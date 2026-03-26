If your room needs some pop, this lighting fix brings it home

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you have been seeing those tall, glowing multi-colored RGB floor lamps all over TikTok and Instagram and thought they might add some pop to your space, now is a great time to grab one. Lepro's OE1 Corner Floor Lamp is down to $53.19 on Amazon from $95.99, a 45% discount, as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

The Lepro stands about 60 inches tall and tucks into a corner on a compact 9-inch base, so it does not eat up floor space. It puts out 2,300 lumens, which is bright enough to light a room rather than just glow in the background. It works equally well if you have a work setup that needs some lighting or you just want to jazz up your living room.

The Lepro app lets you pick from 16 million colors, set warm or cool white tones for everyday use, and sync the lights to music if you want to get fancy with it. You can even draw custom color patterns on the lamp using the app, which is a fun touch. It also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with your voice if you have a smart speaker set up.

At $53, you are paying less than most basic floor lamps at Target or IKEA, and this one does a whole lot more. It is not going to replace your overhead lighting, but as an accent lamp, it makes a noticeable difference in how the space feels. It’s also easy to set up thanks to a tool-free assembly, which takes about 10 minutes.

The deal runs through March 31 on Amazon. Note that it's a Prime Exclusive Deal, so you will need a Prime membership to get the price.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

[Image credit: Lepro]