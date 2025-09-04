Laifen’s P3 Pro Shaver Lets You See Its High-Speed Motors at Work

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Electric shavers aren’t exactly known for their style, but Laifen is trying to change that with its introduction today of the P3 Pro. The first thing you notice is the transparent window that puts its dual linear motors on full display. It’s a cool design flourish that reminds me of high-end mechanical watches, and it doesn’t feel like a gimmick because those motors are pulling serious weight – delivering 24,000 cuts per minute to handle even coarse or stubborn facial hair.

The body itself is CNC-machined from aerospace-grade aluminum and polished to a smartwatch-like finish. That makes the P3 Pro look and feel more premium than plastic-bodied shavers, though the compact size – roughly one-third the face of an iPhone 16 Pro – cuts both ways. It’s great for slipping into a Dopp kit or carry-on bag, but people with larger hands may find it less comfortable to hold during longer sessions. We will let you know once we've tested it.

Laifen has packed a lot of engineering into the small frame: a triple-blade system with two deep-clean foil heads and a flexible trimmer head, an ArcBlade foil design for better coverage at odd angles, and IPX7 waterproofing for wet or dry use. It runs for 100 minutes per charge and a 3-minute quick charge buys you a full shave in a pinch.

Competition is heating up in this space. Panasonic’s U-Shaped ARC5 Palm-Sized Foil Shaver ($299) impressed us when we saw it at CES last year, with its five blades and 13,000 cuts per minute linear motor. Laifen is clearly going after the same audience, but with a stronger emphasis on industrial design, dual motors, and a lower price point. Whether that’s enough to sway frequent travelers and design-conscious buyers remains to be seen, but we think the P3 Pro deserves your serious consideration.

The Laifen P3 Pro Shaver is available in light and dark gray aluminum alloy finishes and costs $179.99 on Amazon.

[Image credit: Laifen]