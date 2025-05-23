Upgrade to a Wall-Sized TV Without Going Broke

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've ever dreamed of turning your living room into a personal theater, there’s never been a better time to go big. A wave of 98- and 100-inch TVs are hitting their lowest prices yet – some dipping well below $2,000 – making the kind of screen real estate once reserved for millionaires attainable for the rest of us. And the best part? You don’t have to sacrifice features to save.

All of the TVs I selected represent a good value for their feature set, model year, and price. You'll find they span from value-packed LED models to high-end Mini-LED and QD-Mini LED displays with full array local dimming, Dolby Atmos sound, and native refresh rates as high as 165Hz. Whether you're looking for the ultimate sports and movie setup or a gigantic screen that can also keep up with next-gen gaming consoles, there’s a deal that fits.

Best 98- and 100-Inch TV Deals – Sorted by Price

Model (Size, Model Number, Year) Sale Price (Discount) Display Type TCL 98" Q65 (98Q651G, 2024) $1,598 ($1,401 off) QLED Samsung 98" DU9000 (UN98DU9000, 2024) $1,997.99 ($500 off) Crystal UHD LED Hisense 100" U7 (100U76N, 2024) $1,998 ($299 off + free 43" TV) ULED, QLED, Full Array Hisense 100" QD7 (100QD7QF, 2025) $2,199.99 ($800 off) Mini-LED, QLED TCL 98" QM7K (98QM7K, 2025) $2,499.99 ($1,500 off) QD-Mini LED, QLED LG 98" QNED89T (98QNED89TUA, 2024) $2,996.99 ($1,000 off) QNED, Full Array Hisense 100" U8 (100U8QG, 2025) $4,998 ($740 off + free 43" TV) Mini-LED, QLED, Full Array Samsung 100" QN80F (QN100QN80F, 2025) $5,497.99 ($500 off) Neo QLED, Mini LED

TCL 98" Q65 QLED Google TV (2024)

At under $1,600, the 2024 TCL Q65 (model 98Q651G) is hands-down the most budget-friendly way to bring home a 98-inch screen – and it’s not just a big, dumb display. This model features QLED technology for richer color, support for Dolby Vision and HDR Pro+ for punchier contrast, and TCL’s Game Accelerator for smoother gameplay. It's not Mini-LED like some of TCL’s higher-end sets, but unless you're nitpicking HDR highlights, you’re getting excellent overall picture performance for the price.

It runs Google TV, so streaming is seamless, and you’ll get voice control via the remote or Alexa integration. This set doesn’t aim to compete with flagship models on peak brightness or local dimming precision, but if you want to go massive without gutting your budget, this deal is about as aggressive as it gets. It’s ideal for casual viewing, big game nights, and living rooms that double as home theaters.

Key Features:

Display: 98" QLED panel, 4K UHD resolution, HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision

98" QLED panel, 4K UHD resolution, HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision Gaming Features: Game Accelerator, Enhanced Gaming Mode, low input lag

Game Accelerator, Enhanced Gaming Mode, low input lag Audio: Dolby Atmos, built-in speakers, voice remote, works with Alexa

Get the deal: $1,598 ($1,401.99 off)

Samsung 98" Crystal UHD DU9000 (2024)

If you're looking for the biggest screen possible from a trusted brand without overspending, Samsung’s 98-inch DU9000 from 2024 is about as accessible as it gets. This isn’t a QLED or OLED model – it's part of Samsung’s Crystal UHD lineup – but it still benefits from the company’s image processing and upscaling tech. The DU9000 includes "Supersize Picture Enhancer" and “Mega Contrast” to help make the most of 4K content on such a large display, and it delivers smooth motion with a native 120Hz refresh rate.

You’re not getting high-end local dimming or a wide color gamut like you would with QLED or Mini-LED panels, but for movie nights, streaming, and casual gaming, it does the job surprisingly well. And with features like Object Tracking Sound Lite and Alexa built-in, it’s a capable all-in-one media hub. For just under $2,000, this is one of the lowest prices you’ll find for a 98-inch TV from a top-tier brand.

