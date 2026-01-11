Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Our Coverage of CES 2026 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

These Smart Binoculars Take the Guesswork Out of Birdwatching

by Georgie Peru on January 11, 2026

On the back of the Matatalabs Solvia binoculars, you can see an image of a bird and information about it.

If you’ve ever tried getting into birdwatching, you learn quickly that the hard part isn’t spotting birds. It’s knowing what you’re actually looking at. By the time you pull out a guide or open an app, the moment is usually gone. That’s the gap Solvia is trying to close, and after spending time with the binoculars at CES, I came away thinking their approach feels genuinely useful.

Solvia keeps the core experience simple. You use these like any other 8x32 binoculars, and nothing about the view feels digital or distracting. When something catches your eye, you can tap the onboard AI to identify it. Solvia’s offline model can recognize more than 10,000 bird species in about one second, along with basic background information. Solvia says accuracy can reach up to 98 percent as long as the bird occupies a reasonable portion of the frame and lighting is good. And it works completely offline. No signal, no app juggling, no losing the moment.

On the back of the Matatalabs Solvia binoculars you can see a detailed description of the black necked Stilt

For beginners and casual birders, that removes the biggest barrier to enjoying the hobby. Instead of hesitating or guessing, you get the information in real time, right when curiosity hits.

The binoculars also include a built-in camera that’s aligned with the optical system, so your photos and videos reflect exactly what you see through the eyepiece. You just press the button and keep watching. The camera captures 2880 × 2160-pixel stills and HD video, and offer electronic image stabilization and a 2.8-inch touchscreen on the back for reviewing what you captured. Solvia ships with a 64 GB memory card, which is more than enough for long outings.

And if you prefer to share the experience, Solvia streams live footage to a phone or tablet using the companion app. The app also unlocks cloud-based recognition for animals and plants, along with automatic AI enhancements like low-light boosting and deblurring.

Despite all the added tech, Solvia is lighter than I expected. At 560 g, it’s easy to hold and the weight feels evenly distributed. They’re IP64 rated for dust and water resistance and nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging. The 2600 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of runtime and you can extend that with an optional add-on module.

Matatalabs Solvia binoculars held in a person's hand

Optically, Solvia uses ED glass, which helps cut chromatic aberration and keeps colors more natural. The optics themselves don’t surpass premium birding glass, but that isn’t the point. Plenty of binoculars offer sharp views. What Solvia does differently is remove the friction between seeing something and understanding it.

For families, I can see this being especially helpful. Kids are naturally curious, but parents aren’t always walking field guides. Solvia makes it easy to turn an afternoon walk into something interactive without juggling a phone.

After seeing the system in person, I think Solvia lands in a smart place. It still feels like a real pair of binoculars, not a high-tech distraction. And if you’ve ever wished birdwatching came with a patient assistant who whispers the right answer without interrupting, this is as close as I’ve seen.

Pre-orders for Solvia will open soon via the MatataLab website.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

Topics

News, Partner Content, Cameras and Photography, Cameras, Travel & Entertainment, Travel, Blog, CES


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.