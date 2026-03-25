Big discounts on Jackery power stations make home backup affordable

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Jackery’s price during the Amazon Big Spring Sale is suddenly making backup power for your home a lot more accessible. Prices are deeply discounted across the lineup, from grab-and-go battery packs to serious whole-home backup systems. And with more people thinking about outages, travel flexibility, and energy costs, these aren’t just niche products anymore; they’re becoming practical household gear.

Here are the best deals we found and who they make the most sense for.

Explorer 2000 v2 – The sweet spot for home and portable power

Sale price: $749 (50% off $1,499)

This is arguably the most practical option in Jackery’s lineup for everyday consumers. The Explorer 2000 v2 delivers roughly 2,042Wh of capacity with a 2,200W continuous output (4,400W surge), which puts it squarely in “run your essentials” territory without being overly bulky.

In real-world terms, that means you can keep a laptop running for 25–30 hours, power a CPAP machine for multiple nights, or run a full-size refrigerator for 10–15 hours depending on usage cycles. It’s also powerful enough to handle microwaves, coffee makers, and small space heaters, which many smaller power stations can’t do reliably.

One key feature is its UPS capability. If you plug your home office setup into it, the unit can automatically switch over during a power outage, keeping your Wi-Fi, modem, and computer running without interruption..

The 2000 v2 is not expandable, so what you buy is what you get. But at this price, it hits a very compelling balance of capacity, portability, and output.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

HomePower 3600 Plus – Whole-home backup without the generator headaches

Sale price: From $1,549 (up to 45% off $2,799)

This is where Jackery moves into serious home backup territory. The HomePower 3600 Plus offers around 3,600Wh of base capacity with a 3,600W output (7,200W surge), which is enough to run multiple circuits in your home – think refrigerator, lights, internet, and other kitchen appliances simultaneously.

Unlike gas generators, it’s silent, fume-free, and safe to use indoors. And when paired with solar panels, it becomes a true off-grid or emergency solution that can recharge during extended outages.

What makes this system perfect for whole-home backup is that it’s expandable. You can add additional battery packs to scale up to well over 10kWh of total capacity, turning it from a short-term outage solution into something that can power your home for days instead of hours.

In practical use, the base setup could keep essentials running for 12–24 hours, while expanded configurations can stretch that to multiple days, depending on how much you’re powering.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

Explorer 5000 Plus – Maximum power with real energy savings potential

Sale price: $2,699 (37% off $4,299)

With around 5,040Wh of capacity and a 5,000W continuous output (10,000W surge), the Explorer 5000 Plus is one of the few portable systems that can realistically function as a whole-home backup solution. It can handle high-demand appliances like central air conditioners (smaller units), electric stoves, sump pumps, and full kitchen setups, in addition to all your essentials.

For perspective, it can run a refrigerator for 1–2 days, power a home office setup for several days, or keep critical systems running through an extended outage. And like the HomePower 3600 system, it’s expandable, allowing you to add extra battery units to push total capacity significantly higher.

The Explorer 5000 Plus is not just for when you lose power, though. By storing energy when rates are low and using it when rates spike, a process called peak shaving, Jackery claims homeowners can save up to $11,800 per year. Of course, your savings will depend heavily on your local utility rates and usage patterns. Still, for people in high-cost electricity markets, this turns the unit into more than just a backup; it’s an energy management tool.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

Explorer 300 – Small, affordable, and surprisingly useful

Sale price: $189 (27% off $259)

At the other end of the spectrum, the Explorer 300 is all about portability. It offers around 293Wh of capacity with a 300W output (500W surge), making it ideal for lighter use cases.

This is the kind of power station you throw in the back of the car for a weekend trip, beach day, or tailgate. It can charge a smartphone 20–25 times, run a laptop for 4–5 charges, or power small devices like cameras, drones, portable fans, and lights for hours.

It’s also solar-compatible, so you can recharge it off-grid, though at this size, it’s more about convenience than full independence.

What it won’t do is run large appliances – this isn’t for refrigerators or space heaters. But as a backup for personal electronics or short trips, it’s one of the easiest entry points into portable power.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

[Image credit: Jackery]