep local dimming, and excellent HDR. If you’re a sports fan or a gamer, the U8QG’s fast refresh rate and robust color performance put it ahead of the cheaper U75QG – and that extra performance is worth it if you have a bright room or demand big-screen impact.

Deals:

55″ U8QG — $892.85 (was $1,499.99, 40% off)

65″ U8QG — $997.99 (was $2,199.99, 55% off)

75″ U8QG — $1,699.99 (was $2,499.99, 32% off)

85″ U8QG — $2,197.99 (was $3,499.99, 37% off)

100″ U8QG — $4,499.99 (was $6,999.99, 35% off)

Key features:

Display: 4K Mini-LED Pro with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+Adaptive, HDR 10, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Gaming Ready: Native 165Hz, VRR 288, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Low Latency MEMC

Audio: 4.1.2 multi-channel surround with 8 speaker units, Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking

Hisense U75QG Series

The U75QG is the value pick in the Mini-LED lineup – good if you want big screen sizes with strong specs but don’t need every last bit of peak brightness or local dimming. It uses the same Mini-LED Pro tech and quantum dot color as the U8QG, but it doesn’t get quite as bright and its contrast performance is slightly lower. For sports and casual gaming, though, it’s more than enough, and the 100-inch version undercuts the competition by a mile if you want a giant screen without going for a projector.

Deals:

55" U75QG — $597.99 (was $899.99, 34% off)

65″ U75QG — $797.99 (was $1,499.99, 47% off)

75″ U75QG — $1,099.99 (was $1,999.99, 45% off)

85″ U75QG — $1,599.99 (was $2,499.99, 36% off)

100″ U75QG — $2,599.99 (was $4,999.99, 48% off)

Key features:

Display: 4K Mini-LED Pro with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+Adaptive, HDR 10, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

Gaming Ready: Native 165Hz, VRR 288, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM, and Low Latency MEMC

Audio: 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround, Dolby Atmos

Hisense U6QF Series

If your budget is tight but you still want a taste of Mini-LED and high refresh rate, the U6 Series Fire TV is worth a look. It won’t get as bright as the U8QG or U75QG, but for casual movie nights and weekend gaming, it’s a big upgrade over older LCD sets. It’s also Fire TV ready, so you get Amazon’s streaming integration and Alexa voice controls built in.

Deals:

55″ U6QF — $447.99 (was $799.99, 44% off)

65″ U6QF — $599.99 (was $999.99, 40% off)

75″ U6QF — $799.99 (was $1,299.99, 38% off)

85" U6QF — $1,199.99 (was $1,999.99, 40% off)

100" U6QF — $2,199.99 (was $2,599.99, 15% off)

Key features:

Display: 4K Mini-LED with up to 1,000 nits brightness with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+Adaptive, HDR 10 and HLG

Gaming Ready: Native 144Hz with VRR

Audio: Dolby Atmos, built-in subwoofer

Which deal should you jump on?

In short: if you want the best bang for your buck in brightness and HDR punch, the U8QG is the one to watch. If your priority is sheer size on a budget, the U75QG makes sense. If your living room doubles as a gallery, the CanvasTV is a stylish alternative. And if you’re buying for the family room or kids’ gaming corner, the U6 Series delivers good specs at an easy price. Most of these deals extend beyond Amazon Prime day through July 20, 2025.

[Image credit: Hisense]