If You’re Going to Wear AR Glasses, Pick the Batman Version

If you’re going to wear a pair of geeky AR glasses, you might as well commit to the look. RayNeo clearly agrees. Its new RayNeo Air 4 Pro AR glasses are available in limited Batman and Joker editions, complete with themed packaging and accessories. Inside the themed box, you'll find a pair of Air 4 Pro AR glasses, a themed case for the glasses, your chosen superhero or villain glasses cover, and a Batman desk ornament. And for those times when you want to be an ordinary citizen, there's also a sensible plain black glasses cover that you can swap on.

Underneath the comic-book branding is the real story: RayNeo’s latest AR hardware. I'm a big fan of AR glasses, and RayNeo makes some of the best ones out there. The RayNeo Air 4 Pro are the first AR glasses to support HDR10. That means brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and over a billion colors, which is a noticeable step up from the SDR panels you typically get on AR glasses. A custom Vision 4000 chip also powers a 2D-to-3D conversion feature that can upscale standard content to HDR and convert flat video into 3D in real time. How well the 3D conversion works in practice remains to be seen, but HDR alone is a meaningful upgrade.

Beyond HDR, the Air 4 Pro lean into what I think AR glasses do best right now: giving you a massive personal screen you can take anywhere. They project a 201-inch virtual screen (as viewed from 6 meters away) and weigh just 76 grams. At that weight, they're light enough to wear comfortably on a flight or a long commute.

A personal theater you can take anywhere

Speaking of flights, this is where I've found AR glasses to be especially useful. In-flight entertainment is typically limited and low quality, so having what's basically a personal theater on your face is a game-changer. The Air 4 Pro can connect to any USB-C device that supports display output, so you can plug them into your phone, laptop, or even the new Nintendo Switch 2 and start watching or gaming immediately.

On the audio side, RayNeo partnered with Bang & Olufsen to tune the four built-in speakers, which use custom sound tubes to direct audio toward your ears with minimal leakage. That's a practical touch since you don't always want to wear earbuds on top of glasses.

The Air 4 Pro standard edition costs $299 and the Limited Justice Edition (aka Batman) and Limited Chaos Edition (aka Joker) cost $319. All are available now on Amazon and RayNeo.com, with a $50 discount.