Key Features:

Display: 98" Crystal UHD LED, 4K resolution, Mega Contrast, HDR support

98" Crystal UHD LED, 4K resolution, Mega Contrast, HDR support Gaming Features: Motion Xcelerator 120Hz, Auto Game Mode, ALLM

Motion Xcelerator 120Hz, Auto Game Mode, ALLM Audio: Object Tracking Sound Lite, Dolby-ready output, Alexa built-in

Get the deal: $1,997.99 ($500 off)

Hisense 100" U7 Series ULED Google TV (2024)

For anyone wanting a 100-inch screen without spending luxury-TV money, Hisense’s 2024 U7 Series hits the sweet spot. This is the most affordable 100-inch model in Hisense’s premium ULED lineup, yet it still brings a full suite of performance features: native 144Hz refresh rate, full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and a Google TV interface that’s clean and fast. The image quality isn’t on par with the company’s U8 series, but for casual viewing and console gaming, it more than holds its own.

This TV’s Game Mode Pro and Motion Rate 480 tech make it a solid pick for sports and fast-paced games, and the addition of Alexa compatibility is a bonus for smart home setups. For under $2,000, you’re getting a massive screen with legitimate performance features – and Amazon’s throwing in a free 43-inch TV, which adds even more value if you’ve got another room to outfit.

Key Features:

Display: 100" ULED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

100" ULED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Gaming Features: Native 144Hz refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, Motion Rate 480, ALLM

Native 144Hz refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, Motion Rate 480, ALLM Audio: Built-in speakers, Dolby Atmos passthrough, Alexa compatibility

Get the deal: $1,998 ($299.99 off)

Hisense 100" QD7 Series Mini-LED Fire TV (2025)

If you’re looking for a 100-inch TV that doesn’t just go big on size but also delivers solid performance at a bargain price, the 2025 Hisense QD7QF is worth a serious look. This model ditches the frills of Hisense’s top-tier U8 series but keeps most of the picture and gaming essentials – including a Mini-LED backlight, QLED color, Dolby Vision, and a native 144Hz refresh rate. It’s built on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, so Alexa is baked in and the UI is simple to use, especially for Prime Video households.

At just over $2,000, this is one of the most affordable ways to get into the 100-inch club without sacrificing a decent set of specs. Game Mode Pro delivers low input lag and auto settings for consoles, and while the built-in audio won’t replace a surround system, Dolby Atmos support is a nice perk. If your priority is sheer screen size with solid visual quality and good-enough smarts, this is the deal to beat.

Key Features:

Display: 100" Mini-LED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

100" Mini-LED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Gaming Features: Native 144Hz refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Native 144Hz refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) Audio: Dolby Atmos, built-in speakers, Alexa Voice Remote with hands-free controls

Get the deal: $2,199.99 ($800 off)

TCL 98" QM7K QD-Mini LED Google TV (2025)

TCL has been stepping up its game in the premium TV space, and the 2025 QM7K is a perfect example of why more people are looking beyond just Samsung and LG. This 98-inch model delivers high-end tech – QD-Mini LED backlighting, wide color gamut QLED, and support for Dolby Vision IQ – at a price that undercuts most of the competition. It’s built on the Google TV platform, which means excellent streaming integration and fast voice controls, plus it plays nicely with Alexa if you're already in that ecosystem.

Gamers will appreciate the Game Accelerator mode that pushes refresh rates up to a wild 288Hz, a feature normally reserved for high-end gaming monitors. And thanks to its full suite of HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio support, movies and shows look and sound immersive out of the box. At this price, TCL is offering a lot of screen and spec for the money – this is easily one of the most aggressive 98-inch TV deals on the market right now.

Key Features:

Display: 98" QD-Mini LED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+

98" QD-Mini LED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Gaming Features: Game Accelerator up to 288Hz, low input lag, ALLM

Game Accelerator up to 288Hz, low input lag, ALLM Audio: Dolby Atmos support, built-in speakers, works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Get the deal: $2,499.99 ($1,500 off)

LG 98" QNED89T QNED LED Smart TV (2024)

LG’s 2024 QNED89T is a solid step up from your basic big-screen LED. While it’s not OLED, it uses LG’s QNED tech, essentially a combo of Quantum Dot and NanoCell, for better color accuracy and brightness than standard LED TVs. The α8 AI Processor 4K powers upscaling and dynamic tone mapping, and the full array local dimming helps improve contrast across the massive 98-inch panel. It’s a bright, colorful, and smartly calibrated TV that’s ready for just about any type of content.

