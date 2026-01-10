This Electric Toothbrush Promises Good Vibes for 10 Weeks Per Charge

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Most electric toothbrushes use one of two technologies. Oral-B uses oscillating brush heads that physically rotate, alternating clockwise and counterclockwise. Sonicare uses sonic vibrations, where the bristles buzz at high speeds. Laifen's original Wave electric toothbrush, which debuted in 2023, combined both in a single brush. The Pro, launched at CES 2026, makes several improvements – most notably an extra-long battery life.

Just like its predecessor, the Wave Pro rocks the brush head back and forth, and at the same time, the bristles buzz at high speeds, faster than a typical Sonicare brush. Laifen says this dual approach helps dislodge plaque while cleaning between teeth and along the gumline. This mimics the manual brushing technique recommended by the American Dental Association, in which you angle the brush toward your gums and use short back-and-forth motions.

When we tested the original Wave in 2024, we found the cleaning performance matched Oral-B and Sonicare, though some users found the intense vibration-and-oscillation combination too intense, even at lower settings.

With the Wave Pro, you now also get two modes: Daily Clean for regular brushing and Deep Clean for a more thorough scrubbing. You can also adjust a lot of the settings to your liking, including vibration strength, oscillation range, and oscillation speed across 10 intensity levels, which is a lot of tinkering for a toothbrush. The Wave Pro also adds pressure sensors that alert you if you're pushing too hard, plus timers to keep you brushing for the recommended two minutes. That pressure sensor is a welcome addition in this version, bringing the Wave Pro in line with premium Oral-B and Sonicare models.

The battery life claim stands out

Laifen claims the Wave Pro runs for 70 days on a single charge. Most electric toothbrushes last around two weeks, making them another thing you must remember to charge. The original Wave already impressed us with over six weeks of battery life in testing, so 10 weeks seems achievable for this sequel. If you travel frequently or just hate cluttering your bathroom sink, this battery life could be very useful – although we'll need to test the Wave Pro to be sure. The charging is now wireless instead of requiring the magnetic USB-C cable on the original, making this another department where Laifen is catching up with the competition. The brush is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, an improvement over the original Wave's IPX7, meaning you can rinse it under the faucet without worry.

The Laifen app tracks your brushing habits and shows you if you're missing spots or pressing too hard. I like the idea of this, but I can't imagine using an app for my toothbrush beyond the initial novelty. That said, our reviewer and Techlicious co-founder Josh Kirschner found the original Wave's app genuinely useful for fine-tuning the cleaning intensity in real time while brushing.

At $129, the Wave Pro costs more than the original Wave's $69-$99 price range, putting it in line with premium Oral-B and Sonicare models when it launches in spring 2026. The question is whether the upgrades justify the price increase. You're getting a pressure sensor, wireless charging, the new dual-mode system (which the original lacked), and longer battery life. If those improvements matter to you and you've been trying to decide between oscillating or sonic technologies, the Wave Pro makes a compelling package. We’ll have a proper verdict once we test this one out.

[Image credit: Techlicious]