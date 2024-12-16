Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam Offers Premium Features for Under $150

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Looking for the perfect tech gift for the safety-conscious driver in your life? The Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam is a compact device that proves good things come in small and more affordable packages. Ideal for new drivers, commuters, or anyone who wants an extra set of eyes on the road, this budget-friendly device offers peace of mind, recording footage as you drive to prove that yes, you really did make a full stop at the stop sign.

We are big fans of Nextbase's premium IQ 2K product ($599), which includes a three-camera system that can monitor the speed and distance of cars and other obstacles around you, warning you of potential dangers, but it's expensive. The new Piqo delivers many of the IQ's features, including witness at a much more accessible price point – starting at $129.

The Piqo doesn't skimp on the basics. It records in 1080p (1K) or 1440p resolution (2K), providing clear footage that can be helpful in case of accidents or insurance claims, and includes Enhanced Night Vision to capture clearer footage in low-light conditions. Like its premium sibling, it also supports smart parking mode, which records video if someone hits or breaks into your car while it's parked.

Setup is plug-and-play easy. Connect the Piqo to your car's 12V socket, and the app acts as the display, where you can find and review footage and access advanced features. There's no screen on the back of the device, making it smaller and more compact than most other dash cams. Its small size allows it to be mounted discreetly near the rear-view mirror, making it barely noticeable.

The Nextbase Piqo 1K costs $129, but you need to provide your own SD card for video storage. Nextbase Piqo 2K costs $149 and comes with a 256GB SD card for video storage in the box. If you want parking protection, you'll need the Quick Connect Kit ($29), which plugs into your OBD-II port for power to take advantage of smart parking.

Either way, you're getting a dash cam with excellent safety features and performance at a great price.

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.