Roku Brings ChatGPT-Style AI Search to Your TV

Roku is rolling out one of the biggest software updates in years, and unsurprisingly, AI is front and center. Like Google and Amazon, the company is promising natural language search, smarter recommendations, and new personalization tools that make finding something to watch feel less like a chore. Here’s what it looks like for Roku.

Roku Voice, which has been around for years as a basic search tool, was due for an overhaul, and it got one. You’ll soon be able to ask questions about shows and movies – things like “What movies did Diane Keaton win Oscars for?” or “How scary is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre?” – and get answers right on your TV screen. And, like with other AI-powered platforms, you can ask follow-up questions, and Roku will continue the conversation without starting over.

While Roku has always recommended shows and movies, the company is adding more ways for you to shape what you see in the “For You” section. You can now answer questions about what sports you’re into and what movies you like. This should help because Roku can only see what you watch through Roku itself, not through third-party apps like Netflix or Hulu. You’ll also now be able to “like” or “dislike” movies and TV shows with the app. (How was that not a thing before?)

Quality-of-Life Upgrades

Roku is also adding Live Scores and game reminders to its Sports section, along with expanded search across live and on-demand programming. Trailer playback is now interactive – if you like what you see, you can jump straight into streaming from the preview.

Bluetooth Headphone Mode support is expanding globally to Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus owners. While you have been able to use Bluetooth headphones to listen with the app, you can now pair them directly with your Roku device, allowing you to enjoy late-night viewing without waking the household.

And for those who prefer controlling their TV from a phone, the Roku Mobile app is becoming more like a full remote command center. It now includes shortcuts for Closed Captions, Sleep Timer, and “Find My Remote,” plus the new “Rate” button that syncs your likes and dislikes with your Roku profile.

Roku says these features will roll out to devices over the coming months.

