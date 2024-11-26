Tech Made Simple

Get These Premium Sounding ANC Headphones for Under $50

by Andrea Smith on November 26, 2024

Looking to gift premium sound without the premium price tag? JLab's JBuds Luxe ANC Wireless Headphones deliver impressive audio quality and comfort at a surprisingly affordable price point -- on sale for just $46.99 for Black Friday ($30 off). 

JLab JBud Luxe ANC Wireless Headphones are shown on ear.

When I tested these headphones, I found their 40mm drivers paired with spatial audio and hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) create an immersive listening experience that rivals much more expensive models. On a recent flight, the JBuds Luxe ANC completely drowned out cabin noise and even the crying babies. And when I needed to hear the flight attendants, I easily switched to the "Be Aware" mode to listen without having to take the headphones off. 

Headphone comfort is key, and these over-the-ear headphones deliver with cloud-foam ear cups that never felt heavy. An adjustable headband and rotating ear cups make them easy to fold when it's time to pack up. 

With up to 70 hours of playtime (or 40 with ANC on), these sleek and modern-looking headphones are great for long trips or just kicking back and listening to music. They're a thoughtful gift for anyone who values comfort and excellent sound.

Currently on sale for Black Friday at $46.99 (regularly $79.99), the JBuds Luxe ANC Wireless come in four stylish colors - Cloud White, Graphite, Mauve, and Sage.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

