Lowest Price Alert: Rokid Max 2 AR Glasses Now $399 Through Aug. 3

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The Rokid Max 2 AR glasses are back on sale for $399.99 – that’s $130 off their usual $529 price and matches their lowest price ever. This flash sale runs through August 3, making it an ideal time to grab a pair if you’ve been curious about AR glasses or want a portable, private big-screen experience for summer travel.

I’ve tested a lot of AR glasses over the years, and the Rokid Max 2 remains one of the best options I’ve used. I love the built-in myopia adjustment. I typically need glasses for distance vision, but with the Max 2, I simply adjust the tiny dials on each lens to correct my vision – no prescription inserts are required. It’s equally easy for my husband, who doesn’t wear glasses, to tweak them in seconds. That kind of flexibility makes them easy to share.

The 215-inch virtual display is fully immersive. With twin Sony Micro OLED panels, you get crisp contrast (100,000:1), vivid color (106% sRGB), and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that’s great for both movies and casual gaming. Built-in directional speakers deliver solid audio, though I typically pop in earbuds so I don’t bother anyone nearby. At just 75 grams, they’re light enough to wear comfortably through a two-hour movie or a gaming session.

You don’t need to worry about charging them either. The Max 2 draws power directly from any USB-C DisplayPort device – your phone, laptop, or gaming console – making it easy to plug in and go.

At $399 through August 3, the Rokid Max 2 AR glasses provide an affordable premium experience for frequent travelers, gamers, or anyone who wants their own private big screen without the bulk.

[Image credit: Techlicious]