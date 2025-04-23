Roku Streamers & TVs Get Meaningful Upgrades Without a Price Hike

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Roku’s latest hardware refresh isn’t flashy, but it’s exactly the kind of upgrade I like to see. It’s practical, solves real problems, and makes Roku’s lineup more appealing for everyday use, whether you're upgrading an aging TV or streaming from a hotel room.

As someone who has always preferred stick-style streaming players for their ability to disappear behind the TV, I’m glad Roku finally ditched the old Express puck design at the entry level. The new Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus (shown below) are sleek, unobtrusive, and 35% smaller than other brands sticks, according to Roku.

But the real improvement for me is the power update. Now, the sticks can now draw power directly from the TV’s USB port, which eliminates the need for long cables or creative workarounds. More than once had to jerry-rig setups on the road, using my laptop’s USB port to power the old Roku stick when the hotel TV didn’t have a convenient outlet.

Otherwise, much stays the same with the two entry-level sticks. The $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick supports HD and stays with WiFi 4, like the Roku Express it replaces. However, you now get a voice remote instead of a standard remote. The $39.99 Streaming Stick Plus supports 4K and HDR and stays with WiFi 5 and a voice remote, like the Roku Express 4K it replaces.

On the TV side, Roku’s 2025 updates to its Plus Series are a big step forward. The most significant upgrade is that it’s now a mini-LED TV, like the Pro Series, which means better contrast and more vibrant color. That’s a meaningful jump in picture quality for a mainstream TV line, especially at the prices Roku tends to hit. The Plus will also get the Pro’s Smart Picture Max technology, which automatically adjusts picture settings scene by scene based on what you’re watching.

In the nice-to-have category, the Plus Series now has a remote control finder button on the back of the TV. Roku first added it to the Pro Series last year, and it’s one of those features that once you have it, you never want to go back. I can’t count how many times I’ve lost my remote in the couch cushions.

Coming to both the Plus and Pro Series this year is Bluetooth audio. I’ve used Bluetooth headphones and speakers with TVs before, and the experience can be hit or miss. Roku’s Bluetooth implementation has worked well in my tests with its Roku Ultra players, so I’m looking forward to seeing whether that quality carries over to the TVs.

Roku’s new streaming sticks are available for preorder now on Roku and ship May 6. The updated TVs – including models up to 85 inches for the Pro Series – will start hitting shelves later this spring.