You also get LG’s webOS platform, which has matured into one of the more intuitive smart TV interfaces, along with built-in Alexa and LG’s Magic Remote for easy navigation. It’s not the best pick for competitive gamers since the refresh rate maxes out at 120Hz, but for movies, sports, and casual gaming, it holds its own. At just under $3,000, you’re getting a polished, brand-name panel with excellent smarts and image processing.

Key Features:

Display: 98" QNED (Quantum Dot + NanoCell), 4K UHD, Full Array Local Dimming, HDR10, HLG

98" QNED (Quantum Dot + NanoCell), 4K UHD, Full Array Local Dimming, HDR10, HLG Gaming Features: 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, ALLM, G-SYNC compatible

120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, ALLM, G-SYNC compatible Audio: AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos, built-in speakers, Alexa built-in, Magic Remote included

Get the deal: $2,996.99 ($1,000 off)

Hisense 100" U8 Series Mini-LED TV (2025)

If you’ve been dreaming of a wall-sized screen without stepping into luxury pricing territory, this is the deal to consider. The 2025 Hisense 100U8QG is a massive 100-inch Mini-LED TV packed with premium features typically reserved for flagship models. You’re getting a top-tier home theater experience – including full array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and a surprisingly robust 4.1.2-channel sound system – for less than $5,000. And right now, Amazon is throwing in a free 43-inch Hisense TV, which makes the value proposition even harder to ignore.

Performance-wise, this is Hisense’s most advanced mainstream model, and the specs speak for themselves. With a native 165Hz refresh rate and “Game Mode Ultra” supporting VRR up to 288Hz, it’s built to satisfy competitive gamers as much as movie lovers. And unlike some budget big screens, the U8QG doesn't cut corners on picture quality – it uses QLED technology and high-end processing to deliver sharp contrast, bright HDR highlights, and realistic color. If you've got the wall space, this one’s worth the splurge.

Key Features:

Display: 100" Mini-LED ULED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+

100" Mini-LED ULED with QLED color, 4K UHD resolution, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Gaming Features: Native 165Hz refresh rate, VRR up to 288Hz, Game Mode Ultra, low input lag

Native 165Hz refresh rate, VRR up to 288Hz, Game Mode Ultra, low input lag Audio: 4.1.2-channel built-in speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, WiSA Ready

Get the deal: $4,998.00 ($740 off + free 43" TV)

Samsung 100" Neo QLED QN80F Mini LED TV (2025)

Samsung’s 2025 QN80F is for people who want their 100-inch screen with all the premium trimmings – Mini LED, cutting-edge AI processing, and a design that doesn’t look like you mounted a billboard in your living room. It features the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which powers everything from 4K upscaling to real-time scene optimization with Samsung’s new Vision AI. This isn’t just a big TV – it’s a showcase of Samsung’s latest display tech, anchored by Quantum Matrix Technology for precise lighting control and excellent contrast.

At just under $5,500, this is one of the priciest models in the 100-inch class, but you’re paying for performance. Dolby Atmos sound is built-in, and the panel supports all the latest HDR formats. It’s also a strong pick for gaming, thanks to low input lag and fast response times (though Samsung hasn’t published a max refresh rate, which could matter to serious gamers). For movie lovers and power streamers, it’s hard to top this combination of scale and quality.

Key Features:

Display: 100" Neo QLED Mini LED, 4K UHD resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology, 4K AI upscaling, HDR10+

100" Neo QLED Mini LED, 4K UHD resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology, 4K AI upscaling, HDR10+ Gaming Features: Auto Game Mode, low input lag, Samsung Vision AI enhancements

Auto Game Mode, low input lag, Samsung Vision AI enhancements Audio: Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Alexa built-in, premium speaker array

Get the deal: $5,497.99 ($500 off)

