Olight Combines Multiple Lighting Tools Into a Single EDC Flashlight

A good everyday carry (EDC) flashlight doesn’t need to do anything clever. It just needs to be bright, reliable, and easy to carry.

The ArkPro lineup includes three models: ArkPro, ArkPro Ultra, and ArkPro Lite. All three share the same flat, pocket-friendly design and are clearly meant for regular use rather than sitting in a drawer until an emergency comes up.

The flat shape is what you notice first. Unlike traditional cylindrical flashlights, the ArkPro sits comfortably in a pocket or bag without rolling around, and it feels more stable in the hand during close-up work. It’s closer to carrying a multitool than a conventional torch, which makes it more likely you’ll actually have it with you when you need it.

Where the ArkPro Series stands out is in how many lighting options it packs into a single device. Depending on the model, you get a mix of floodlight, spotlight, UV light, and a green laser pointer.

The floodlight produces a wide, even beam that works well indoors, whether you’re dealing with a power outage or lighting up a workspace. The spotlight tightens things up for distance, which is useful outdoors or when you need to see something farther away without flooding an entire area with light.

The UV light is there for inspection tasks, such as checking fluids, markings, or surfaces that don’t show up under standard illumination. The green laser is used for precise pointing or signaling and is easy to see without being distracting.

Switching between modes is handled with a rotary selector rather than cycling through button presses. In practice, that makes it faster and less frustrating to get the light you want, especially when you’re using it one-handed.

The ArkPro Ultra is the most premium model in the lineup. It’s built from Olight’s proprietary aluminum alloy for added durability and uses a new in-house LED designed to deliver more consistent brightness and color across different modes. That consistency is noticeable during longer tasks, where harsh shifts in brightness or color temperature can become tiring.

The ArkPro Lite takes a simpler approach. It focuses on white light, red light, and UV in a smaller, lighter body, which makes it easier to carry every day while still covering the most common use cases. Red light, in particular, is useful at night when you want to preserve night vision or avoid attracting insects.

Across the lineup, the lights feel solid and well-made. Controls are easy to use with one hand, charging options are practical, and brightness levels are high enough to be genuinely useful rather than just impressive on a spec sheet.

The ArkPro Series is available to purchase now, with pricing starting at $129.99.

