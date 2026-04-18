This $80 hair dryer at Walmart rivals dryers at 3x the price

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you follow beauty tech even casually, you've probably noticed Laifen turning up more and more – in gift guides, on social media, in the bathrooms of people whose hair always looks annoyingly good. The brand has built a following on the strength of its high-speed hair dryers, and now it's making its most significant U.S. retail move yet: Laifen products are on shelves at Walmart. The February 2026 debut marks the first time Laifen has landed in a major U.S. brick-and-mortar retailer.

Founded in 2019, Laifen built its reputation on high-speed hair dryers that deliver salon-style results without the salon-level price. Its flagship Swift line runs on brushless motors spinning well above 100,000 RPM – a spec that competes directly with premium dryers costing two or three times as much. The brand has since expanded into electric toothbrushes and shavers, as well, with its Laifen Wave toothbrush winning our Techlicious Top Pick award.

What you'll find at Walmart

The hero product in Laifen's Walmart launch is the SWIFT SE Air Hair Dryer (1 Nozzle) in Dark Grey, for an exclusive Walmart deal of $79.97 – a solid $40 less than its $119.99 price on Laifen's own website. That makes it a legitimate entry point into high-speed hair drying, a category that has typically required spending considerably more to get real results.

The SWIFT SE runs on Laifen's proprietary 105,000 RPM brushless motor Laifen, fast enough to cut drying time significantly compared to a conventional dryer. Its Temperature Cycling Mode automatically alternates hot and cold airstreams, with a microprocessor monitoring air temperature 50 times per second to protect hair from heat damage Amazon – the kind of active heat management you'd expect from a much pricier device.

The dryer also emits 200 million negative ions Amazon, which help break down water molecules for faster drying while taming frizz and adding shine. The LED ring around the barrel glows red, yellow, or blue depending on the heat setting – a design touch that provides useful feedback with just a glance. At under a pound, it's also light enough that extended use doesn't punish your wrist.

Why Laifen’s availability at Walmart is a big deal

For most shoppers, the choice in Walmart's beauty aisle has been between budget conventional dryers and occasional mid-tier options. Laifen at $79.97 sits in a different category – not a drugstore dryer dressed up in a prettier housing, but an actual high-speed device with the motor specs and thermal controls to back it up. And now it’s available at a price and a location that makes it genuinely accessible to a much wider audience.

And with thousands of U.S. locations, Laifen’s Walmart launch offers significant mainstream exposure that will turn this digitally-native brand into a household name.

The Laifen SWIFT SE Air Hair Dryer (Dark Grey) is available now in Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com for $79.97.

[Image credit: Laifen]