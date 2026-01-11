LePro Ami Is an AI Companion That Lives on Your Desk

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Most AI assistants still live where everything else does – on your phone, in your browser, or inside a smart speaker you barely notice until you need something. LePro Ami is trying to do something different by giving AI a physical presence on your desk instead of hiding it behind another screen.

Ami is a standalone desktop AI companion with a curved 8-inch OLED display, dual front-facing cameras, a rear camera for environmental awareness, and a 3D animated avatar that reacts to you in real time. It tracks your eye movement and adjusts the 3D perspective of its avatar as you move around your desk, maintaining a sense of depth rather than flattening into a static image.

When you can actually see the AI you’re talking to, and it can see you back, the interaction feels more natural and less like issuing commands. Enhancing that sense of connection is what Lepro calls empathetic, multi-modal awareness. It can interpret facial expressions, recognize simple gestures, respond to voice tone, and factor in environmental signals like temperature and humidity. There’s also a touch sensor that can detect heart rate when you touch the device.

Instead of waiting for explicit commands, Ami is designed to notice patterns and offer gentle check-ins when something changes. Its calm, supportive presence is meant to fit into your day rather than managing it for you.

Ami is also highly customizable. You can adjust the avatar’s appearance, voice, personality traits, and even its story background, shaping the companion over time instead of being locked into a single character.

Of course, a device that’s always watching and listening raises privacy concerns. Ami processes data locally, uses biometric recognition for access control, and includes physical shutters for both the cameras and microphones. When you close them, the sensors are physically blocked, not just turned off in software.

Lepro says Ami will be available starting in July 2026, though pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

[Image credit: Techlicious]