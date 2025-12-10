How Whisker Is Redefining Connected Pet Care

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Smart home upgrades usually focus on comfort, convenience, and streamlining everyday routines. For many households, solutions designed for pets are a must-have. Simple tasks like feeding, monitoring, or cleaning up after our animals have become easier through connected devices, and litter boxes have quietly emerged as one of the biggest areas of innovation. If you’ve ever managed a small apartment with an energetic cat, dealt with multiple pets sharing a single litter box, or tried to stay ahead of odors and scooping, you already know why.

Whisker’s automatic Litter-Robot has been a recognizable part of connected pet care for years, and its 2025 lineup shows how much the category has evolved. Instead of simply automating cleaning cycles, the latest generation focuses on health insights, camera-assisted waste identification, and smarter features that can help pet owners keep a closer eye on everything from odor control to changes in litter box habits.

If you’re wondering how AI actually helps with pet routines, or what the smartest litter box in 2025 is, the newest Litter-Robot models aim to answer those questions with practical features. Plus, until the end of the year, Whisker is offering up to $150 off select bundles, where you can pair up the Litter-Robot with useful extras like an extended warranty, a Whisker+ subscription, accessories like litter trap mats, and more. Plus, up to 35% off subscriptions.

AI Meets the Litter Box: How WasteID Is Changing Pet Care

When smart litter boxes first appeared, the goal was simple: remove the daily scooping process and make routine cleaning less of a chore. Today, that focus has shifted. Many pet parents are increasingly interested in how technology can help them understand their cat’s well-being, especially because behavioral changes often show up first in the litter box.

Featured on the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, WasteID uses dual cameras and onboard intelligence to analyze the waste inside the unit. It isn’t just categorizing clumps or logging cycles. Instead, it looks at each event and detects patterns, helping identify abnormalities or shifts that may be worth paying attention to. For households with older cats or multiple pets sharing the same space, having clearer visibility into litter box data can be especially helpful.

WasteID turns something your cat already does every day into a source of meaningful insight. Paired with Whisker’s app and optional Whisker+ membership, the system can help track usage trends, cleaning cycles, and alerts that make it easier to stay ahead of litter box maintenance.

Whisker’s 2025 Lineup: Smarter Options for Every Home

Across the lineup, every Litter-Robot follows the same basic process to keep the box clean with minimal effort. After a cat steps out, the unit waits briefly so clumps can form, then the interior globe slowly rotates to sift waste from clean litter. The clumps drop into a sealed drawer below, which helps contain odors, while the remaining litter is left ready for the next use. How often the drawer needs emptying depends on the model and the number of cats in the household, but most single-cat homes only need to empty it every week or more.

Whisker’s Litter-Robot models are each designed for slightly different needs. While they share the same core idea of automated cleaning, their sizes, features, and communication tools vary, making it easier for households to choose the one that best fits their space and their cats.

Litter-Robot 5 Pro: Dual Cameras, WasteID, and App-Based Intelligence

The Litter-Robot 5 Pro is the flagship model of the 2025 lineup. It’s where you’ll find the dual cameras that enable WasteID and the deeper app insights that come with it. The Pro is built for households that want a highly connected system, not just for convenience, but for better visibility into pet habits over time.

The upgraded design focuses on quieter operation and improved odor management, two areas that matter in nearly every home. If you’re looking for one of the smartest automated litter boxes on the market, this is the model that brings together Whisker’s newest tech into the most comprehensive package. It supports multi-cat households, runs cleaning cycles automatically, and syncs everything to the app so you can keep track of what’s happening even when you’re not home.

Litter-Robot 5: A Quieter, More Refined Automatic Litter Box

The Litter-Robot 5 shares much of the same engineering as the Pro model, including a thoughtful interior layout, but it’s designed for pet owners who prefer a simpler feature set. The Litter-Robot 5 doesn’t use dual cameras or WasteID, but it still offers a quieter experience, improved odor control, and a multi-cat-friendly design that fits well into everyday routines.

It’s a good match for anyone looking for an automatic litter box that blends into the background and handles the messy parts without drawing attention. It’s one of the best litter boxes for multiple cats, especially for households with smaller spaces.

Litter-Robot EVO: Space-Efficient Automation for Small Homes

As more people look for smart devices that fit into compact apartments, Whisker introduced the Litter-Robot EVO. It’s smaller than the Litter-Robot 5 and Litter-Robot 5 Pro and offers a streamlined footprint that’s easier to place in tight areas like bathrooms or utility nooks. The EVO still performs automatic cleaning cycles and keeps odors under control, but its main appeal is its lightweight, simplified build.

If you’ve been struggling to find the best automated litter box for small apartments, the Litter-Robot EVO is designed exactly for that environment. It offers the hands-off cleaning experience that Litter-Robot is known for, without the larger size or more advanced camera systems. Its space-efficient form factor makes it an easy upgrade for first-time automatic litter box users or anyone living in a space where every inch counts.

Litter-Robot 4: A Trusted Design That Fits a Wide Range of Homes

While newer models bring in AI enhancements and more advanced sensors, the Litter-Robot 4 remains a reliable choice in Whisker’s lineup. Many households still prefer its balanced size, polished design, and dependable performance. It represents the sweet spot for families who want an automatic litter box with strong odor control and proven reliability, but don’t necessarily need camera-based waste identification.

The Litter-Robot 4’s consistent cleaning cycle and smooth app integration make it a good fit for both single-cat and multi-cat households. In 2025, it continues to serve as the model that many people gravitate toward for its simplicity and familiarity.

More Ways Whisker Is Streamlining Pet Routines

While the 2025 lineup focuses on automated litter care, Whisker also offers tools that support a cleaner, more consistent routine across other parts of a pet’s day. The Whisker Feeder-Robot helps maintain predictable meal times for cats and dogs, using smart scheduling and portion control to keep feeding on track even when household routines change. It fits naturally into the same app environment as the Litter-Robot models, giving pet parents a unified way to keep tabs on daily care.

The optional Whisker+ Membership adds deeper insights, expanded app features, and enhanced support across compatible devices. When paired with advanced models like the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, it unlocks the full potential of tools like WasteID, providing a clearer picture of usage patterns and health-related changes.

Up to $150 Off bundles and Up to 35% Off Subscriptions

For the first time, Whisker is offering up to $150 off select bundles and as much as 35% off subscriptions through the end of the year. If you’re considering upgrading to a smart litter box or expanding your multi-cat setup, this offer is one not to be missed.

The offer applies across the 2025 lineup, including the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, Litter-Robot 5, Litter-Robot EVO, and Litter-Robot 4, and can be used when shopping through Whisker.com.

The Future of Pet Care Is Connected

The growth of smart home technology has already changed how we cook, clean, and manage our schedules. Whisker’s Litter-Robot lineup shows how those same principles can apply to the small but important routines that support our pets. Whether you’re drawn to the AI insights of the Litter-Robot 5 Pro or you simply want a cleaner, low-maintenance setup for a compact home, Whisker offers a variety of ways to make everyday pet care easier.

For households looking to upgrade their litter routine, or gift something genuinely useful to fellow pet parents, Whisker’s connected approach offers a thoughtful look at where pet tech is headed next.