Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Lowest Price Alert: Rokid Max 2 AR Glasses Now $399 Through Aug. 3

by Suzanne Kantra on July 30, 2025

The Rokid Max 2 AR glasses are back on sale for $399.99 – that’s $130 off their usual $529 price and matches their lowest price ever. This flash sale runs through August 3, making it an ideal time to grab a pair if you’ve been curious about AR glasses or want a portable, private big-screen experience for summer travel.

I’ve tested a lot of AR glasses over the years, and the Rokid Max 2 remains one of the best options I’ve used. I love the built-in myopia adjustment. I typically need glasses for distance vision, but with the Max 2, I simply adjust the tiny dials on each lens to correct my vision – no prescription inserts are required. It’s equally easy for my husband, who doesn’t wear glasses, to tweak them in seconds. That kind of flexibility makes them easy to share.

The Rokid Max 2 sits next to a window

The 215-inch virtual display is fully immersive. With twin Sony Micro OLED panels, you get crisp contrast (100,000:1), vivid color (106% sRGB), and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that’s great for both movies and casual gaming. Built-in directional speakers deliver solid audio, though I typically pop in earbuds so I don’t bother anyone nearby. At just 75 grams, they’re light enough to wear comfortably through a two-hour movie or a gaming session.

You don’t need to worry about charging them either. The Max 2 draws power directly from any USB-C DisplayPort device – your phone, laptop, or gaming console – making it easy to plug in and go.

At $399 through August 3, the Rokid Max 2 AR glasses provide an affordable premium experience for frequent travelers, gamers, or anyone who wants their own private big screen without the bulk.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

Topics

News, Music and Video, TVs & Video Players, Travel & Entertainment, Travel, Blog, Hot Deals


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.