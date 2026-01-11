LIVALL's PikaBoost 2 Lite is Making E-Biking Easier Than Ever

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever looked at e-bike conversion kits and felt overwhelmed by the cables, controllers, and installation steps, LIVALL’s PikaBoost lineup tries to solve that problem entirely. Last year’s PikaBoost 2 Powerful Edition impressed us with its flexibility and strong performance. But the new PikaBoost 2 Lite Edition we saw at CES 2026 takes a different approach: strip the experience down to what most riders actually want – effortless assist, quick installation, and zero hassle.

The Lite Edition is designed to lower the barrier to getting into e-biking, with a focus on simplicity. Instead of juggling multiple ride modes or pairing a remote, the Lite is built around one thing: smooth, natural pedal assist that makes everyday riding easier. You mount it onto your seat post with two screws and ride. No cables. No throttle. No app required. Just instant help when you start pedaling.

For riders who might upgrade later, the Lite kit is designed to be expandable — LIVALL’s app-based features can be added with accessories and subscriptions when you’re ready.

The Lite Edition keeps the same smart hill-sensing behavior from the previous generation. When you hit an incline, the system automatically adds power so your effort stays consistent. On flat roads, it reduces pedaling strain by up to 50 percent, making long commutes and weekend rides feel smoother and less taxing. The built-in 250 W rated motor delivers up to 500 W peak power, and the 158 Wh battery is tuned for daily riding, offering up to 31 miles (50 km) of range.

Because the kit weighs just 6.6 lbs (3 kg), it’s easy to carry inside or swap between bikes. And with IPX5 water resistance, you’re fine riding through light rain without worrying about electronics.

How it compares to the PikaBoost 2 Powerful Edition

The Pikaboost Lite and Powerful share the same physical form structure and mounting process, resting on your rear wheel to provide boost through friction contact with your tire.

However, the PikaBoost 2 Powerful Edition offers more capacity, features, and speed – including a larger 220 Wh battery, a 20 mph (32 km/h) top speed, and multiple ride modes like Cruise and Workout. It also required the companion app or a remote to unlock full functionality. This made it a great match for riders who wanted maximum flexibility and a more “full e-bike” feel.

The Lite Edition keeps the same peak motor output but dials everything else back to create a simpler experience: no extra modes, no remote, and a lower 15 mph (25 km/h) assist ceiling. It’s also more affordable at $329 compared to the Powerful Edition’s $439. Instead of trying to be everything for everyone, the Lite is intentionally focused on being a streamlined assist-only kit designed for people who want instant help without managing settings or tech overhead.

The PikaBoost 2 Lite is priced at $329, undercutting many entry-level e-bikes while letting riders keep the bike they already own.

[Image credit: Techlicious]