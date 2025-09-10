Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight Debuts with Smarter AI at IFA 2025

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At IFA 2025, Reolink took the wraps off its latest entry in the smart security market: the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, a 4K dual-lens, 360-degree PTZ floodlight camera that promises to eliminate both blind spots and the endless scrubbing through security footage most homeowners have come to dread.

Most security cameras fall short in one of two ways: they either inundate you with false alerts or bury key events in hours of recordings. Reolink’s new TrackFlex Floodlight aims to fix both problems by pairing serious hardware with its upgraded ReoNeura AI system.

The camera features dual lenses – one wide-angle for full-scene capture and one telephoto with 6× hybrid zoom – that work in tandem to deliver both a broad view and sharp close-ups. It offers 360° pan and 50° tilt coverage, with 270° out-of-view PIR (Passive infrared) detection that can auto-rotate the camera before subjects even appear on screen.

When night falls, the 3,000-lumen dual floodlights take over, with adjustable brightness and tunable color temperature (3000K warm to 6000K cool). Modes range from dusk-to-dawn ambient lighting to motion-triggered alerts and flashing deterrence. For homeowners, that flexibility makes it as useful for warmly-lit backyard dinners as it is for a harsh white warning to deter intruders.

AI That Cuts the Noise

The TrackFlex Floodlight is powered by Reolink’s new ReoNeura AI, introduced earlier this year and now expanded with smarter object recognition and local natural-language video search. Users can type in queries like “man in a gray hoodie” or “white car,” and the system pulls up relevant footage in seconds.

And what stands out to us is how naturally that fits into real-world use. We could get an alert when the delivery driver arrived, but not when the dog wandered across the yard for the tenth time. And if that package later went missing, we didn’t need to rewind through hours of clips; a quick search surfaces the exact moment some porch pirate made off with it.

All of the AI processing happens locally to maintain your privacy. Your video content is only uploaded to Reolink if you opt for a cloud storage subscription.

At the company’s IFA press conference, Reolink executives emphasized that the goal was to eliminate the hassle of reviewing footage. “Our users told us they were tired of low-quality night images and scrolling endlessly to find one event,” said Fabrice Klohoun, Reolink’s marketing communications director. “TrackFlex was built to solve those pain points – sharp 4K video, adaptive floodlights, and the ability to search recordings instantly”.

ReoNeura also supports person, vehicle, animal, and package detection, as well as new beta features like event disappearance detection. For businesses, it can generate customer traffic heat maps and crowding alerts.

Reolink says the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi will be available starting in early October, priced between $200 and $250. Pre-orders are open now on Reolink.com with a 10% early-bird discount for subscribers.